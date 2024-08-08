J Studios

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is our topic today. The company released its second-quarter results earlier this week, surpassing analysts' estimates, leading to a near 40% surge in its stock price. Given the velocity of the subsequent response, we decided to revise the asset, especially as the current financial market parameters are unstable.

We last covered Upstart in April, assigning the stock a neutral rating. However, considering recent events, we decided to revise its prospects.

Here are our latest thoughts about Upstart Holdings' stock.

Upstart's Q2 Earnings

Key Data

Upstart's second-quarter report revealed a revenue beat of $3.47 million and an earnings-per-share beat of 22 cents, sending its stock flying.

Although Upstart's headline financial results surpassed estimates, they softened year-over-year. For example, the company's revenue shrunk by 5.7% year-over-year to $128 million, and its net loss widened to -$54.5 million from -$28.3 million a year earlier.

Metric Value Y/Y Change Revenue $128 million -5.7% EBITDA Margin 8% -100 basis points Net Income -$54.5 million A 93% Loss Widening Volume $1.1 billion -6% Conversion 15% +600 basis points Contribution Profit Margin 58% - 900 basis points Click to enlarge

Furthermore, Upstart's key operating metrics experienced downturns. For example, as we predicted in our previous article, Upstart's transaction volume slipped. The company experienced a 6% year-over-year decline in transaction volume, and although its conversion rate jolted by 600 basis points, Upstart's contribution profit margin dipped by 900 basis points.

In essence, a composite view shows that volumes are softening, yet borrowers are probably accepting unfavorable terms. Further, Upstart's profitability is waning as it has spent more on ascertaining its transactions than last year, leading to a drag on the stock's residual value.

Our Take

Headline Metrics

Firstly, it's important to note that Upstart's primary business is intermediation. The firm has about $236 million in co-investments, which includes its own private debt portfolio. However, its income statement still relies on fees.

What do we make of Upstart's latest fee-based performance?

As forecasted in our previous article, the company's volumes lowered. We anticipate this trend to resume as interest rates remain elevated, and credit spreads have exacerbated. We think an interest rate pivot is likely; however, refinancings (at lower rates) are unlikely until a vast change in interest rates has occurred. Moreover, we think the recent drop in the yield curve and economic uncertainty will spike credit spreads, concurrently tightening bank lending capabilities (to high-risk consumer debt). Given these variables, a systematic rebound in transaction volume is unlikely.

A closer look at Upstart's addressable market shows that it is geared toward home loans, auto loans, and small business loans. These are cyclical domains that will likely add fuel to the fire in today's credit market. In fact, auto loan delinquencies have ticked up to 8% (30-day late payments), which is higher than the figures experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the aforementioned economic and credit market variables, we anticipate mortgage defaults and small business liquidity issues to follow a similar trajectory (as auto loans) in the following quarters, contemporaneously tightening bank lending appetite. Even though conversion rates might stay high, lower volumes are highly possible.

Furthermore, a look at Upstart's own loan book conveys similar features. The firm's co-investments and residual value of other loans have grown in recent quarters. We think this introduces concentration risk as they align with the company's fee-based business. In addition, devaluation of auto loans is likely if credit spreads and delinquencies continue to exacerbate.

Here is the full list of loans held on Upstart's balance sheet.

Financial Statements

Upstart's operating expenses increased by about 8.3% year-over-year, primarily due to its marketing fees, which spiked by approximately 38%. Upstart's increase in broad-based expenses isn't surprising, as inflation likely played a role. Moreover, the company is in its developmental phase. Therefore, continuously scaling its sales and marketing budget is critical. Nevertheless, assuming sustained dampening in transaction volumes and revenue, we might see a cost-cutting program implemented. Alternatively, additional widening in the firm's losses might occur.

I already mentioned the risks attached to Upstart's asset base. However, let's dial in on its capital structure; a discussion follows the next diagram.

As shown, Upstart has a cash position of around $374 million. An isolated view might suggest that the company's cash position is robust. However, considering Upstart's widening losses and debt of around $1.19 billion, we highlight its capital structure as a risk factor. Again, as mentioned before, we think a cost-cutting program is likely. Alternatively, unless the operating environment improves, additional share issuances could occur.

Earnings Metrics

Upstart has posted a series of earnings-per-share beats, likely supporting its stock price. Although a simple observation, earnings momentum often leads to stock price momentum. However, as previously mentioned, the company is experiencing negative growth. As such, an argument exists that investors are emphasizing earnings beats instead of fundamental growth.

Will this trend swing if Upstart misses an earnings-per-share target? We think it might, especially as the company's growth is under pressure amid systematic headwinds.

Aside: Keep in mind that Upstart has posted net losses, yet investors have emphasized earnings beats.

Price Action

Technical Analysis

Upstart's latest surge has spiked its relative strength index (RSI). The stock's RSI has neared 70, which is theoretically an overbought boundary. We won't be surprised to see a technical correction, especially as Upstart's Put/Call ratio has settled at 0.72 (the Put/Call ratio is often considered a countercyclical metric).

Multiples

Let's delve into a peer-based analysis.

We selected stocks MoneyLion (ML), LendingTree (TREE), and Lufax Holding (LU) as peers. However, note that this is merely our selection, and other peers might be prudent.

Upstart's surge has sent its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio up to 4.99x, which we consider high, given the firm's moderate three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.83%. Moreover, Upstart's P/S ratio is much higher than those of its peers, raising an additional red flag.

Furthermore, Upstart's forward enterprise value-to-sales (EV/Sales) ratio of 6.83x is questionable from a peer-based vantage point. Additionally, an isolated view of Upstart's EV/Sales ratio raises interim concerns, given the firm's slowing revenue growth.

We emphasized Upstart's top-line revenue, as it is an early-stage company that generates much of its revenue from fees. In our opinion, sales metrics are prudent when assessing intermediaries. Moreover, comparing the company's enterprise value (to its sales) contextualizes whether its sales justify its market-based size (remember, EV includes debt and market capitalization).

Other valuation metrics have to be assessed before drawing a final conclusion. However, a bird's-eye view suggests that Upstart is overvalued.

Conclusion

We believe Upstart's latest surge is unwarranted. Although the company surpassed its second-quarter earnings target, its fundamental indicators have softened amid rising consumer loan market headwinds. Moreover, Upstart's valuation metrics and technical features indicate that the stock is overbought.

Despite its long-term potential, we deem Upstart's stock a high-risk asset for the remainder of 2024 and early 2025. As such, we maintain that we won't take a position in it.