Lyft: Buy The Dip In This Incredibly Cheap Stock, Focus On Its Profit Growth

For the first time in what feels like over a year, fear is back in the markets, and back with it is irrationality. Investors have reacted sharply to earnings news this quarter, sending shares of high-quality companies down dramatically on the first hint that they aren't operating at perfection.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been one of the big victims of this short-sightedness. Despite posting strong Q2 results, investors had an extremely negative view of the company's Q3 outlook which pointed to decelerating bookings, sending shares of the stock down nearly 20% after the print. Year to date, shares of Lyft are now down more than 30%.

I last wrote a bullish note on Lyft in May, when the stock was trading at $17 per share. While I painfully admit that the timing of my call was unfortunate, preceding both the broad-market selloff in tech as well as Lyft's lackluster Q3 guidance, I still maintain my conviction in Lyft, and I am reiterating my buy rating on this stock.

Here's what investors should get behind: Lyft is no longer positioned to be a rideshare giant, either in the U.S. or anywhere in the world. It has retreated from many markets in which Uber is dominant. But what Lyft is focusing on is profitable growth, operating only in those markets where it can command sufficient scale and shares to generate a profit. Note, by the way, that Lyft appears to have identified Canada as a market in which it can win, with the company reporting that Canadian rides doubled y/y in Q2 and Toronto became its eighth-largest city in the company's operating portfolio.

All evidence suggests that this strategy to operate profitably in limited markets is working. Active riders and ride counts hit all-time highs in Lyft's most recent quarter, while the company also hit its first-ever quarter of GAAP profitability. These aren't wins that investors should be ignoring.

Yes, the guidance is dim: but does it merit such a big drop?

Let's first address the elephant in the room: Lyft's guidance for Q3.

Lyft Q3 outlook (Lyft Q2 earnings deck)

For Q3, Lyft is guiding to $4.0-$4.1 billion in bookings, which represents only 13-15% y/y growth and basically flat in nominal bookings terms to Q2, despite the fact that Q3 tends to have a seasonal summer lift. Wall Street, meanwhile, had hoped for $4.15 billion in bookings, or 17% y/y growth - which would have been in line with Q2's growth rate.

We do have to ask ourselves, though: how much of this apparent slowdown in bookings is already priced into Lyft's stock? To me, I'd rather buy a company that's growing slightly slower but trading at a great price, rather than a company growing quickly at an inflated price.

At current post-earnings share prices near $9, Lyft trades at a market cap of $3.66 billion. After we net off the $2.01 billion of cash, short-term investments and restricted cash (but not including restricted investments) against $967.7 million of debt, Lyft has an enterprise value of $2.62 billion.

Meanwhile, for FY25, Wall Street analysts are expecting Lyft to generate $6.32 billion in revenue (+14% y/y). If we constructively assume a 6.0% adjusted EBITDA margin on that revenue profile (flat to Lyft's actual performance in the first half of FY24, and not accounting for any further improvement), adjusted EBITDA on that revenue profile would be $379.2 million.

This puts Lyft's valuation multiples at:

0.4x EV/FY25 revenue

6.9x EV/FY25 adjusted EBITDA

In a short span of time, Lyft has been converted into a deep value stock. As a reminder of the long-term reasons to be bullish on this stock, here is my full bull case on Lyft:

Secular tailwinds for rideshare and away from car ownership. By now, we should recognize that the rideshare market is a "Coke and Pepsi" situation. Most riders don't have a preferred app, switching between Uber and Lyft depending on wait times and prices. Lyft continues to grow active riders as well as revenue per rider; so even if its scale is dwarfed by Uber, it still has a place in the market.

By now, we should recognize that the rideshare market is a "Coke and Pepsi" situation. Most riders don't have a preferred app, switching between Uber and Lyft depending on wait times and prices. Lyft continues to grow active riders as well as revenue per rider; so even if its scale is dwarfed by Uber, it still has a place in the market. Diversified modes of transport. Lyft also has Lyft Bikes and Lyft Scooters under its brand, as well as full-on car rentals, diversifying its revenue stream beyond simply rideshare and making Lyft a leader in last-mile transport.

Lyft also has Lyft Bikes and Lyft Scooters under its brand, as well as full-on car rentals, diversifying its revenue stream beyond simply rideshare and making Lyft a leader in last-mile transport. Operational focus. Lyft is no longer trying to "grow at all costs": it is honing in on the core domestic markets in which it has meaningful market share and investing in growing these markets profitably.

Lyft is no longer trying to "grow at all costs": it is honing in on the core domestic markets in which it has meaningful market share and investing in growing these markets profitably. Strong balance sheet. On top of just starting to tip into FCF positive territory, Lyft has ~$2 billion of cash and short-term investments on its most recent balance sheet, giving it plenty of financial flexibility and firepower to invest in growth strategies.

Stay long here and use the dip as a buying opportunity.

Q2 download

When we ignore the noise from Lyft's very negatively received Q3 guidance, we find that Q2 results themselves indicated a very healthy company. Take a look at the Q2 earnings summary below:

Lyft Q2 results (Lyft Q2 earnings deck)

Revenue soared 41% y/y to $1.44 billion, well ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $1.38 billion (+36% y/y) by a five-point margin.

This revenue growth was built on 17% y/y growth in gross booking to $4.02 billion, which came in line with the company's original expectations of $4.0-$4.1 billion outlook for the quarter (and the same that it's guiding to for Q3).

Lyft bookings (Lyft Q2 earnings deck)

Active riders also hit an all-time high at 23.7 million, adding 1.8 million sequential active riders. It's also a relief to see active riders growing again after peaking in Q3 of FY23, suggesting that Lyft is anything but a receding brand.

Lyft active riders (Lyft Q2 earnings deck)

Perhaps most impressive of all is the fact that Lyft is achieving rider growth, gross bookings growth, and revenue growth while cutting sales and marketing and contra revenue expenses. The company, in its pursuit of profitability, has dialed back its "price wars" and is focusing more on organic growth opportunities. Per CFO Erin Brewer's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Let me take a moment here to remind you about the way we think about investments in contra revenue and sales and marketing incentives. At our Investor Day on June 6, we shared how we are delivering seamless, dependable customer experiences, which means continually helping drivers know the best time and places to drive to enable them to meet their goals. That, in turn, continues to drive preference, engagement and retention with our customers and unlocks more efficiencies in the marketplace. Part of running a dynamic marketplace means that we are constantly trading off between contra revenue and sales and marketing incentives to optimize the balance of the marketplace. Therefore, it's worth noting that on a combined basis, contra revenue and sales and marketing incentive expenses declined double-digit on a per-ride basis compared to Q2 of last year."

This distinction is incredibly important because it appears at the moment that investors are punishing Lyft for weaker growth while not giving it enough credit for reducing expenses and boosting profitability. Lyft has always viewed incentives and marketing as the lever to trade off between those two goals, and given its immense cash resources plus its rising margin profile, it could very well choose to re-invest back into growth at any time.

Lyft hit its first-ever quarter of GAAP profitability in Q2, albeit with only a $5.0 million profit. Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, grew 151% y/y to $102.9 million, representing a 2.6% margin on gross bookings (+140bps y/y) and a 7.2% margin on revenue (+320bps y/y):

Lyft adjusted EBITDA (Lyft Q2 earnings deck)

Key takeaways

Investors are treating Lyft like dead money after its disappointing Q3 outlook, but in my view, zooming in on the company's tremendous profit growth (and the fact that the company is choosing to expand profits rather than sink unreasonable resources into investing in growth) tells us a very different story. Trading at a single-digit multiple of adjusted EBITDA, I think Lyft has entered into a very safe buying territory.