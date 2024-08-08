3 Dividend Growth Names With Potential For Your Watchlist

Sezeryadigar

Written by Nick Ackerman

As an income investor, I tend to focus on dividend yields being paid out but also the growth of those dividends over time. Every month, we do a screening of dividend payers who have consistently raised their dividends over time, and then sort them by those that pay the highest yield.

Dividends help pay bills for retired folks or help those in the accumulation phase stay more involved in staying the course during investing. Psychologically, it can be easier to hold on to an investment during a market crash when that investment is paying you something every month or quarter. That can then be used to invest back into your portfolio and compound even further in areas that may be even further beaten down.

High yields are certainly nice and come with their own benefits. However, on the other hand, as a dividend growth investor, I also like looking at what options are out in the market that provide some faster-growing dividend growth. Those names that don't just raise the dividend by a penny or two to check the box of dividend growth.

That's why, periodically, I will do screenings for those types of companies that have produced higher dividend growth to find some new watchlist names.

Some names currently in my portfolio that have been able to grow their annual dividend for years now over 10% consistently include Microsoft (MSFT) and Mastercard (MA), to name just a couple of examples. Of course, as we would expect, these are the types of names that probably fit a more growth-oriented portfolio. As they can consistently deliver spectacular earnings growth over time to help fuel the spectacular dividend growth itself.

Screening For Dividend Growth Opportunities

The first metric used in the screen and how the names were sorted was dividend growth over the last 5 years. While putting together the screen for stocks that fit a high dividend growth metric, I also included that they had to grow their dividend for 10 consecutive years. Again, that goes back to being consistent growers and not just a one or two-off increase that might have been outsized in the last couple of years.

Further, I also included a screen that they had to have under a 50% payout ratio. The caveat here is that not all types of companies use the traditional EPS payout ratio, which means there could be cases where MLPs or REITs could otherwise be excluded—when they could still be decent options and provide significant dividend growth.

That said, for our purposes today, we can still get a handful of ideas worth exploring. Perhaps in a future piece we can look further into MLPs and REITs more specifically and put together our own potential watchlist screening for that group.

With that said, here are the top 25 of the 88 names that met these screening criteria.

Top 25 Screening (Seeking Alpha)

As we can see, MA does make the list—as does Domino's Pizza (DPZ) and Primerica (PRI). All names are currently in my portfolio, with PRI coming as the result of a previous screening piece from last year.

When running across PRI initially, that also brought our attention to Comfort Systems USA (FIX), which remains on my watchlist today. Though, FIX has really seen its share price blast off higher, keeping it on my watchlist. Initially, that pushed it toward the higher end of its fair value range, but it has come back down as estimates increased more recently.

FIX Fair Value Range Estimate (Portfolio Insight)

Speaking of blast higher share prices, Broadcom (AVGO) also makes the list. Another one of those names we ran across, and I added it to my watchlist as the result of taking a look at a screener similar to this. As there has been a bit of a tech sell-off recently, that has been taking AVGO down with it. Though, it is stubbornly staying above my $140 buy target. Even my buy target is well above the historical fair value estimate range of where these shares have traded.

However, with the AI revolution seemingly taking hold, a higher multiple feels appropriate, so it probably isn't as overvalued as the traditional metric would indicate.

AVGO Fair Value Range Estimate (Portfolio Insight)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL)

TPL is in the oil and gas exploration and production industry and is based out of Texas. The company "engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations business." In particular, oil and gas royalties made up 53% of the total revenues generated in Q1 2024.

TPL offers investors a dividend yield of 0.59%, with a monstrous 10-year CAGR on the dividend of ~48%. Over the last five years, the dividend growth rate has come to 50.50%. They also list 19 years of consistent dividend growth.

That said, this wasn't always a quarterly dividend payer, and a significant portion of the growth we are seeing here is thanks to the irregular specials that the company pays out. The 2024 special of $10 is having a particularly outsized effect, looking back at the historical growth rate. They also recently went through a 3 for 1 stock split.

TPL Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

According to analysts' estimates, the company is expected to grow EPS over 20% this year. Additionally, with a lowly 23.52% payout ratio, I believe there is still plenty of room to keep growing the dividend on this name. However, despite all this company has going for it, it has historically been in a volatile industry where earnings can swing wildly. For now, earnings have been trending higher, but those specials could easily be shut off in a down period.

TPL Earnings History and Forward Estimates (Portfolio Insight)

Historically speaking, another downside to TPL currently is that it is trading above its long-term fair value estimate range. However, if investors believe that this company can keep on winning, we have seen companies remain overvalued for extended periods of time.

TPL Fair Value Range Estimate (Portfolio Insight)

I believe that TPL is a worthwhile watchlist name for investors.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

NXST is in the broadcasting industry, where it "operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the U.S." Admittedly, not a company I've been familiar with, but for cable channels they own in joint ventures the Cooking Channel and Food Network.

This company is going on 10 years of consistent dividend growth, where they've been able to increase their dividend over the last decade at a CAGR of 27.39%. Over the last five years, growth has been similar to 29.80%. In particular, in the last two years, they provided some significant increases to help bump up that rate. The latest dividend yield works out to a rather hefty 3.86% as well.

NXST Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

The payout ratio here is at 48.56%, but similar to TPL, this company is quite volatile in earnings. It isn't the most widely followed stock with significant analyst coverage, but the consensus over the next few years is that earnings are basically going nowhere. Fiscal 2024 is expected to see massive growth to $25.65, but by 2027, EPS is expected at $24.75.

NXST Forward Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Of course, only time will tell what the company is able to deliver, but without pushing too much further, dividend growth here could slow. At least, if they don't want to push the payout ratio significantly higher, they'll have to slow down the pace of the increases if analysts are correct in their consensus on the direction of earnings moving forward.

Overall, I'd be a bit cautious with NXST as it isn't for me due to its volatility and what I'd expect to be a slowdown in dividend growth going forward. On the other hand, the fair value estimate range shows that this appears to be a highly undervalued stock.

NXST Fair Value Range Estimate (Portfolio Insight)

UFP Industries, Inc (UFPI)

UFPI is a building products company in the industrial sector. The company, "through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials" around the globe.

The dividend growth here has been quite impressive, with 11 years of consecutive growth—and similar to TPL, they haven't always paid regular quarterly dividends. Instead, they paid semi-annual dividends and then started with quarterly payouts to investors in 2020. Over the last 10 years, the dividend CAGR came to 24.87%, with the last five years showing a bit of an increase in the pace at 28.47% growth. The current dividend yield works out to 1.11%.

UFPI Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

EPS took a significant hit last year and is expected to take a smaller hit this year before seeing growth return once again in 2025. So we, unfortunately, once again come across a name that can be quite volatile with its earnings, and it will depend on how the overall economy is doing.

UFPI Earnings History and Forward Estimates (Portfolio Insight)

That said, with a dividend payout ratio of just 14.68%, there is plenty of room here for further growth in the future—even if earnings don't grow quite as strongly as analysts expect. I believe that UFPI is an interesting name that could be worth putting on an investor's watchlist, though it is looking fairly valued currently.