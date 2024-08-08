Lyft: Buy The Dip In This Incredibly Cheap Stock, Focus On Its Profit Growth

Aug. 08, 2024 8:29 AM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT) Stock
Gary Alexander
Summary

  • Shares of Lyft crashed nearly 20% after reporting Q2 results, primarily on a weaker bookings outlook for Q3.
  • The company has elected to focus on profitable growth, pulling back on incentives and sales and marketing. As a result, it hit GAAP profitability for the first time.
  • That's not to say growth is lacking: the company is also hitting new records in rides, active riders, and gross bookings.
  • LYFT stock is trading at an incredibly cheap ~7x adjusted EBITDA multiple.

young Asian man ordering a taxi with mobile app on smartphone, waiting for taxi in downtown city street. Technology and transportation in everyday life

whitebalance.oatt/E+ via Getty Images

For the first time in what feels like over a year, fear is back in the markets, and back with it is irrationality. Investors have reacted sharply to earnings news this quarter, sending shares of high-quality companies down dramatically

Gary Alexander
