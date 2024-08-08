DexCom's Competitive Landscape: A Deep Dive Into The CGM Market

BioCGT Investor
Summary

  • DexCom, Inc. reduced its 2024 revenue guidance following a decline in new U.S. customers and revenue per customer, leading to a sharp share price drop and a $750 million share repurchase.
  • DexCom faces strong competition from Abbott, whose CGM devices appear more attractive to customers, particularly with the new Abbott-Medtronic partnership posing a significant challenge to DexCom’s market share recovery efforts.
  • Despite competitive concerns, DexCom’s new OTC CGM device, Stelo, is expected to contribute to revenue growth, particularly as the OTC market is projected to reach $5.1 billion over the next.
  • Despite near-term risks, DexCom's robust balance sheet, ongoing growth in revenue, and the share buyback program position it as a strong long-term investment, especially if the company can regain market share and leverage its OTC offerings.

Life with diabetes. A girl walks through a waves in the sea. On the right arm is placed white sensor for continuous glucose monitoring in blood – CGM. A waterproof patch is glued over the sensor. Swimming with this type of sensor is possible

Dragoljub Bankovic

Thesis

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), is a company focused on the development and commercialization of medical devices for continuous glucose measurement (CGM). Late last month, the company reported Q2 earnings, revealing a decline in new customers as well as a

BioCGT Investor
Originally a Biologist, M.Sc in Biomedicine, PhD in Bioengineerings, and +20 years experience in the research and development of novel Cell & Gene Therapies (CGT) tackling several clinical needs including orthopaedics and rare diseases. As an investor, I have been utilising my background in life sciences to assess the potential of novel treatments, including those using CGT, as well as, their capacity to drive shareholders' returns. Thus, as SA analyst, I will be focusing on analysing biotechnology, pharmaceutical, Medtech and healthcare stocks, providing you with my view of the company.Disclosure: I am associated with another SA contributor, "Euro Invest." Each of us works independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha’s Shared Association Guidelines.

