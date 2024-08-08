rpernell/iStock via Getty Images

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSX:AND:CA) (OTCPK:ANDHF) is an undiscovered Canadian small-cap stock that has proven itself as a successful acquirer and now has a great balance sheet with a revenue base that has above-average margins. Since my initial write up in January, there has practically been no coverage on the name and shares are flat for the year. However, under the hood, Andlauer's business is improving and recent Q2 results have reaffirmed my conviction in the investment thesis.

Company Overview

Andlauer provides specialized logistics services for the healthcare industry. Their operations typically involve warehousing, transportation, and distribution of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and other healthcare-related goods. Typically, the company has a focus on ensuring that these products are handled with care and comply with regulatory standards, given the sensitive and often time-critical nature of healthcare logistics.

Investor Presentation

What makes Andlauer unique is the types of deliveries it does and the customers it serves. For example, if you're a pharmaceutical company, Andlauer provides you with specialized logistics solutions that ensure the safe and compliant transportation of temperature-sensitive medications and medical devices. Their expertise in managing complex supply chains and regulatory requirements helps pharmaceutical companies maintain product integrity and meet critical deadlines.

As you can imagine, these types of specialized, on-demand, niche types of deliveries can't be fulfilled by your average trucking company, like a FedEx (FDX) or XPO (XPO). It takes a specialized provider like Andlauer to handle logistics end-to-end, so not just the delivery aspect, but also inventory management, warehousing, storage, and even packaging. With major customers like Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), and Teva (TEVA), the company's network has nationwide coverage with 32 leased facilities and 7third-party cross-docks across 2.2 million sq. ft. of operating space.

Recent Results

Andlauer reported its Q2'24 results on July 31 and results were pretty positive, in my view. On revenue, the company reported total revenues of $161 million, which was up 2.4% compared to last year.

In the Healthcare logistics segment, revenues were up 1.3% versus Q2'23 and the Specialized transportation segment saw revenues climb 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Logistics and Distribution revenue was flat year over year at $40 million, based on higher revenue from pharmaceutical and biologics offset by lower outbound order handling and activities for certain Accuristix customers.

Company Filings

In Canadian Ground Transportation, revenue (60% of total) ex-fuel surcharges increased 7.1% in Q2'24, ahead of consensus (source: Bloomberg). This was partially offset by downward pressure on U.S.-based truckload revenue resulting from rate pressure and company focus on revenue quality at the expense of certain volume. The 7.1% growth in Canadian ground transportation is an acceleration from the 3.2% generated in Q1'24.

U.S.-based margins were the lowest since being acquired and EBITDA (Skelton USA and Boyle Transportation) was $2.8 million lower year over year, though it remains profitable with relatively strong margins when comparing to certain other segments of the industry. Air Freight Forwarding revenue increased 3.1% to $7.9 million due to increased weight. Dedicated and Last Mile Delivery revenue increased 12.2% to $18.3 million.

Given the momentum here, I think we can expect to see mid-to-high single digit growth for the segment, driven by pricing and volume. So far, the reefer pricing has been steady (estimated to impact less than 10% of revenue) and has potential to inflect positively in the second half of the year, and could contribute to a declining drag on consolidated margin.

On the earnings call, management's outlook remains substantially unchanged and includes optimism that the U.S. truckload business will improve, though timing remains uncertain. They also hinted at the U.S. operations having been negatively impacted at the EBITDA level, contributing to margin headwinds during the quarter. That said, the company is focused on improving revenue quality in the U.S. through foregoing volume that does not meet certain profit thresholds, organic growth opportunities in Canada, and tuck-in M&A.

Company Filings

I think this focus on profitability, rather than growth for the sake of growth, really highlights one of the big reasons why I'm bullish on Andlauer. While margins continue to come off from their highs in 2021, they are still above pre-pandemic levels. During the quarter, EBITDA margin clocked in a 24.8%, down 30 bps year over year, highlighting a deceleration. This was mostly driven by the Healthcare logistics EBITDA margin, which was 19.5%, down 100 bps year over year. In Specialized Transportation, EBITDA was 26.5%, down 40 bps year over year.

In my view, I think margins are likely to be steady from here. On the earnings call, management noted that they remain optimistic that the U.S. truckload business is poised to turn the corner, but they acknowledged that it is difficult to predict the timing given its reliance on a recovery in spot rates. The go-forward strategy is based on reducing fixed costs and de-commoditizing the business by focusing on core specialized competencies (temperature, security and quality control) and customers that have high-value products that are not susceptible to fluctuations in spot rates.

From a balance sheet perspective, I think Andlauer looks well capitalized for M&A. Management suggested that the near-term focus and opportunity could be tuck-in acquisitions as opposed to a transformative deal. While we haven't seen any deal activity for a while now, the company previously indicated that specialty pharmacy and specialized U.S. logistics (focus on healthcare products in the 2-8 degree segment) was an area of interest. While net leverage sits at 0.79x, up from 0.42x last year, it's still well below where it was in 2021 and is below the company's net leverage ratio target of 3.0x in the ordinary course of business.

Company Filings

Valuation and Wrap Up

Andlauer isn't well covered by the sellside, but of the few analysts who do cover the stock, the ratings are mostly positive. As a group, the analysts have an average price target of $48.07, with a high of $53.00 and a low of $42.00. From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies about 17.2% upside, not including the 1.0% dividend. Given strong upside potential and majority buy ratings, it seems the sellside has a bullish outlook on Andlauer's stock.

Seeking Alpha

I'd agree with the analysts here. Comparing Andlauer's valuation to its historical ten-year average, the valuation of 9.9x looks very compelling to the five-year average multiple of 15.1x. As M&A is a potential catalyst that could lead to a boost in the company's near term growth, I think the company looks attractively priced at current levels. Given that this is a company that can grow organically in the mid-single digits long-term with relatively low capex requirements ($22.1 million of capex on $109 million of EBITDA), Andlauer deserves a higher multiple, particularly when considering the margin expansion potential.

Data by YCharts

In summary, I think Andlauer is a high quality, margin and ROIC company operating in an industry with strong barriers-to-entry and attractive risk profile. I regard the company as having a very strong franchise in Canadian temp-controlled healthcare, given it is the leading player in the market. With a strong balance sheet and EBITDA generation, the balance sheet looks ripe for M&A, but even the base business is attractive considering its stable and predictable revenue and margin profile. For these reasons, I continue to rate shares of Andlauer as a 'buy'.

