HNDL: Tactical ETF With 7% Yield, High Fee And Weak Performance

HNDL strategy
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) started investing operations on 1/17/2018 and tracks the Nasdaq 7HANDL Index. It has 27 holdings, a distribution yield of 6.79% and a high expense ratio of 0.96%. Distributions are paid monthly. HNDL is a multi-asset fund of funds with a 1.3 leverage factor.
As described in the prospectus by Strategy Shares ETFs, the underlying index has "a 50% allocation to fixed income and equity ETFs (the “Core Portfolio”) and a 50% allocation to ETFs of 12 asset categories (the “Explore Portfolio”)".
The Core Portfolio is composed of 70% fixed income securities and 30% large-cap equities. The Explore Portfolio follows a tactical allocation strategy focused on momentum in high-yield asset categories. Up to 9% of the index may be exposed to securities below investment grade (“junk bonds”).
The index usually includes 19 ETFs in total and targets a 1.3 leverage factor by using swap contracts. It intends to maintain an annual distribution rate close to 7%. The portfolio turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 58%.
Portfolio
The next chart shows HNDL allocation across asset categories. About 49% of asset value is in bonds and 47% in equities (mostly common stocks, but also MLPs, REITs and preferred stocks).
The table below lists all the portfolio’s ETF holdings.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight%
|
Category
|
ISHARES CORE U.S. AGGREGA
|
11.42%
|
BONDS
|
VANGUARD TOTAL BOND MARKE
|
11.41%
|
BONDS
|
SPDR PORTFOLIO AGGREGATE
|
11.40%
|
BONDS
|
ALERIAN MLP ETF
|
7.14%
|
MLPs
|
WISDOMTREE US EFFICIENT C
|
6.58%
|
MIX EQUITY + BONDS
|
INVESCO NASDAQ 100 ETF
|
6.55%
|
STOCKS
|
VANGUARD DIVIDEND APPRECI
|
6.10%
|
STOCKS
|
JPMORGAN EQUITY PREMIUM I
|
5.39%
|
STOCKS + OPTIONS
|
XTRACKERS USD HIGH YIELD
|
4.91%
|
BONDS
|
SCHWAB U.S. REIT ETF
|
4.62%
|
REITs
|
GLOBAL X US PREFERRED ETF
|
3.64%
|
PREFERREDS
|
DIMENSIONAL CORE FIXED IN
|
3.13%
|
BONDS
|
UTILITIES SELECT SECTOR S
|
2.61%
|
STOCKS
|
SPDR PORTFOLIO S&P 500 ET
|
2.28%
|
STOCKS
|
VANGUARD S&P 500 ETF
|
2.27%
|
STOCKS
|
ISHARES CORE S&P 500 ETF
|
2.19%
|
STOCKS
|
SCHWAB 5-10 YEAR CORPORAT
|
1.87%
|
BONDS
|
ISHARES MBS ETF
|
1.25%
|
BONDS
|
INVESCO TAXABLE MUNICIPAL
|
0.63%
|
BONDS
As reported in the next table, the equity part is cheaper than the S&P 500 index regarding valuation ratios, and has lower growth rates. The benchmark is represented by SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).
|
HNDL
|
SPY
|
Price/Earnings TTM
|
23.22
|
26.44
|
Price/Book
|
3.78
|
4.62
|
Price/Sales
|
1.79
|
3.03
|
Price/Cash Flow
|
12.79
|
18.15
|
Earnings growth
|
19.39%
|
22.62%
|
Sales growth
|
7.81%
|
8.79%
|
Cash flow growth
|
0.66%
|
8.99%
The bond part has an aggregate maturity of 8 years, an aggregate duration of 6 years and an aggregate coupon of 3.9% (calculated as weighted averages).
Performance
The next table compares performance and risk metrics since 2/1/2018 of HNDL and a benchmark portfolio with 50% in SPY and 50% in a total bond market ETF (BND). HNDL lags the 50/50 portfolio by 2.5% in annualized return, and additionally shows a higher risk measured in volatility and maximum drawdown.
|
Total Return
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
HNDL
|
32.99%
|
4.47%
|
-23.72%
|
0.29
|
11.66%
|
50/50
|
55.48%
|
7.01%
|
-19.72%
|
0.56
|
10.45%
Calculation by Portfolio123
However, HNDL is on par with the benchmark over the last 12 months, at 12% in total return.
HNDL share price has lost 16% in value since its inception (next chart). The cumulative inflation in the same time was about 22% (based on CPI). For shareholders, it represents a significant loss of capital measured in inflation-adjusted value.
The annual sum of distributions has decreased from $1.66 per share in 2019 to $1.40 in 2023. Shareholders have lost 15% in income stream in 4 years, while the cumulative inflation was 19% in the same period.
HNDL vs competitors
The next table compares characteristics of HNDL and five other multi-asset tactical funds:
- SPDR SSGA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY)
- iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)
- iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)
- WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX)
- RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR)
|
HNDL
|
RLY
|
AOR
|
AOK
|
NTSX
|
RPAR
|
Inception
|
1/16/2018
|
4/25/2012
|
11/4/2008
|
11/4/2008
|
8/2/2018
|
12/12/2019
|
Expense Ratio
|
0.96%
|
0.50%
|
0.15%
|
0.15%
|
0.20%
|
0.50%
|
AUM
|
$790.51M
|
$480.47M
|
$2.02B
|
$572.34M
|
$1.06B
|
$603.63M
|
Avg Daily Volume
|
$1.95M
|
$3.15M
|
$7.27M
|
$2.64M
|
$2.81M
|
$893.78K
|
Yield TTM
|
6.79%
|
3.64%
|
2.51%
|
3.07%
|
1.15%
|
3.08%
HNDL has the highest yield, but also the highest fee of these funds. The next chart plots total returns, starting on 12/16/2019 to match all inception dates. HNDL beats RPAR and AOK, but it is far behind RLY and NTSX.
In 2024 to date, HNDL comes in second position, and the best performer is NTSX again.
Takeaway
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is a fund of funds implementing a multi-asset methodology split into a fixed 30/70 equity-bond allocation and a momentum-based allocation in high-yield assets. HNDL leverages its portfolio by a 1.3 factor with swap contracts. HNDL track record is quite short and unattractive: historical data point to a decay in value and distributions. Moreover, HNDL has underperformed a simple 50% equity / 50% bond portfolio and at least two multi-asset tactical ETFs with lower fees. My "Sell" rating is not an invitation to short-selling. It is just a warning that investors may consider before buying or holding this fund.
