Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) reported a solid quarter. Growth was evident in Q2, but there was some deceleration compared to Q1 which had some big restructuring wins as we covered in our last article, probably related to ECM and DCM activity which did peter out a bit. Importantly, sponsor markets aren't doing that badly as of right now, and a decent franchise to deal with situational sponsor activity has been helpful for the company. Lazard still looks like a decent value pick too, trading below the average peer-determined multiple for its businesses, although with those peers having performed better recently in terms of growth.

Earnings Breakdown

Some things to note are the breakdowns of the sponsor revenue in the mix. The matter of sponsors has been of principal concern due to the fact that the markets have been in a rut now for some time. Things seem to have picked up particularly in July, but the higher cost of capital environment has been a huge issue for portfolio rotation, both finding good entries that can be supported in their returns by leverage, as well as good exits with overly-disciplined buyers and probably reluctance of sellers to sell at a loss. Lazard says that 33% of their advisory business faces sponsors. They also say that a successful component of that business has been the activity involving secondary activity in PE.

This activity has gone well at peers like PJT Partners (PJT) through their Park Hill business as well because there is quite a lot of pressure from LPs at PE funds to see liquidity. Secondary activity is when investments in PE funds change hands with other investors. LPs have been in the market for that due to the fact that the funds themselves are not doing much portfolio rotation and are therefore unable to make funds available for redemption.

IS (10-Q)

The broader performance picture can be seen above, where there was decent double-digit revenue growth YoY in the Q2, but deceleration in terms of sequential decline and also lower YoY growth compared to in Q1. Liability management and restructuring calmed down, although activity levels should remain elevated with maturity walls and generally higher rates putting pressure on business balance sheets. Also, ECM and DCM activity probably also calmed down. It may have had a burst on the market recovery, but those businesses tend to peter out quickly, especially now as there might have been some deferred plans that finally became opportune.

There was also a phenomenal improvement in operating expenses. The company has been doing a lot of cost control. They removed about 10% of headcount and it is really showing up in the comp and benefits line. The loss of lower performing senior bankers is probably also some explanation about the more limited revenue growth this quarter compared to comps like Evercore (EVR).

In terms of performance in the different covered industries, apparently healthcare, media and consumer led the pack.

Asset management was stable as usual. Not much to report other than the fact that it's been under a bit of pressure as some investors have started rotating funds away from yield plays as expectations have started emphasising a possible downcycle.

Bottom Line

Lazard actually looks cheap. We took Evercore which also has a decent mix between EU and NA, as Lazard has always been a company with a solid EU presence, and used its forecast margins as well as multiple to try to find Lazard's fair PE. For AM, we always take a 10x PE multiple, which is conservative because it's at a premium to European AM plays which have lower multiples, but we allow a premium as US issues tend to be more expensive.

Fair Multiple Calculation (VTS)

Based on Evercore forecast margins, we managed to impute a correct set of weightings to get an average multiple for Lazard over its two businesses. 19.4x is the blended fair multiple based on forward PEs of peers, weighted using theoretical EBITs from each of Lazard's business to predict mix of net income contribution. Lazard does not report segment EBIT so this estimation process, which is not perfect, is necessary. However, Lazard's forward PE is something around 17x which is considerably less than the fair multiple implied. Lazard is cheaper than Evercore for which has been used as a peer and is reasonably valued, although it should be mentioned that a possible EVR premium may be coming from the fact that it is seeing accelerating rather than decelerating performance. Nonetheless, LAZ continues to be a decent play although it has appreciated as of late.