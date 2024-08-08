designer491

With the market fearing a recession on the back of rising unemployment and a weak PMI print last week, junk bond ETFs like the JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) have seen significant sell-offs but seem to have recovered quickly.

At this time, should you invest in high-yield corporates or, as many investors appear to be doing, rotate into safer government treasuries? That's a very personal investment decision that only you can make, but this article can hopefully shed some light on the pros and cons of doing this.

What's Happening with the Economy?

That's the big question here. Are we headed for a recession, as these leading indicators seem to hint at? Are corporations at risk of defaulting on coupon payments on the debt they've issued - particularly, when debt has been expensive for nearly two years as interest rates remained at decade highs? Will the Fed pivot quickly and start cutting rates in an aggressive manner, as some reports suggest?

While those questions must remain unanswered for now, investors should consider multiple possible scenarios and plan their investment decisions accordingly.

On the one side, a possible recession could send investors in droves toward more secure options such as short-term treasuries.

The argument for this is that shorter-duration notes such as (US2Y) have seen elevated demand over the past month or so, with yields dropping as low as 3.7%. The recover has been quick, as you can clearly see in the chart above, but there's a case to be made for rotating funds into these securities before the market fears over a possible recession send prices up and yields down again.

At the other end of the spectrum is the assumption that the Fed's actions will come in time and at a carefully measured intensity that will help fend off a recession. In that scenario, high-yield corporates still look attractive. It's akin to holding on to the last of the YTMs as high as +8%, which nearly 25% of BBHY's holdings comprise.

The main consideration here is that the credit risk investors will have to deal with should be weighed against the possibility that the U.S. might not escape a hard landing, which is getting more certain as the Fed keeps kicking its rate cut plans down the road.

Fortunately, and arguably, the one good thing that's come out of a higher-for-longer Fed policy is that corporates are now holding on to some of the largest cash stockpiles they've ever had. The answer is simple - why invest in volatile or risky securities when you can park your cash and earn more in investment income than you're paying in interest expenses, especially for older debt?

Apple Inc. (AAPL), for instance, has been enjoying positive net interest expenses for years, and it's only in the last three years that its growing debt obligations have caught up and turned that into a negative net interest expense position. As an aside, that's part of my ongoing bearish narrative on Apple.

Other companies are paying their debt obligations several times over with just the interest they earn on their cash and equivalents.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has as much of a debt load as Apple, but its net interest position has been generally positive for several years, which means most companies that are in a net cash position are likely earning more in interest than they pay out on the debt they hold.

Of course, this might not apply to smaller corporates that neither have such high debt nor such high interest income, but the point I'm making is that corporations of all sizes have considerable cash stockpiles, and a recent Bloomberg report pegged this at $4.11 trillion as of Q1 2024. Bloomberg data, as reported by other sources, shows that at least one in ten (SP500) companies in the non-financials sectors are making more money from interest income than they're paying as interest on their debt loads.

Moreover, BBHY's peer funds, such as (HYG) and (JNK) have also shown a lot of resilience despite market fears around a hard landing having been at an elevated level throughout the year.

That being said, it is getting more urgent for the Fed to make a firm decision on the intensity and cadence of its rate cuts. Corporates are increasingly rotating their funds into safer money-market securities, and while Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A)(BRK.B) divestiture of nearly 400 million AAPL shares might not be a reason for anyone to panic, it's prudent to take note of this development.

On Balance, What's My Call on BBHY?

There are obviously a lot of positives to investing in high-yield non-investment-grade bonds when interest rates are poised to drop. Risk-tolerant investors have proven that these ETFs can be as resilient as much larger investment-grade corporate bond ETFs such as (LQD), even outperforming them for the better part of 2024, as you can see below.

Please do note that performances did reverse over the past week but resumed their respective trajectories, which is a sign of how resilient the market is right now. However, that's also a clear indication that if market fear is prolonged, it could lead to considerably outflows from funds like BBHY - which means a position in LQD might be a good offset.

Another positive is that BBHY has a lower concentration risk than many other peer ETFs. As a result, it's generally had a lower comparable turnover, with a modicum of downside risk protection built into its strategy.

It's also more liquid than its peer group shown above, with a daily dollar volume of around $8 million, which is reasonably high for a $1.28 billion AUM fund.

Importantly, default risks on high-yield corporates are surprisingly low right now. In fact, there were zero defaults in June 2024, but in the Fitch Ratings report that carried that nugget of information, there was also a warning sign. However, that outlook was only applicable to the leveraged loans segment, not high yield:

There were no issuer defaults in June on the HY bond side, with the TTM HY default rate falling to 2.34% from 2.74% in May. This was due to the roll off of several large HY defaults including Wesco Aircraft, Diebold Nixdorf and Shutterfly. It was the first month of no HY defaults since December 2023. We have revised our 2024 LL default rate forecast up from 3.5-4.0% to 5.0-5.5%, as cash flow pressures from high interest rates and slower GDP growth continue to pose challenges to highly levered issuers' liquidity positions and ability to service debt.

Nevertheless, if the Fed starts cutting rates drastically, it could affect interest incomes for these companies, putting additional pressure on their ability to keep paying coupons on their high-yield bonds. The danger is not imminent, in my opinion, but it's definitely something investors should be aware of and prepared for even though most of the default volumes have been coming from the healthcare segment due to reimbursement rates, higher labor costs, and other factors that have put a squeeze on liquidity.

The ETF currently yields around 7%, with a relatively low expense ratio of 0.15%, so it's worth considering if you're not overly risk-averse. Of course, the alternative fixed income vehicle would be investment-grade bonds for a trade-off on yield (I suggested LQD above as a possible offset), or even short-duration treasuries if your appetite for risk is very low.

I'm assigning a Hold rating to BBHY because, although I don't see the skew (yet) toward risk over reward, I can't, in good conscience, recommend a Buy at this time. This particular type of investment carries elevated risks in any economic environment, let alone one that's facing a potential recession.

Thank you for reading, and I'd love to hear your thoughts on junk bonds, especially if you've been holding such securities for a while. I'm definitely open to learning from experts.