ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2024 7:02 AM ETChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.37K Followers

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ben Shamsian - Vice President, Lytham Partners
Rob Fried - Chief Executive Officer
James Lee - Interim Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Shao - Senior Vice President of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Mitch Pinheiro - Sturdivant
Bill Dezellem - Titan
Sean McGowan - ROTH MKM Partners
Jeffrey Mark - Farmhouse Equity Research
Howard Horberg - Horberg Enterprises

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to ChromaDex Corporation's Second Quarter of 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Dustin, and I will be the conference operator today. At this time all participants’ are in a listen-only mode. And as a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. This afternoon, ChromaDex issued a news release announcing the company's financial results for the second quarter of 2024. If you have not reviewed this information, both are available within the Investor Relations section of ChromaDex's website at www.chromadex.com.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Ben Shamsian, Vice President of Lytham Partners. Please go ahead, Mr. Shamsian.

Ben Shamsian

Thank you, and good afternoon, and welcome to ChromaDex Corporation's second quarter of 2024 results investor call. With us today are ChromaDex's Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fried; Interim Chief Financial Officer, James Lee; Senior Vice President of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, Dr. Andrew Shao; and Vice President of Finance, Leslie Yu. Dr. Shao and Mr. Yu will join the call for Q&A.

Today's conference call may include forward-looking statements, including statements related to ChromaDex's research and development and clinical trial plans and the timing and results of set trials, the timing of future regulatory filings, the expansion of the sale of Niagen products and ingredients in new markets, business development opportunities, future financial results, cash

Recommended For You

About CDXC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CDXC

Trending Analysis

Trending News