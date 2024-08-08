Galeanu Mihai

As we went into 2024, I issued an article with a title - "The Battle Of Two Goliaths: Ares Capital Vs. FS KKR, Which One Will Win In 2024?" As the title implies, I compared side by side FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) with Ares Capital (ARCC), which are the two largest BDCs out there, and concluded that while both are solid picks, FSK exhibits better prospects to register alpha this year.

The overarching thesis on why FSK, in my opinion, is so enticing is its deep discount to NAV despite structurally enticing fundamentals that certainly do not justify such an aggressive pricing by the market. It is clear that, based on the historical dynamics as well as the portfolio quality and structure, ARCC has indeed stronger offering, but the nuance here is that ARCC trades at a slight premium rather than at a steep discount as FSK.

As a result of the pressured multiple, but decent cash generation profile, FSK's yield is one of the highest in the BDC space - currently being ~ 14.8% on a FWD basis.

If we look at the total return performance on a YTD basis, we will see that FSK has delivered positive total returns, but failed to surpass the return level of the broader BDC space and ARCC.

However, after assessing the relatively recently published Q2, 2024 earnings deck by FSK, in my opinion, the investment case has become even better.

Let me now elaborate on this and explain why FSK remains my top BDC pick for 2024.

Thesis review

The Q2, 2024 earnings dynamics have proved once again that the underlying financials have stabilized from the asset quality perspective and the adjusted NII per share generation is there in place to cover the base dividend in a sustainable manner.

During Q2, 2024, the total investment income grew by $5 million, which consisted of a $3 million increase in interest income and an uptick of $2 million in dividend and fee income side (all on a quarter-over-quarter basis). Meanwhile, the interest expense side dropped by $1 million with the management fee element decreasing by the same amount relative to Q1, 2024.

As a result of the slightly improved top-line and a lower cost base, the adjusted net investment income per share rose to $0.75, which translates to a $0.02 per share growth compared to the prior quarter.

At the core, this specific dynamic of stabilizing and even slightly growing adjusted NII per share is a clear signal that the majority of the portfolio clean-up process that started back in 2018 has finally been completed. While we cannot, of course, assume it with a full certainty that there will not be any material non-accruals going forward, the fact that the non-accrual component has not risen for two straight quarters in a row (instead, it has been going down) is an encouraging message.

As an additional element of certainty that is worth factoring in this context is the improved statistics in FSK's investment portfolio. For instance, looking at the aggregate trajectory of the portfolio companies, we will notice that the weighted average EBITDA of these companies has grown by roughly 12% on a year-over-year basis. Also, the median EBITDA of FSK's portfolio companies was $225 million as of Q2, 2024, which is an indicative of relatively robust businesses, which should be less prone (on average) to market turbulences as smaller cap firms.

With that being said, the Management has guided for a bit lower adjusted NII per share in Q3, 2024. The estimate is that it will land at $0.70 per share because of a smaller asset base and, primarily, decreased asset-based finance dividends, which tend to be lumpy. Yet, even if we adjusted for the asset-based finance dividend income, the drop would still be there given the negative net investment volumes, which is not that uncommon in the BDC space. The thing is that for BDCs and especially for those that play in the larger cap business segments, the overall M&A activity is very critical to source in sufficient amount of new investment volumes to cover the organic repayments and keep growing the portfolio. Now, as we might have already noticed it, the M&A markets have been rather shallow with buyers and sellers waiting for interest rate clarity. While over the past couple of months, the M&A markets have started to rebound, it is still not there to offer a notable tailwind for BDCs in growing their portfolios.

For example, in Q2, 2024, FSK originated $1.26 billion of new investments, which is a lot in absolute terms, but still not enough to cover the repayments. The result was that the net investment funding volume landed at negative $76 million, putting a continued pressure on FSK's portfolio size for the second quarter in a row (including leading to a negative net investment funding amount on an LTM basis).

However, the positive consequence of the repayments surpassing new investment volumes is that the BDC becomes inherently less leveraged, which we can also observe in FSK's case. The current debt to equity for FSK stands at 1.09x, which could be deemed as a conservative level.

Yet, the most critical aspect to note in this context is that the dividend coverage remains strong, even considering the temporary headwinds on the M&A opportunity front.

In the recent earnings call, Michael Forman - Chief Executive Officer - provided a very good color on the expected dividend from here:

Our board has declared a total third quarter distribution of $0.70 per share, consisting of our base distribution of $0.64 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.06 per share. We continue to believe investors will be able to receive a minimum of $2.90 per share of total distributions in 2024, which equates to a 12.1% yield on our June 30, 2024 net asset value of $23.95 per share and a yield of approximately 15% based upon our recent share price.

The bottom line

In a nutshell, the key message from Q2, 2024 is that FSK is increasing exhibiting patterns that resemble stabilization and predictability in portfolio quality that should eventually trigger price convergence to NAV. The adjusted NII per share has recovered. While it is set to go down a bit next quarter, the reasons are inherently temporary both when it comes to the timing of asset-based finance dividend income and portfolio size, which will eventually start growing as the interest rate path become more clear, thus motivating M&A participants to embark on transactions. In the meantime, the dividend remains safely covered and very high yielding at ~15%.