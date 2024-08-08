Dragoljub Bankovic

Thesis

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), is a company focused on the development and commercialization of medical devices for continuous glucose measurement (CGM). Late last month, the company reported Q2 earnings, revealing a decline in new customers as well as a decline in U.S. revenue/customer, which triggered the company to decrease their 2024 revenue guidance from $4.2–4.35 billion (17 — 21% organic growth) to $4.0–4.5 billion (11 — 13% organic growth).

To balance the guidance update, the company also announced a $750 million share repurchase. The guidance update disappointed investors, causing a 40% sell-off in the first day post-earnings. As per today, the share price ($69.28) is still significantly down, accounting for a 36% share price decline when compared against the $107.85 pre-Q2 earnings.

DXCM’s management declared their commitment to work towards regaining market share in the U.S. by increasing sales force efforts on driving new customers from both the durable medical equipment (DME) channel and the pharmacy channel. In this sense, the company expects to report higher numbers of new customers in Q3 and Q4. In contrast with DXCM, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) reported their medical device business sector grew at 10% year-over-year, being their diabetes devices the main driver of the surge.

Abbott’s sales-performance supported the 2024 revenue growth guidance raise from 8.5-10% to 9.5-10%. Thus, in my opinion, suggesting that DexCom’s new customer decline is not caused by the surge of weight management drugs, such as those commercialized by Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO). Additionally, ABT announced today a global partnership with Medtronic (MDT), where the companies will be integrating ABT’s CGM devices with MDT’s automated insulin delivery devices. The combination will enable an automated control of glucose levels, and in my opinion, it will definitely impact DXCM’s competitive capacity.

In March, the FDA granted the approval of DexCom’s over the counter (OTC) CGM device, Stelo, which was the first OTC CGM approved in the United States. This device is intended for 18-years old and older non-insulin dependent diabetics who manage their glucose levels by adjusting their lifestyle and/or taking oral medicines. It is also for individuals who want to monitor how exercise and diet impact their glucose levels. In June, Abbott received FDA approvals for two OTC CGM devices, Lingo and Libre Rio. The first one targets non-diabetic individuals, and the second is indicated for people with type II diabetes who control their glucose levels by adjusting their diet or taking oral medicines.

Building on this, Global Data projected the OTC CGM market to reach $5.1 billion in the next 10 years. Building on this, DexCom’s management, in its Q2 earnings call, declared that they expect approximately 1% revenue contribution from Stelo in 2024. Meanwhile, ABT expects its OTC CGM franchise, including Libre Rio, Lingo and FreeStyle Libre, to reach $10 billion annual revenue by 2028.

Despite the potential revenue boost that Stelo could bring to DexCom, I believe the company will need to sort out its sales force strategy to regain market share. Given that Abbott was able to capture part of DexCom’s CGM’s market share, I would expect Abbott to be a strong competitor in the OTC CGM market too.

Although DexCom’s Q2 low number of new customers doesn’t seem to be directly associated with the rise of GLP-1 weight management drugs, I believe the drugs will likely reduce the number of CGM and OTC CGM users eventually.

Hence, in this article, I will be providing an overview of DexCom’s OTC CGM and prescription CGM products. I will compare them against its largest competitors, a financial overview and valuation of the company, which together will support my “Buy” rating for DXCM shares.

Continuous Glucose Measurement Overview

Before diving into DXCM’s products and financials, I think it might be to provide some background about what a CGM device is and why they are useful for certain people.

Starting from the basics, CGMs are devices that enable the measurement of the amount of sugar (glucose) in blood every few minutes, thus providing real-time data. The devices are usually paired to mobile phones or receiver devices. From these, users can see their glucose levels at any particular time, glucose level trends at any period of time (day/week/month/year), time off the normal glucose range (high or low) and other useful stats. Importantly, CGMs send notifications to users when their glucose levels are off the normal range, enabling them to take actions to balance their levels. More importantly, the CGM records can be shared with caregivers.

Healthy individuals typically maintain their glucose levels stable at any time of the day. However, their levels might temporarily fluctuate depending on their diet, time from their last meal and level of activity (e.g., exercise). However, people with diabetes and pre-diabetes typically observe ingestible levels of glucose in blood. In addition, women may present impaired capacity to maintain glucose levels stable during pregnancy.

In this sense, the World Health Organization (WHO) describes the normal range of fasting glucose concentrations (glucose levels after 8 hours of fasting) to be between 70 mg/dL (3.9 mmol/L) and 100 mg/dL (5.6 mmol/L). Meanwhile, the normal glucose concentration at any time of the day is usually around 125 mg/dL (6.9 mmol/L) or lower in healthy individuals. In contrast, fasting concentrations above 130 mg/dL (7.2 mmol/L) or concentrations above 180 mg/dL (10.0 mmol/L) 1-2 hours post-meal are considered hyperglycemic (high glucose). Hypoglycaemia (low glucose) happens when the glucose concentration is 70 mg/dL (3.9 mmol/L) or lower at any time.

Although hyperglycaemia and hypoglycaemia cause complications, low glucose levels are typically more dangerous, given that the body uses glucose as its main “fuel,” hypoglycaemia requires immediate attention. Some of the most severe symptoms of hypoglycaemia are seizures and loss of consciousness (fainting). Other symptoms include confusion, loss of coordination, tunnel vision, and slurred speech. On the other hand, consistent hyperglycaemia usually causes ketoacidosis, which is the development of toxic acids “ketones” in blood and urine. The most severe symptoms include confusion, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, and loss of consciousness. While the long-term effects include nerve damage, cardiovascular disease, kidney failure and damage to the retina and blood vessels.

Overall, real-time glucose level measurements enable people with unstable glucose levels to closely monitor the changes in their blood glucose concentrations and to take actions when needed. Thus, the growing number of people diagnosed with diabetes and pre-diabetes (see image below) will definitely benefit from the use of CGMs. Moreover, pregnant women and people interested in knowing how their blood sugar levels are affected by diet and exercise (for instance athletes, fitness enthusiasts, etc.) are likely to benefit from OTC CGMs.

Diabetes in Figures (DiabetesAtlas.org )

DexCom G7

DexCom’s latest version of their CGM, called G7, was launched in February 2023. When compared against G6, the newest system is smaller. The system is compatible with more devices, it has a larger lifespan (when including the grace period), and it can be used by pregnant people. There is a larger selection of customizable alert alarms, and it is to be located at the back of your arm instead of the abdomen (see image below).

DexCom G7 vs G6 (DexCom’s website)

Based on that comparison, the DexCom G7 is a significant step up against the G6. However, in the latest Q2 earnings call, DexCom’s CFO remarked that their new customer sales in Q2 fell short by 70,000 patients. During the call, DexCom’s management highlighted the following:

First, as we have worked through our U.S. salesforce realignment expansion, we have seen our share of new customers fall short of our expectations, despite still strong absolute customer additions. Second, our U.S. revenue per customer has stepped down faster than expected based on two primary drivers, rebate eligibility and channel mix. With G7 coverage emerging faster than expected, we realized greater rebate eligibility relative to initial expectations and compared to 2023 levels. Beyond the transitory G7 eligibility dynamic, we also saw revenue per customer impacted by U.S. channel mix dynamics. U.S. customer growth has remained strong in our pharmacy business as we expand our reach into primary care and type 2 diabetes more broadly. However, our growth in the DME channel has trailed our plan. The DME distributors remain important partners for us in our business, and we've not executed well this quarter against these partnerships. We need to refocus on those relationships.

In summary, DexCom’s management assured their disappointing results on new customers. Lower revenue/customer are attributed to the failure of their sales-strategy in which they focused too much on the pharmacy channel while neglecting the DME channel, which is the largest revenue-driver channel. In this sense, they stated they are focusing now on recovering their DME market share. Despite the company’s confidence about their capacity to recover their market share, personally, I have several doubts. The main reason for my doubts is that Abbott’s latest CGM FreeStyle Libre 3 seems to have several advantages against G7 (see image below)

G7 vs FreeStyle Libre 3 (Data collected by the author from DexCom’s and Abbott’s websites)

Despite G7 being capable of showing a limited version of the mobile phone app in paired smartwatches, and having a better waterproof profile. I would think new patients are more likely to prefer Abbott’s device than G7, given that FreeStyle Libre 3 is smaller, does not require an overpatch, does not require an applicator device, and it has a longer lifespan than G7. Additionally, the newly announced partnership between Medtronic and Abbott, is likely to negatively impact DXCM’s sales-prospects in the future.

Over the Counter CGM: Stelo

DexCom is preparing to launch its Stelo OTC CGM sensor this month. Likewise, Abbott’s Lingo is to be released this summer, while Libre Rio might come after, as to the best of my knowledge, Abbott hasn’t announced specific dates. Interestingly, the differences between the three OTC devices are narrower than in the case of the CGMs explained in the previous section (see image below).

Stelo vs Lingo vs Libre Rio (Data collected by the author from DexCom’s and Abbott’s websites)

Two of the sensors (Libre Rio and Stelo) are aimed for people diagnosed with type II diabetes not in insulin, while Lingo is aimed for anyone interested in knowing their blood glucose fluctuations in real time. Furthermore, it is important to note that Stelo could be used off-label by anyone interested in knowing its blood glucose levels in real time, despite not being specifically designed for that use. In terms of size, Stelo is still significantly larger (1782 mm3) than Abbott’s sensors (884 mm3).

Given the size difference and the overpatch recommendation, I would think that non-diabetic users will prefer to use Lingo than Stelo. Unless, they require better waterproof capabilities, which then will turn the balance towards Stelo. Regarding the sensitivity range of the sensors, although Abbott’s sensors have a wider range, I think, the range of the Stelo is likely to be enough for the intended users. The blood glucose fluctuations should not be too extreme in people that do not require taking insulin to control their glucose levels.

Interestingly, DexCom has chosen to launch its Stelo via their website, and expand later into other sailing routes. Similarly, Abbott is planning to use e-commerce websites. None of the companies have announced the price of their OTC devices, but have declared to be competitive. In my opinion, given the devices are more limited than prescription CGMs, and are intended to be over the counter, I would estimate the cost of OTC devices is likely to be below $100/month for cash payers.

Building on this, DXCM’s management ratified, in its Q2 earnings call, their expectations for Stelo to have a 1% revenue contribution in 2024. Additionally, Global Data OTC market size estimations ($5.1 billion by 2033), while other analyst centers have estimated the global CGM market to grow approximately at 12% between 2024-2032.

Based on those projections, I believe DexCom is likely to achieve their 2024 projections of approximately $40 million revenue from Stelo. If I assume Stelo sales will grow at the 12% CAGR projected for the CGM devices for 10 years, it could result in revenues above $100 million. Although, I realize that those calculations are too simplistic, given that they are not accounting for market dynamics, such as Stelo’s market share variations over time. Moreover, I think the OTC CGM might see a significant boost from people interested in their well-being, as monitoring their glucose levels might be very informative for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, for instance.

Taking all this into consideration, I think that despite Abbott’s competition, Stelo is likely to drive significant revenues to DexCom.

Financials

DexCom reported its Q2 financial results in late July. Generally speaking, the company’s balance sheet for the first half of 2024 shows good trends, with 19% revenue growth and 76% increase in net income and 70% increase in basic EPS, when compared against H1 2023 (see image below).

H1 2024 Financial Highlights (Data collected by the author from DexCom’s Q2 2024 financial report)

On the other hand, the operating expenses increased by 11.5% in H1 2024 vs. H1 2023. Nonetheless, when considered a percentage of the revenue, the operating expenses in H1 2024 represented 48% of the revenue, while in H1 2023 the operating expenses represented 52% of revenues. Hence, despite DexCom’s expansion of sale force, the operating expenses as percentage of revenues decreased. In terms of debt, the company has significantly reduced their short-term debt, which is now 24% lower than in June 2023.

Regardless of the apparent good financial results in Q2, the management disclosed they have seen a negative trend in new customers and revenue/customer, which caused them to update their 2024 revenue guidance from $4.2–4.35 billion to $4.0–4.5 billion. In this sense, given their good balance sheet and the company’s confidence in recovering their market share in the remaining months of 2024, DexCom announced a $750 million share’s buyback program, which at today’s market cap, represents 2.7% of the company’s market cap.

Valuation

Given the 2024 revenue guidance updates and the announcement of a significant market share decline in this quarter, DXCM’s shares fell 40% the day after earnings. Although, I am a bit skeptical about the capacity of DexCom to overtake Abbott and recover the lost market share in 2024, I believe a 40% decline is likely to be an overreaction to the news. This is particularly when the company is still showing significant revenue growth and offering a $750 million share buyback. Indeed, from July 26th until yesterday, DXCM shares observed a 17% surge. Nonetheless, ABT’s announcement about their partnership with MDT caused the shares to crash nearly 8% today, bringing back the share price to $69.28 and a total market cap of $27.7 billion and a 43.52 P/E ratio.

The one-month candle share price shows the strong bear market trend that the company’s shares are observing. In terms of technical indicators, the exponential moving average and the moving average convergence/divergence are signalling for a “sell” rating (see image below). Meanwhile, the relative strength index is in oversold territory.

One-month DXCM’s candle share price showing EMA and MACD indicators (Seeking Alpha/TradingView)

Moreover, Seeking Alpha's estimations project DexCom’s EPS to grow at 11.48% in 2024, 18.48% in 2025 and over 20% in 2026 and 2027. Which, in my opinion, is based on the projected growth performance of the CGM market. In terms of PEG ratio, the company exhibits a PEG TTM of 0.54, which is significantly lower than the sector median’s PEG TTM, which stands at 1.01. Meanwhile, the PEG forward is 1.82, which is only marginally lower than the sector median’s PEG forward, which stands at 1.87.

Regarding growth, DexCom exhibits excellent metrics, with an 87% EPS year-over-year growth, which in comparison with the 3% exhibited by the sector median, shows the spectacular growth observed in the last year. Building on this, in the past 10 years, DexCom’s total returns outperformed the total returns of Abbott and the SP500 (see image below).

DexCom’s 10-year Total Returns vs SP500 vs Abbott (Seeking Alpha)

DXCM’s consensus long term EPS growth (3-5 year CAGR) is projected to be 24.34%, which is more than double than the 11.52% projected for the sector median. In addition, Seeking Alpha’s Quant rates the stock as a “Hold”, while Seeking Alpha’s and Wall Street’s analysts give it a “Buy.” Thus, my summarized blended rating (more on how I calculate my blended rating in here) assigns a rating score of 5, which then rates DXCM’s shares as a “Buy.”

Taking in consideration all the metrics, the CGM competitive landscape, the 2.7% market cap buyback program announced, as well as the 36% share price crash, I rate DexCom as a “Buy” at the current share price for long-term investors. This is due to DXCM’s growth projections as well as the relative low risk the stock exhibits, with a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.39, a 2.7% short interest and an Altman Z score of 7.97.

Risks

In my view, one of the largest risks for DexCom’s investors currently is the fierce competition that CGM devices are facing. In my opinion, Abbott’s devices are probably more appealing to customers than DexCom’s sensors. However, the differences between the devices are marginal.

In terms of functionality, both sensors can deliver accurate enough readings, for long periods and offer connectivity with multiple mobile phones and smart devices, allowing users to obtain real-time data and alerts about their glucose levels. The main reason why I think Abbott has the advantage, currently, is the size and appearance of their sensors, which do not require an overpatch. Hence, in terms of aesthetics, Abbott’s FreeStyle franchise seems more appealing. Nonetheless, this is a feature relatively easy to overcome.

Although this article has focused on DexCom’s battle against Abbott, there are more than two players in the CGM area. These include Medtronic, and even Apple (AAPL) has been rumored to be developing an OTC CGM device. Hence, I think DexCom will be required to step up to increase and/or maintain its market share long-term.

A second major risk is the rise of weight management drugs (e.g., GLP-1 based drugs). While I agree with DexCom’s management on their assessment, and rule out the GLP-1 drugs as responsible for DexCom's market share loss, I also believe eventually weight management drugs will likely reduce the risk of developing diabetes. In this sense, the OTC CGM market might become even more important, as I believe pre-diabetic and fitness enthusiasts will be a significant revenue driver for this market even when using GLP-1 drugs.

Conclusions

Overall, I believe the DexCom sell-off represents a “Buy” opportunity for long-term investors, given the growth potential of the company. Although I am a bit skeptical about DexCom’s capacity to easily recover their lost market share, I also think the company will be able to continue its strong growth path even if their products are marginally behind their strongest competitors.

In terms of the balance sheet, the company is exhibiting good figures, increasing their revenue strongly year-over-year, reducing operating expenses as a proportion of its revenue, and accurately managing the company’s debt. Additionally, DexCom is rewarding investors' trust with a $750 million share buy back, which should help the stock to rebound. Nonetheless, based on the management discussion during the Q2 earnings call, I would expect Q3 and Q4 results to be key in terms of showing the new customers trends and market share dynamics.

In my opinion, investors should also keep an eye on the performance of OTC devices, as the revenue driven by those devices might observe a larger growth rate than prescription CGMs.

