VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For July 2024

We Are

Before August’s bloodbath, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 6% in July, while Ethereum (ETH-USD) lagged, facing ETH ETP outflows and fee revenue issues due to EIP-4844.

Please note that VanEck may have a position(s) in the digital asset(s) described below.

Bitcoin rose (+6%) in July vs. ETH (-4%), while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were (-1%) and (+1%), respectively. Bitcoin Magazine held its annual conference in Nashville, which VanEck attended, along with two of the three Presidential candidates (Trump and RFK Jr.), both of whom announced plans to establish US strategic reserves of BTC. We’ve been writing about this possibility for years, and released a new model detailing some of our assumptions in July.

Versus’ bitcoin’s (+6%) gain, the market capitalization of layer 1 smart contract platform (SCP) tokens rose (+4%). Among SCPs, the clear winner of the month was Solana’s SOL token (SOL-USD), which recorded a gain of (+20%). Though it was not the worst-performing token of the month, Ethereum’s ETH (-2%) lagged other majors as the ETH ETPs saw outflows of -$750M over the first 5 trading days.

Some of the largest catalysts for the month included the ether ETP launches, the German State of Saxony selling large tranches of BTC ($3B), and the return of BTC to Mt Gox claimants. Since July 5, Mt Gox has remitted $7B of its total $9B to estate account holders. Additionally, the US Congress failed to override the veto of the SAB 121 bill, as expected, while Circle obtained approval to issue USDC and EURC under Europe’s MiCA regulatory framework.

Price Returns

July (%) YTD (%) Bitcoin 6 54 MarketVector Smart Contract Leaders Index 4 13 MV Global Digital Assets Equity Index 4 42 Coinbase 1 29 S&P 500 Index 1 16 Nasdaq Index -1 17 Ethereum -4 45 MarketVector Meme Coin Index -4 NA MarketVector Decentralized Finance Leaders Index -10 -6 MarketVector Infrastructure Application Leaders Index -12 -17 Click to enlarge

Source: Bloomberg, as of 7/31/2024. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities named herein. Click to enlarge

ETH ETPs finally launched on July 23. Net selling of the high-priced ETHE offering totaled -$1.7b or (-20%) of starting AUM, compared to GBTC selling of -$2.1B (-8% of AUM) over the first 5 days of trading. In total, ETH ETPs saw outflows of -$750M vs bitcoin ETPs gaining +$846M of inflows. Though we partly attribute ETH’s weakness to the outflows from the ETP launch, ETH also stumbled in July due to more pressing issues around its economics.

The financial effects of Ethereum’s decision to implement EIP-4844 are still dragging on the price of ETH. This is because Ethereum fee revenue from user transactions continues to disappoint as the result of the changes enabled by EIP-4844. At the time of writing, ETH’s average daily fee revenue was only $3M, the lowest since October 2023. This revenue drop occurs because EIP-4844 Ethereum created a new layer for Layer-2 data that reduced demand for transaction blockspace. The new layer, called “Blob Space,” is specifically designed to offer cheaper prices to Ethereum’s L2 roll-ups who post their data to Ethereum. Blob Space also has its own pricing mechanism that adjusts pricing according to blockchain usage. However, since the demand for Blob Space is below targeted capacity, Blob Space prices have remained minuscule, averaging between $25k-$50k per day. Due to EIP-4844 lowering L2 prices, it is speculated that Ethereum L2s users have saved over $680M since EIP-4844 was instantiated on March 13, 2024.

July Daily Blob Space Fees (USD) are the 2nd Lowest Recorded

Source: Dune @Hildobby as of 07/29/24. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities named herein. Click to enlarge

Outside of the ETPs and government selling, the crypto news cycle spun out relatively few noteworthy items as we have reached the seasonal bear market for hard work (summer). Bitcoin fees declined an epic (-75%) in July compared to June. Curiously, the transaction count for Bitcoin was up (+7%) month to month, but the fee revenue for Runes, Inscriptions, and Regular transactions was down (-76%), (-59%), and (-79%), respectively. These declines in activity occurred because we did not see wild swings in transaction fees due to demand surges to trade Bitcoin’s NFTs (Runes and Inscriptions).

Solana, whose SOL token had a banner month surging (+20%), also flipped Ethereum in average daily DEX volume for the first time in smart contract blockchain history. However, there is some dispute about the data due to the prevalence of wash trading on Solana versus Ethereum. Solana also recently announced an upgrade to compress the size of its blockchain history through zero-knowledge proof data compression. The upgrade enables Solana to retain and potentially improve its decentralized over the long-term (+10 years). Due to Solana’s high throughput of transactions, Solana’s blockchain requires massive amounts of data storage. Without effective data compression, Solana’s blockchain growth would increasingly demand higher network bandwidth and more expensive servers to run nodes, resulting in more centralization. Hamilton Lane also made a big announcement to allow investors access to a private credit fund called SCOPE on Solana.

Polygon (-8%), a middle-of-the-pack performer on the month who is pushing a new “chain of chains” architecture called the “agg layer” at the same time they are introducing a token upgrade and migration, will have its new token begin replacing on Sept 4, 2024. The new token, POL, will be swappable 1:1 for the old token, MATIC. Another interesting trend that continued in July was the ascension of the NEAR (+2%) blockchain from a usership standpoint. NEAR (NEAR-USD) remains the second most used blockchain, by daily active users, at 1.95M, just below TRON at 2.1M. Just over 1 year ago, NEAR had only 67k daily active users. Most of NEAR’s usership is billed to be user-generated rather than bot-created, as NEAR’s activity relates to a discount shopping application called Kai Kai, which is based in Taiwan.

July’s Notable Performers - HNT (+39%)

Helium (HNT) – 1Y Market Cap (Circulating)

Source: Artemis XYZ as of 07/24/24. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities named herein.

Helium Network’s native Helium Network Token (HNT-USD) (“HNT”) outperformed in July, driven by a variety of fundamental developments. Originally developed solely as an Internet of Things (IOT) network on its blockchain, Helium migrated to Solana in April 2023 before launching its consumer mobile service, Helium Mobile, in December. On July 15th, Helium Mobile crossed 100,000 subscribers, demonstrating noteworthy adoption for a crypto-based consumer application.

Helium Mobile combines legacy cellular networks with its own decentralized network of hotspots, offering subscribers 5G ‘hybrid coverage’ for $20 per month. As a decentralized network, it is operated by individuals who run wireless hotspots from common places such as cafes, shops, or their homes. These operators earn MOBILE tokens as they provide coverage to nearby subscribers. In late June, Helium announced boosted hotspot rewards for New York’s most highly trafficked areas, indicating a strategy focused on delivering service to dense population centers.

Additionally, the network progressed on several other initiatives to accelerate service scaling. The newly launched Helium Mobile Licensing Program will enable third-party device manufacturers to build hardware such as RAKwireless’s mobile hotspot. The network is also becoming OpenRoaming-compatible. This allows cellular users of other networks to connect to Helium hotspots when they are out of range of their home networks. This enhances service and lowers mobile traffic costs for partnered cellular providers. We believe these developments suggest Helium’s ability to ideate and deploy new scaling incentives, signaling the potential for continued innovation and growth.

One key catalyst for HNT's outperformance in July was the re-calibration of investor expectations for Helium, driven by its potential to become a hub for thousands of DePIN projects. Previously, Helium was seen as a network with limited growth and upside potential due to its focus on WiFi, Mobile, and IoT services. However, the introduction of Helium Improvement Proposal (HIP) 128, which adds an “Energy Network” rewarding solar power and battery resources, has changed this perception.

The real value of Helium may lie not in its current businesses but in its potential to coordinate many new DePIN projects. Helium's network of operators, incentivized by HNT, will likely support and bootstrap new networks, just as they did with Helium IoT.

This new dynamic positions Helium as a launchpad for DePIN projects, offering a geographically distributed and committed network of operators. While the total addressable market and growth potential for HNT have increased, the likelihood of capturing a significant portion remains low. Nevertheless, this shift in expectations helped drive HNT to a strong +39% performance in July.

HONEY (+57%)

Weekly Mappers Earning HONEY Rewards

Source: Dune Analytics - @insights4vc as of 07/27/24. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities named herein.

Hivemapper (HONEY-USD) (HONEY) echoed Helium’s success as the second-biggest mover this month, further suggesting market enthusiasm around maturing DePIN projects. Launched on Solana in November 2022, Hivemapper’s network aims to capture a living map of the globe through a decentralized fleet of drivers. Hivemapper’s 5,600+ weekly mapping contributors added ~0.88M unique kilometers in the past 30 days to its total unique coverage of 14.60M km, representing 24% of global coverage. In late June, Hivemapper reported that its map's growth rate is 4-5 times faster than Google's. This rapid growth is driven by investors who have equipped Uber, Lyft, Amazon, and commercial truck fleets with Hivemapper devices.

The basic idea involves users attaching specialized cameras to their cars, automatically sending images to the Hivemapper network to create highly up-to-date 3D maps. In return for supplying image data, drivers earn HONEY tokens. These images are used to update and expand a global map that Hivemapper utilizes in two main ways: to enhance its navigation app, aimed at competing with Google and Apple Maps, and to create a valuable data set available for enterprises & fleet managers to purchase exclusively with HONEY tokens. In theory, this enables users who contribute data to the network to share in the economics of reducing costs and improving resiliency in the otherwise highly monopolized market of mapping networks. According to Hivemapper’s Q2 2024 report published July 25th, the project added a Fortune 50 company, municipalities, property management companies, and two of the top 10 global online map providers to its customer base.

Hivemapper also started the month with a new exchange listing on Kraken, likely increasing the token’s liquidity and distribution. We believe that these factors - in addition to growing awareness of the DePIN sector more broadly -likely contributed to HONEY’s standout month.

July’s Notable Laggards - UNI (-21%)

Decentralized Exchange (DEX) Volume Market Share

Source: The Block as of 07/26/2024. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities named herein.

Despite an overall surge in crypto markets, Uniswap’s native UNI token (UNI-USD) experienced a significant drawdown this month. As the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) by volume, Uniswap has been a DeFi mainstay ever since UNI reached $1B+ valuations shortly after its September 2020 airdrop. However, Uniswap faces several coinciding challenges that may drive poor market performance.

In February of this year, Uniswap’s governance proposed activating the protocol’s fee mechanism, which would distribute a percentage of the DEX’s trading fees pro rata to UNI token holders. UNI surged over 100% in the following weeks, adding approximately $4.5B to its market cap. However, the DAO rejected the proposal in March, and UNI’s price suffered shortly after.

In April, Uniswap Labs, the SoHo-based core development team, announced receiving a Wells notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, notifying them of a planned enforcement action for violating securities laws. The matter remains pending, which the market may interpret as a significant ongoing regulatory risk.

Furthermore, Solana has taken over 300% of relative market capitalization from Ethereum over the past year, eroding Uniswap’s competitive advantage when compared to other major DEXs outside of Ethereum’s ecosystem. The bar chart above displays the relative share of volumes between six leading DEXs, illustrating how top Solana-based DEXs Raydium and Orca have steadily increased Solana’s share of DEX volumes to reach new highs in July.

Even within the Ethereum ecosystem, Uniswap is facing new competitive pressures. Ironically, Aerodrome Finance took a dominant share of DEX volumes on Coinbase’s Base network this month, while Aerodrome distributed trading fees to its token holders. As regulation, competition, and Ethereum-centric exposure are likely priced into UNI’s market, we are monitoring for shifts in these factors as potential bullish catalysts.

LDO (-15%)

Lido Market Share of Ethereum Staking Shrinking 18bps in July

Source: Artemis XYZ as of 07/29/2024. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities named herein.

LDO (LDO-USD), the most valuable liquid staking token, Ethereum, was down (-15%) on the month amid potential legal issues, Ethereum revenue challenges, and broader ETH underperformance. Lido also lost market share of Ethereum staking in July, decreasing (-18bps) from 29.15% to 28.97%, despite positive net flows into Lido’s staking contract. Though Lido’s growth in ETH TVL is encouraging, its loss of market share amid a substantial unlock (780k ETH) from Pendle Finance’s Ethereum re-staking application has disappointed many investors. However, Lido's performance was above average compared to peer token categories, Ethereum liquid staking governance tokens (median -23%) and liquid re-staking governance tokens (median -31%).

The biggest challenge facing Lido and other liquid staking tokens is the reduction in the yield earned by Ethereum stakers. The average yield accrued to ETH stakers is (-28%) lower YoY, moving from 4.1% per annum to 2.9%. Since liquid staking projects earn a take rate on ETH stakers who opt into liquid staking pools, declining yield means decreased revenues. This yield is derived from two sources: inflationary yield from Ethereum monetary policy and fee revenue captured by Ethereum. Most of the yield decline stems from the drop in Ethereum revenues. The current decrease in Ethereum revenues is the direct consequence of EIP-4844, which reduced prices for Ethereum Layer-2s to post data to Ethereum. In July, Ethereum revenues were (-36%) lower month-to-month, while Lido’s were off (-15%) in dollar terms and down (-8%) in ETH terms.

Lido not only grappled with sagging revenue in July, but it also struggled with ongoing legal issues. As a consequence of an SEC lawsuit against the important Ethereum infrastructure company called Consensys, Lido was cited as an unlicensed dealer of securities. The liquid token that Lido grants users who stake their ETH with Lido’s validator network, stETH, is being deemed a security by the SEC. In their brief, the SEC argues that Lido’s stETH reward structure, ownership details, and marketing materials are strong evidence that stETH is a security. In response, Lido intends to combat the allegations by accelerating the decentralization of its network while enabling permissionless entry by new validators.

LDO Market Cap Has Been Declining Relative to Ethereum in 2024

Disclosures

Index Definitions

S&P 500 Index: is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. The index includes 500 leading companies and covers approximately 80% of available market capitalization.

The MarketVector™ Centralized Exchanges Index (MVCEX) is designed to track the performance of assets classified as 'Centralized Exchanges'.

Nasdaq 100 Index: is comprised of 100 of the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.

MarketVector Decentralized Finance Leaders Index: is designed to track the performance of the largest and most liquid decentralized financial assets, and is an investable subset of MarketVector Decentralized Finance Index.

MarketVector Media & Entertainment Leaders Index: is designed to track the performance of the largest and most liquid media & entertainment assets, and is an investable subset of MarketVector Media & Entertainment Index.

MarketVector Smart Contract Leaders Index: designed to track the performance of the largest and most liquid smart contract assets, and is an investable subset of MarketVector Smart Contract Index.

MarketVector Infrastructure Application Leaders Index: is designed to track the performance of the largest and most liquid infrastructure application assets, and is an investable subset of MarketVector Infrastructure Application Index.

MarketVector Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap Index is a market cap-weighted index which tracks the performance of the 20 largest digital assets in The MarketVector Digital Assets 100 Index.

MarketVector Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap Index is a market cap-weighted index which tracks the performance of the 50 smallest digital assets in The MarketVector Digital Assets 100 Index.

Coin Definitions

Bitcoin ((BTC)) is a decentralized digital currency, without a central bank or single administrator, that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without the need for intermediaries.

Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain with smart contract functionality. Ether is the native cryptocurrency of the platform. Amongst cryptocurrencies, Ether is second only to Bitcoin in market capitalization.

Solana (SOL) is a public blockchain platform. It is open-source and decentralized, with consensus achieved using proof of stake and proof of history. Its internal cryptocurrency is SOL.

Arbitrum (ARB) is a rollup chain designed to improve the scalability of Ethereum. It achieves this by bundling multiple transactions into a single transaction, thereby reducing the load on the Ethereum network.

Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, scalable ecosystem.

Ordinals (ODI) is a decentralized finance project that uses blockchain technology to store text, images, and other data on the Bitcoin network.

Stacks (STX) is a Bitcoin Layer for smart contracts; it enables smart contracts and decentralized applications to use Bitcoin as an asset and settle transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Uniswap (UNI) is a decentralized exchange built on Ethereum that utilizes an automated market making system rather than a traditional order-book.

Blur (BLUR) is the native governance token of Blur, a unique non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and aggregator platform that offers advanced features such as real-time price feeds, portfolio management and multi-marketplace NFT comparisons.

Polygon (MATIC) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications.

Celestia (TIA) is the first modular blockchain network that enables anyone to easily deploy their own blockchain with minimal overhead.

Immutable (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum that focuses on NFTs and game economies.

Manta Network (MANTA) is a plug-and-play privacy-preservation protocol built to service the entire DeFi stack.

Jito Network (JTO) is a major contributor to the Solana ecosystem through its JitoSOL liquid staking pool, and its collection of MEV products.

Jupiter (JUP) utilizes military grade encryption to secure user data and powers secure dApps on public and private networks.

Sui (SUI) is a Layer-1 smart contract platform developed by Mysten Labs, which utilizes an object-centric data model intended to scale network throughput.

Aptos (APT) is a Layer-1 blockchain network focusing on decentralization, speed, and scalability.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a layer-one blockchain that was designed as a community-run cloud computing platform and that eliminates some of the limitations that have been bogging competing blockchains, such as low transaction speeds, low throughput and poor interoperability.

Optimism (OP) is a layer-two blockchain on top of Ethereum. Optimism benefits from the security of the Ethereum mainnet and helps scale the Ethereum ecosystem by using optimistic rollups.

Tether (USDT) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin platform offering individuals the advantage of transacting on blockchains while mitigating price risk. USDT is their US dollar pegged stablecoin.

Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency project that aims to distribute a global digital currency to every person on Earth. Their vision is to provide equal access to digital assets, making use of blockchain technology for financial inclusion.

Tron (TRX) is a multi-purpose smart contract platform that enables the creation and deployment of decentralized applications.

THORChain (RUNE) is an independent blockchain built using the Cosmos SDK that will serve as a cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX).

Lido DAO (LDO) is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum and other proof of stake chains.

Aave (AAVE) is an open-source and non-custodial protocol to earn interest on deposits and borrow assets with a variable or stable interest rate. It also enables ultra-short duration, uncollateralized flash loans designed to be integrated into other products and services.

Curve (CRV) is a decentralized exchange optimized for low slippage swaps between stablecoins or similar assets that peg to the same value.

Maker (MKR) is the governance token of the MakerDAO and Maker Protocol - respectively a decentralized organization and a software platform, both based on the Ethereum blockchain - that allows users to issue and manage the DAI stablecoin.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and operated by its players.

The Sandbox (SAND) is a blockchain-based virtual world allowing users to create, build, buy and sell digital assets in the form of a game. By combining the powers of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the Sandbox creates a decentralized platform for a thriving gaming community.

Mythos (MYTH) is the interoperable utility token used in these decentralized efforts and provides opportunity for anyone to participate and contribute within the ecosystem - adding governance, and value to game developers, publishers, and content creators.

Risk Considerations

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

Index performance is not representative of fund performance. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

The information, valuation scenarios and price targets presented on any digital assets in this commentary are not intended as financial advice, a recommendation to buy or sell these digital assets, or any call to action. There may be risks or other factors not accounted for in these scenarios that may impede the performance these digital assets; their actual future performance is unknown, and may differ significantly from any valuation scenarios or projections/forecasts herein. Any projections, forecasts or forward-looking statements included herein are the results of a simulation based on our research, are valid as of the date of this communication and subject to change without notice, and are for illustrative purposes only. Please conduct your own research and draw your own conclusions.

Investments in digital assets and Web3 companies are highly speculative and involve a high degree of risk. These risks include, but are not limited to: the technology is new and many of its uses may be untested; intense competition; slow adoption rates and the potential for product obsolescence; volatility and limited liquidity, including but not limited to, inability to liquidate a position; loss or destruction of key(s) to access accounts or the blockchain; reliance on digital wallets; reliance on unregulated markets and exchanges; reliance on the internet; cybersecurity risks; and the lack of regulation and the potential for new laws and regulation that may be difficult to predict. Moreover, the extent to which Web3 companies or digital assets utilize blockchain technology may vary, and it is possible that even widespread adoption of blockchain technology may not result in a material increase in the value of such companies or digital assets.

Digital asset prices are highly volatile, and the value of digital assets, and Web3 companies, can rise or fall dramatically and quickly. If their value goes down, there’s no guarantee that it will rise again. As a result, there is a significant risk of loss of your entire principal investment.

Digital assets are not generally backed or supported by any government or central bank and are not covered by FDIC or SIPC insurance. Accounts at digital asset custodians and exchanges are not protected by SPIC and are not FDIC insured. Furthermore, markets and exchanges for digital assets are not regulated with the same controls or customer protections available in traditional equity, option, futures, or foreign exchange investing.

Digital assets include, but are not limited to, cryptocurrencies, tokens, NFTs, assets stored or created using blockchain technology, and other Web3 products.

Web3 companies include but are not limited to, companies that involve the development, innovation, and/or utilization of blockchain, digital assets, or crypto technologies.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

© Van Eck Associates Corporation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.