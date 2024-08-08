Ethan Miller

Investment Thesis

Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) remains the definite leader in advanced driver-assistance systems. As this market is moving towards more advanced systems (ultimately fully autonomous), the average price of its systems will continue to increase over time, leading to revenue growth far larger than any macro issues related to the overall (roughly flat) automotive industry.

Background

In previous coverage in February, Mobileye was called a top pick after its stock decline. Since then, while the stock has recently declined even further due to soft near-term results, the long-term outlook has arguably not changed at all.

Specifically for the near-term, Mobileye had announced a one-quarter inventory digestion in Q1.

Q2 results

Revenue was down 3% YoY to $439M, but marked a significant (84%) increase QoQ, with EyeQ volume more than doubling. This confirms that the expected inventory digestion was indeed mostly constrained to Q1.

Outlook

The main reason for the stock reaction was the reduced full-year outlook, which has been updated to less than $1.7B compared to consensus (at the time) of $1.83B. The reason was mostly related to China softness, unrelated to Mobileye in particular. This has led to the EyeQ volume forecast to be reduced by 3.5M units. The SuperVision outlook has also been reduced.

Number one, global production forecasts have weakened, which has disproportionately impacted our core customers due primarily to continued share losses in China. Number two, we have seen a decline in orders for the second half of 2024 from Chinese OEMs compared to what these customers were indicating as of our last update. Number three, the delay of a high-volume ADAS launch outside of China is also meaningful headwind, although smaller than the first two. 2026 and 2027 is a completely different picture because then, Western OEMs with SuperVision are coming out and also Chinese OEMs with the global experts with SuperVision are also coming out. So I think 2026 would be completely different in terms of reducing volatility of SuperVision forecast, much higher volumes of SuperVision compared to 2025. And 2027, even further ramp up of programs that started in 2026 and additional programs that will come in 2027, assuming that we'll get the nominations, but we are very hopeful that we'll get those nominations in the coming months. So it's really the next six months and 2025, which is quite volatile and the volatility is exclusively focused in China.

Valuation

Both the current P/S of around 7.5 and P/E of 65 are quite high. However, for a large part this is due to the strong inventory digestion in Q1-2 and the China softness impacting the second half. Current estimates for 2025 would be more reasonable at less than 6x P/S and less than 30x P/E.

Looking at the long-term, the main investment case continues to be the potential mix shift towards more advanced systems with a much higher price, from a historical average price of around $50 to potentially $1000 or more. For comparison, SuperVision sales in the first half were just 70k.

Mobileye noted no less than four key drivers for long-term growth:

ADAS market expansion for the 25M vehicles without ADAS functionality yet

As regulations are pushing for increased performance, its newer SoCs like EyeQ6 are seeing increased adoption

A brand new, surround ADAS between SuperVision and the front-facing camera, aimed at (price competitive) hands-off driving on the highway

Its full-surround premium ADAS and AV products like SuperVision, Chauffeur and Drive, of which it expects design wins by the end of the year and into 2025, with revenue “scaling in mid-2026”.

We view the emergence of category three as an extremely important as a driver of significant medium-term ASP growth within the mass market segments. And the RFQ volumes are very high. We are currently already responding to four RFQs representing over 19 million future units supported with a single EyeQ6 High with pricing that is approximately four times our current ASP and with similar gross margins to the Company average. To put this value into context, the life revenue value of these RFQs from just four OEMs is already about double the value of all the combined ADAS RFQs we're currently pursuing with more than 70 OEMs.

Risks

While Mobileye itself has claimed it sees no market share erosion, the market is nevertheless becoming more competitive with companies such as Qualcomm (QCOM) and Nvidia (NVDA). However, as noted, the upside case of increased pricing (and hence revenue) from more advanced solutions is arguably far greater than this risk.

Investor Takeaway

After many years of strong growth, Mobileye seems to be experiencing some flattening in recent years. Nevertheless, as the industry trend remains towards more advanced, more autonomous driving systems, the upside case for Mobileye remains the same.

While the industry (including Mobileye) is indeed taking longer to bring these systems to market than once expected, Mobileye continued to make progress. Most notably, even its L2+ SuperVision system, which has been available for a while, has a price many times larger than its legacy ADAS products. Hence, even before moving towards fully autonomous solutions, Mobileye has a clear path for strong long-term growth based on its existing product portfolio.

As such, the near-term stock reaction seems overblown, making what was previously called a top pick an even stronger top pick.