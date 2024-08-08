J Studios

Nasdaq: Fell Firmly Into A Correction Zone

A massive downdraft hit Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) investors after QQQ topped out in early July 2024, just under the $504 level. The ETF fell for three consecutive weeks as investors rotated out of growth and tech stocks into small caps and value plays. Given its relatively more expensive valuation, I'm not surprised that QQQ underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) as investors rotated from the Nasdaq (NDX).

I urged investors to consider buying QQQ's recovery in May 2024, which panned out as the ETF went on to form its July 2024 highs. I enunciated several secular growth drivers undergirding my bullish conviction, bolstered by its relatively reasonable valuation metrics.

USDJPY price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

However, that was before the massive volatility that started on Monday, when the Nikkei recorded its most significant one-day collapse since 1987 Black Monday.

As seen above, the massive fall in the USDJPY (USD:JPY) pair occurred over the past two weeks, aligning with the unwinding of the yen carry trade. The price action demonstrates the fear-induced selloff worsened by the bearish reversal of the USDJPY pair, as it nearly gave up all the gains for 2024 in just five weeks.

Economist Edward Yardeni provided context for the selloff. Yardeni highlighted his belief that the collapse is likely linked to the "internals of the market. As a result, he downplayed the recessionary thesis that has made the news recently as unemployment indicators crept higher. The three-month average unemployment rate has risen to "0.53 percentage points above the three-month average low of 3.6% over the past year." As a result, the market was forced to digest a myriad of indicators while dealing with an abrupt, massive plunge.

QQQ: Tech Sector's Weakness Weighing On Recent Performance

QQQ, XLK, SMH performance % (since July 1) (Seeking Alpha)

As a result, QQQ investors are forced to confront its relative underperformance against the S&P 500 over the past five weeks. The AI-driven hype has also been unhinged as the tech sector (XLK) got engulfed in the market battering. Within tech, semiconductor stocks (SMH) (SOXX) also suffered, dragging down XLK and QQQ.

QQQ holdings by sector % (Seeking Alpha)

I can understand why QQQ investors are very concerned. QQQ is exposed to three key sectors that could be affected markedly by a potential hard landing. Tech (50.2%), Communications (16%) (XLC), and Consumer Cyclical (12.2%) (XLY) account for more than 78% of QQQ's total holdings.

US market factor performance % (1-month) (Morningstar)

In addition, QQQ's P/E multiple of more than 27x is markedly above the S&P 500's valuation. Therefore, I don't think anyone should be surprised that higher P/E growth stocks have suffered against their less expensive and small and value peers over the past month.

AI Bubble Fears Must Be Scrutinized

Commentary on the AI gold rush has also turned more negative recently. Investors are likely increasingly worried about the monetization potential of Generative AI investments. Elliott Management believes the AI hype has reached "bubble land." The activist investment manager emphasized that AI is "overhyped, with many applications not ready for prime time." It also questioned the cost-efficiency of AI while slamming these use cases as "never going to actually work right, will take up too much energy, or will prove to be untrustworthy."

As investors, we must be cautious about not overstating or understating the opportunity. By now, I believe it's clear that the hyperscalers (Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOGL) (GOOG), Meta Platforms (META), and Amazon (AMZN)) have committed to spending more aggressively on technical AI infrastructure to build the necessary AI capacity. Palantir's (PLTR) robust Q2 earnings release underscores the potentially significant benefits to AI platform companies. In addition, ServiceNow's (NOW) recent earnings corroborate the momentum driven by Generative AI. Therefore, growth inflection linked to monetization by software companies will be fundamental to determining whether the "AI bubble" could continue sustainably. However, I must admit that we have yet to observe significant benefits at the SaaS layer. Public Comps also highlighted succinctly in a recent piece:

Candidly, we haven't seen large-scale value creation from AI applications yet. It’s unclear to me what that value accretion will look like (if it will primarily be cost-cutting or revenue generation for example). I think it’s a terrible idea to bet against technology, but I also think there’s a divide between reality and expectations right now. It will be interesting to see whether AI value catches up to valuations or valuations catch up to AI value. - An Update on Cloud Markets and AI Value Creation by Public Comps

I don't profess to have the answer to that question today. I have the intellectual honesty to admit that there are still many questions about whether the AI growth inflection experienced by PLTR can be experienced by its SaaS peers. The timing is also uncertain, although the AI optimist will point to the possibility over the next few years. Even Microsoft is estimated to have delivered an annualized AI revenue run rate of just above $6B as of FQ4 (based on Public Comps' estimates). Compared to MSFT's projected FY2025 revenue of $278.96B, it represents a mere 2.15% revenue exposure (for now).

Therefore, assessing whether the AI hype has driven QQQ's growth-adjusted valuations into "bubble" territory is critical. It will also allow us to determine whether AI pessimists have overstated their bearish thesis. Furthermore, conventional wisdom suggests that if an AI bubble is already here, it should be self-evident. Deepwater Asset Management's Managing Partner, Doug Clinton, corroborated:

Maybe the better question is can you have a bubble when no one expects it? I don’t think so. Bubbles are driven by psychology, not secrecy. Optimism and fomo are contagious, not subtle. The AI bubble will stare us right in the face as it's happening, if it’s not already here.

Clinton added that we are "clearly nowhere near the insanity of the Internet era." So, who should we trust? Given the tech sector's potentially significant impact on QQQ's exposure, let's examine whether the market has gone "insane" in terms of its growth estimates.

Big tech technical AI investments (Financial Times)

How should investors assess whether we are close to the peak or far from the peak for the AI gold rush? There should be little doubt that big tech is hyping up enthusiasm about being able to capitalize on Generative AI. Accordingly, AI has been discussed "hundreds of times" over the past five quarters in Big Tech's earnings conferences. In addition, the upward-trending AI infrastructure investments (seen above) are far from peaking. Therefore, these companies are expected to continue investing aggressively to grab market share and push boundaries further away from smaller and less able peers.

US electricity demand growth trend (NextEra Energy filings)

Micron (MU) also indicated in an August conference that the hyperscalers are expected to invest $250B in AI next year, up from $200B this year. If we look at the energy demand projections for US data centers, it also shows robust secular growth through 2030, with a CAGR of 15% from 2023. As a result, energy infrastructure companies have been inundated with substantial requirements from data center operators to invest accordingly to meet their needs.

Therefore, I assess that the fears about AI FOMO seem overstated. Such technical AI infrastructure requires long-term planning and positioning. The requirements underscore the potentially significant benefits that are expected to be sustained across the market.

Tech Sector's Optimism Seems Reasonable

Tech sector net earnings revisions % (Yardeni Research)

As seen above, Wall Street analysts have learned their lessons from the recent tech bubble in 2021. Upward earnings revisions have remained relatively subdued, suggesting the AI bubble thesis is likely still in the earlier stages (not late).

The tech sector's forward P/E of 28.7x is also well below the highs of above 50x observed during the dot-com bubble. Therefore, Wall Street's optimism and the tech sector's valuation suggest we have yet to reach the FOMO levels preceding a significant crash for QQQ.

Is QQQ ETF A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

QQQ price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

Furthermore, QQQ seems to have found a potential bottom this week, as dip-buyers returned aggressively to defend against Monday's steep hammering. The index fell more than 16% into a firm correction zone, providing the impetus for opportunistic investors to return.

In addition, the 50-week moving average (blue line) has consistently underpinned QQQ's advances since it returned to an uptrend in 2023. Therefore, unless the market expects an unanticipated hard landing (which isn't my base case), buying QQQ's recent plunge seems timely.

Notwithstanding my optimism, QQQ's substantial exposure to the tech sector underscores concentration risks if the AI bullish thesis fails to be sustained. Investors must assess the AI monetization growth inflection through software companies to sustain the significant increase in AI infrastructure investments.

In addition, the recent market volatility affecting QQQ might not be over yet. Given its growth focus, market rotations to value and more defensive sectors in view of potentially higher recessionary risks could hurt QQQ's bullish thesis. As a result, investors must carefully assess their allocation to make sure they are not overexposed.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

