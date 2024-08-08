Sundry Photography

Introduction and investment thesis

I last wrote about Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) on April 14, where I rated the stock a "buy" because the company had been showing tremendous momentum in acquiring net new logos in the Enterprise segment and deepening its adoption among its existing customer base. This as it benefitted from the secular growth in enterprise cybersecurity spending and vendor consolidation. Although the stock has declined close to 9% since the time of my writing, underperforming the indices, I am maintaining my "buy" rating at its current levels.

Zscaler is a cloud-based cybersecurity company that enables users, applications, and devices to safely utilize authorized applications based on an organization's business policies. The underlying technology of Zscaler is its Zero Trust Exchange ("ZTE"), which eliminates the need for traditional on-premise security appliances.

The company reported its Q3 FY24 earnings in late May, where revenue and non-GAAP operating income grew 32% and 90% YoY, respectively. The company continued to add new enterprise customers at a robust pace as it realigned its go-to-market strategy towards an account-centric approach under the leadership of Chief Revenue Officer Mike Rich, with customers over $100K+ and $1M+ ARR growing 20.1% and 31%, respectively. As it continues to benefit from vendor consolidation trends, it is also making strides with its product launches, forging partnerships with Google (GOOG), driving product collaboration with Nvidia (NVDA), and acquiring Avalor and Airgap to extend its TAM while remaining finally disciplined.

Although the magnitude of the spillover effect from the global tech outage induced by CrowdStrike's (CRWD) is unknown, given that these two companies have a deep existing partnership, there has been no downward revision to Q4 EPS estimates by analysts. Meanwhile, the stock continues to look attractive even after taking slightly lower future growth estimates into consideration. Assessing both the "good" and the "bad," I will maintain my "buy" rating on the stock with a price target of $227, which represents an upside of 37% from its current levels.

Expansion of TAM, continued penetration in the Enterprise segment, strengthening competitive positioning

Zscaler reported its Q3 FY24 earnings report in late May, where it saw its revenues grow 32% YoY to $553.5M, beating estimates. It conducted its Investor Meeting in June, where it updated its total addressable market from $72B to $96B as it continues to secure hundreds of millions of users, workloads, and billions of IoT/OT devices with its ZTE platform.

2024 Investor Presentation: Expanded TAM

Zscaler continued to acquire and deepen adoption in enterprise customers, where customers with $100K in ARR grew 20.1% YoY and to 2922 customers, while customers with $1M+ in ARR grew 31% YoY to 523 customers. At the same time, the company is also gaining market share in the federal market vertical, where it signed a seven-figure ACV deal with the Department of Defense ("DoD") branch. I believe that the strong demand for Zscaler's ZTE platform was driven by multiple factors that I will now talk about.

1. Strong enterprise spending in cybersecurity & increasing vendor consolidation: In my previous posts, I highlighted the research note by Gartner, which outlines that CIOs and technology executives at enterprises are allocating more spend towards bolstering their cybersecurity protection needs. Meanwhile, Jay Chaudhry, CEO of Zscaler, also expects demand to remain strong with the growing adoption of their platform, especially when legacy castle-and-moat firewall-based security is becoming more and more ineffective. At the same time, vendor consolidation remains an important tailwind, as enterprises are increasingly moving away from point solutions into fully integrated platforms in order to simplify IT operations as well as gain price advantages. I believe this is where Zscaler's robust product innovation and product roadmap are helping them win larger deals as they consolidate on the ZTE platform to eliminate legacy tech debt, as well as drive deeper adoption among existing customers to unlock operating leverage. Here is an example from the earnings call below.

"After experiencing a catastrophic cyberattack last year, a large financial services new logo customer purchased our ZIA data protection and ZDX pillars for 25,000 users in a seven-figure ACV multi-year deal. This customer wanted Zero Trust Architecture and hence excluded their current firewall vendors from consideration." 2024 Investor Presentation: Revenue growth

2. Account-centric acquisition and upsell: In the previous post, I discussed that Zscaler had hired Mike Rich as Chief Revenue Officer to build account-centric sales activities that are better aligned with their customers' long-term strategic cybersecurity initiatives as they set a goal of achieving $5B in ARR in the coming years. On this front, the company continued to make progress as Mike hired key leaders in Q3 and is now focused on increasing the pace of hiring quota-carrying reps. Aside from new customer acquisition, it is also focused on effectively upselling its solutions among its existing customer base. In its latest Investor Presentation, it believes there is a 6x upsell opportunity on its ZIA (Zscaler Internet Access) and ZPA (Zscaler Private Access) security solutions alone, which means that there is a lot of whitespace to unlock customer value, in my opinion. Here's an example that the management shared about one of their upsell wins in Q3.

"After making an initial purchase last year, a Global 100 Financial Services customer significantly expanded the purchase of Zscaler for users in a seven-figure ACV deal for over 64,000 users. Despite having years of relationship with the legacy firewall security vendor, they chose Zscaler. This customer is consolidating multiple point products, including Secure Web Gateway, VPN, and VDI." 2024 Investor Presentation: Zscaler's account-centric go-to-market approach

3. Solidifying its positioning with product innovation, partnerships, collaborations, & acquisitions: On the product innovation side, the company continues to make robust strides as it introduced its first AI-powered Co-pilot for ZDX (Zscaler Digital Experience) solution to simplify and automate detection and resolution of performance issues. In terms of their AI innovations, they are developing AI-powered applications that include Risk 360 Business Insights and Unified Vulnerability Management, which are trained on the vast amount of daily transaction data on the platform to help customers proactively identify critical vulnerabilities. During the earnings call, the management noted that their emerging products are contributing to nearly a third of ACV, which demonstrates that the R&D spend in product development is in alignment with market and customer needs.

Plus, Zscaler also strengthened its partnership with Google, where it will integrate with Chrome Enterprise, Google Workspace, and Google Security Operations to help organizations enhance their security posture while maintaining stricter control over their sensitive data and effectively detecting and responding to threats. Simultaneously, it also announced a collaboration with Nvidia, where it will leverage Nvidia's AI technologies to enhance Zscaler's copilot capabilities while delivering additional GenAI solutions to the market, which will further solidify its position in the cybersecurity industry.

Finally, as enterprise use of AI/ML tools has skyrocketed across applications, bringing forth a new set of AI-assisted cybersecurity risks, along with an 18% YoY increase in ransomware attacks and a record $75M in ransom payments, Zscaler is also extending its platform in adjacent markets such as vulnerability management, security operations, and branch security through the targeted acquisition of Avalor and Airgap Networks.

Zscaler is also benefiting from expanding operating leverage

Shifting gears to profitability, Zscaler generated $121.8M in non-GAAP operating income, which grew 90% YoY and 18% sequentially with a margin of 22%. While operating expenses grew at a slower rate than overall revenue growth, allowing profits to expand, it was also the company's success in selling larger ACV deals with bigger bundles, along with effective upsells, thus expanding the number of $100K+ and $1M+ customers, which played a significant role in unlocking operating leverage for the company.

The spillover effect from CrowdStrike is unknown

I previously wrote about the competitive landscape that includes legacy cybersecurity players such as Fortinet (FTNT) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) as well as cloud computing giants such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Google, which keeps the pressure on Zscaler to continually spend on R&D to innovate. While I think Zscaler is making great strides in its product innovation, while simultaneously building partnerships with Google, collaborating with Nvidia, and acquiring Avalor and Airgap to solidify its grip on its TAM, there is a bigger unknown at the moment.

Over the last few weeks, we have seen almost all cybersecurity stocks take a tumble after CrowdStrike issued a defective update to its Falcon vulnerability-protection software that caused PCs, computer servers in data centers, and display screens to crash, resulting in grounded flights and canceled medical appointments. While this was not a cybersecurity issue per se, it has highly tarnished CrowdStrike's image, with the stock down close to 40% over the last month. We are yet to see how much damage this event will wreck on CrowdStrike's future sales, especially as current and prospective customers ask questions about the outage, and it loses potential new businesses and renewals to competitors. The reason why it matters for Zscaler is because it has an existing partnership with CrowdStrike with deep integrations that provides customers with real-time threat detection and automated policy reinforcement. Therefore, should CrowdStrike have a slowdown in sales growth, the spillover effect on Zscaler's growth targets is unknown at the moment.

I would like to point out, however, that since the outage, ZS management hasn't publicly come out with a revision of revenue and earnings targets, while Wall Street analysts have also not revised down their Q4 EPS estimates.

Revisiting my valuation: Attractive upside ahead

Looking forward, management revised its revenue guidance upward from $2.12B to $2.14B for the full year FY24, representing revenue growth of 32%. Compared to my previous valuation, I will reduce my revenue growth estimates for the next two fiscal years from 25% to 22%, accounting for the unknown impact of the CrowdStrike spillover effect. Following that, I expect the revenue growth rate to remain in the low 20% range as the company continues to acquire customers and drive deeper adoption of its solution across enterprises and federal markets, given its account-centric go-to-market strategy, robust internal product innovation, and strategic partnerships and acquisitions. In this case, I believe the company should reach its $5B ARR target by FY28, where it generates close to $5.2B in revenue.

From a profitability standpoint, management has raised its non-GAAP operating income expectation by 11% to $423M (previous guidance was at $397.5M), translating to a margin of 19.7%. As per the long-term financial framework that it provided during its Investor Day, Zscaler is aiming for a non-GAAP operating margin of 20-22%. Therefore, assuming that it reaches a 22% margin by FY28 as it unlocks higher leverage from larger ACV deals and effectively drives upsells, it should generate $1.15M in non-GAAP operating profit, which is equivalent to a present value of $813M, when discounted at 9%.

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where companies grow their earnings on average by 8% over a 10-year period with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15-18x, I believe it should trade at 2.5x the current multiple given the growth rate of its earnings during this period of time. This will translate to a PE ratio of 42 with a price target of $227, which represents an upside of approximately 37%.

Author's Valuation Model

My final verdict and conclusions

I strongly believe that the current pessimism in Zscaler is overdone. The company continues to drive deeper penetration in the enterprise segment while simultaneously gaining market share in the federal market vertical. I continue to be impressed by the company's growth in customer count of $100K+ and $1M+ ARR as it takes an account-centric approach to acquire new customers and drive effective upsell among its existing customer base. While I think the go-to-market strategy is to be applauded, management is also doing a commendable job forging strategic partnerships and collaborations - all while driving targeted acquisitions to extend its TAM and solidify its competitive positioning.

Although the spillover effect from CrowdStrike's outage on Zscaler revenue growth is unknown at the moment, I believe the stock is attractively priced to generate significant long-term upside.