Summary

  • Zscaler reported its Q3 FY24 earnings in late May where revenue and earnings grew 32% and 90% YoY, respectively, as it continued to penetrate the Enterprise segment and the Federal market.
  • The company hosted its Investor Day, where they have expanded their TAM to $96B as they drive robust internal product innovation while acquiring Avalor and Airgap to strengthen its positioning.
  • With customers generating $100K+ and $1M+ ARR steadily growing, it is also benefiting from vendor consolidation as well as an account-centric approach to acquisition and upsell.
  • Although the spillover effect from CrowdStrike is unknown at the moment, I believe that the stock is still attractively priced even when you take lower growth estimates in the valuation model.

Introduction and investment thesis

I last wrote about Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) on April 14, where I rated the stock a "buy" because the company had been showing tremendous momentum in acquiring net new logos in the Enterprise segment and deepening

Amrita runs a boutique family office fund in beautiful Vancouver, where she leads the investment strategy for the family fund. The fund's objective is to invest capital in sustainable, growth-driven companies that maximize shareholder equity by meeting their growth-oriented goals. In addition, she also started her own award-winning newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist which focuses on portfolio strategy, valuation, and macroeconomics in concert with her husband Uttam Dey who is also a contributor on Seeking Alpha. Prior to cofounding her fund, Amrita worked for 5 years in high-growth supply-chain start-ups in downtown San Francisco, where she led strategy. During her time in the Bay Area, she also worked with venture capital firms and start-ups, where her efforts led her to grow the user acquisition business. During this time, she was introduced to investment portfolios and was able to maximize returns for clients during the pandemic. The cornerstone of Amritas work rests on democratizing financial literacy for everyone and breaking down financial jargon and complex macroeconomic concepts into formats that are easily digestible but more empowering than the typical investment thesis. Her newsletter has been featured as the Top Newsletter in Finance on popular newsletter platforms and she aims to bring her ideas to Seeking Alpha as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ZS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

