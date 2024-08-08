HNDL: Tactical ETF With 7% Yield, High Fee And Weak Performance

deepblue4you

HNDL strategy

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) started investing operations on 1/17/2018 and tracks the Nasdaq 7HANDL Index. It has 27 holdings, a distribution yield of 6.79% and a high expense ratio of 0.96%. Distributions are paid monthly. HNDL is a multi-asset fund of funds with a 1.3 leverage factor.

As described in the prospectus by Strategy Shares ETFs, the underlying index has "a 50% allocation to fixed income and equity ETFs (the “Core Portfolio”) and a 50% allocation to ETFs of 12 asset categories (the “Explore Portfolio”)".

The Core Portfolio is composed of 70% fixed income securities and 30% large-cap equities. The Explore Portfolio follows a tactical allocation strategy focused on momentum in high-yield asset categories. Up to 9% of the index may be exposed to securities below investment grade (“junk bonds”).

The index usually includes 19 ETFs in total and targets a 1.3 leverage factor by using swap contracts. It intends to maintain an annual distribution rate close to 7%. The portfolio turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 58%.

Portfolio

The next chart shows HNDL allocation across asset categories. About 49% of asset value is in bonds and 47% in equities (mostly common stocks, but also MLPs, REITs and preferred stocks).

Asset breakdown (Chart: author; data: HNDL)

The table below lists all the portfolio’s ETF holdings.

Ticker Name Weight% Category AGG ISHARES CORE U.S. AGGREGA 11.42% BONDS BND VANGUARD TOTAL BOND MARKE 11.41% BONDS SPAB SPDR PORTFOLIO AGGREGATE 11.40% BONDS AMLP ALERIAN MLP ETF 7.14% MLPs NTSX WISDOMTREE US EFFICIENT C 6.58% MIX EQUITY + BONDS QQQM INVESCO NASDAQ 100 ETF 6.55% STOCKS VIG VANGUARD DIVIDEND APPRECI 6.10% STOCKS JEPI JPMORGAN EQUITY PREMIUM I 5.39% STOCKS + OPTIONS HYLB XTRACKERS USD HIGH YIELD 4.91% BONDS SCHH SCHWAB U.S. REIT ETF 4.62% REITs PFFD GLOBAL X US PREFERRED ETF 3.64% PREFERREDS DFCF DIMENSIONAL CORE FIXED IN 3.13% BONDS XLU UTILITIES SELECT SECTOR S 2.61% STOCKS SPLG SPDR PORTFOLIO S&P 500 ET 2.28% STOCKS VOO VANGUARD S&P 500 ETF 2.27% STOCKS IVV ISHARES CORE S&P 500 ETF 2.19% STOCKS SCHI SCHWAB 5-10 YEAR CORPORAT 1.87% BONDS MBB ISHARES MBS ETF 1.25% BONDS BAB INVESCO TAXABLE MUNICIPAL 0.63% BONDS Click to enlarge

As reported in the next table, the equity part is cheaper than the S&P 500 index regarding valuation ratios, and has lower growth rates. The benchmark is represented by SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

HNDL SPY Price/Earnings TTM 23.22 26.44 Price/Book 3.78 4.62 Price/Sales 1.79 3.03 Price/Cash Flow 12.79 18.15 Earnings growth 19.39% 22.62% Sales growth 7.81% 8.79% Cash flow growth 0.66% 8.99% Click to enlarge

The bond part has an aggregate maturity of 8 years, an aggregate duration of 6 years and an aggregate coupon of 3.9% (calculated as weighted averages).

Performance

The next table compares performance and risk metrics since 2/1/2018 of HNDL and a benchmark portfolio with 50% in SPY and 50% in a total bond market ETF (BND). HNDL lags the 50/50 portfolio by 2.5% in annualized return, and additionally shows a higher risk measured in volatility and maximum drawdown.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility HNDL 32.99% 4.47% -23.72% 0.29 11.66% 50/50 55.48% 7.01% -19.72% 0.56 10.45% Click to enlarge

Calculation by Portfolio123

However, HNDL is on par with the benchmark over the last 12 months, at 12% in total return.

HNDL in red vs 50/50 in blue, 12-month total return (Portfolio123)

HNDL share price has lost 16% in value since its inception (next chart). The cumulative inflation in the same time was about 22% (based on CPI). For shareholders, it represents a significant loss of capital measured in inflation-adjusted value.

HNDL price return since inception (Seeking Alpha)

The annual sum of distributions has decreased from $1.66 per share in 2019 to $1.40 in 2023. Shareholders have lost 15% in income stream in 4 years, while the cumulative inflation was 19% in the same period.

HNDL distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

HNDL vs competitors

The next table compares characteristics of HNDL and five other multi-asset tactical funds:

SPDR SSGA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY)

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX)

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR)

HNDL RLY AOR AOK NTSX RPAR Inception 1/16/2018 4/25/2012 11/4/2008 11/4/2008 8/2/2018 12/12/2019 Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.50% 0.15% 0.15% 0.20% 0.50% AUM $790.51M $480.47M $2.02B $572.34M $1.06B $603.63M Avg Daily Volume $1.95M $3.15M $7.27M $2.64M $2.81M $893.78K Yield TTM 6.79% 3.64% 2.51% 3.07% 1.15% 3.08% Click to enlarge

HNDL has the highest yield, but also the highest fee of these funds. The next chart plots total returns, starting on 12/16/2019 to match all inception dates. HNDL beats RPAR and AOK, but it is far behind RLY and NTSX.

HNDL vs competitors, since 12/16/2019 (Seeking Alpha)

In 2024 to date, HNDL comes in second position, and the best performer is NTSX again.

HNDL vs. competitors, year-to-date (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is a fund of funds implementing a multi-asset methodology split into a fixed 30/70 equity-bond allocation and a momentum-based allocation in high-yield assets. HNDL leverages its portfolio by a 1.3 factor with swap contracts. HNDL track record is quite short and unattractive: historical data point to a decay in value and distributions. Moreover, HNDL has underperformed a simple 50% equity / 50% bond portfolio and at least two multi-asset tactical ETFs with lower fees. My "Sell" rating is not an invitation to short-selling. It is just a warning that investors may consider before buying or holding this fund.