VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For July 2024

Summary

  • Bitcoin rose (+6%) in July vs. ETH (-4%), while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were (-1%) and (+1%), respectively.
  • Some of the largest catalysts for the month included the ether ETP launches, the German State of Saxony selling large tranches of BTC ($3B), and the return of BTC to Mt Gox claimants.
  • The financial effects of Ethereum’s decision to implement EIP-4844 are still dragging on the price of ETH.

Before August’s bloodbath, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 6% in July, while Ethereum (ETH-USD) lagged, facing ETH ETP outflows and fee revenue issues due to EIP-4844.

Please note that VanEck may have a position(s) in the digital asset(s) described below.

