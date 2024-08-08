Anthony Bradshaw

A Hold Rating for shares of Centerra Gold

This analysis confirms a “Hold” rating for shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) (TSX:CG:CA), a Toronto, Canada-based exploration and mining company for gold and copper properties in British Columbia, Canada, and Turkey. The same rating was indicated in the previous analysis.

The Previous Hold rating

In short, the previous analysis indicated that well accompanied by good operating momentum and a bright metal price scenario, the liquidity of Centerra Gold Inc. (hereafter just “Centerra”) was well positioned to scale up and the company could return more money to its shareholders through additional share buyback programs and quarterly cash dividends. And as liquidity improvements were observed to act as an effective share price driver, investors were suggested to continue holding shares of Centerra in their portfolios while waiting for lower price levels for a "buy the dip" strategy when possible. The latter condition was predicted as a result of downward pressure on gold prices (Centerra's profitability depends ≈80% on the yellow metal) from the likely postponement of rate cuts by the Fed at its June meeting amid sticker-than-expected inflation.

Interest rates remaining high do not bode well for gold prices, as investors face a higher opportunity cost of holding gold instead of US Treasuries. This is because physical gold does not provide any income as investors profit solely from changes in market prices of troy ounces, while US Treasuries offer interest income payments based on predetermined rates.

Since the Last Rating: This Has Happened. The Price of Gold Was Crucial

Actually, the Fed left interest rates unchanged in June and its continued “Higher-for-Longer” interest rate policy contributed to the bearish sentiment on shares of Centerra, which despite an intact rosy outlook for gold/copper prices and operations on the way towards the target of production and cost guidance, is now more attractively valued by the market than the previous analysis.

The market value of Centerra shares, or NYSE-listed CGAU shares, has declined by almost 11% since the last “Hold” rating and has even underperformed the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) -3.4% change due to its above-industry average exposure to gold price changes with the latter measured by the Gold Spot Price (XAUUSD:CUR) of -0.74%.

The small negative change in gold prices since the last rating was due to the “US central bank's mid-June signal of only one rate cut for 2024” followed by a period of consolidation as in the “wait for clarity on the number and timing of incoming rates cuts” investors and traders took time to catch their breath according to Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, with the People's Bank of China pausing its buying after 1.5 years of non-stop gold purchases. A cooler sentiment on gold was fueled by hawkish remarks in late June 2024 from a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors Michelle Bowman, who “reiterated the need to keep borrowing costs elevated for some time”, and by San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly, who saw “more work for higher interest rates to do to curb inflation in the United States.” In recent days, the price of gold has fallen amid fears in global stock markets that have led to massive sell-offs around the globe. According to analysts at Commerzbank AG (OTCPK:CRZBF)(OTCPK:CRZBY), the “general panic mood in the markets earlier this week” may have prompted gold investors to sell some positions “to offset losses in stocks and other assets”.

However, investors may still want to stick with the "Hold" rating. As illustrated ahead, the current analysis predicts two events that could potentially push shares of Centerra even lower than current levels, and technically shares are still off the lows relative to recent trends and there is still room to the downside to transition into the lower tiers.

Identified Factors Driving Shares in the First Part of 2024

This section is about the identified factors that have driven Centerra shares up very quickly in the first part of 2024 and which are poised to provide the same upside catalysts as soon as “the positive macro environment for gold” wins over “range-bound activity in gold over the near term”, Amelia Xiao Fu, head of commodity markets at BOCI, suggested in an interview for Reuters and reported by Carl Surran Seeking Alpha News Editor.

Boosting Centerra's cash flow generation and overall liquidity -- two effective drivers of Centerra's share price -- the following factors have virtually enabled Centerra's shares to have a respectable bull market so far this year. Centerra outperformed most US-listed stocks in the basic materials sector and, until early July 2024, also the majority of stocks in the industry of precious metals mining and exploration companies. In the chart below, the Materials Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLB) is the benchmark for the basic materials industry and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is the benchmark for the precious metals mining and exploration industry.

Rising gold and copper prices

Driven by rising safe-haven sentiment amid a risky and uncertain global scenario, as well as hopes of a Federal Reserve rate cut, two factors that on May 21 analysts indicated pushing gold prices above $2,450 per ounce, a record high at that time, Gold Spot Price (XAUUSD:CUR) gained nearly 12% from early 2024 to Q2 2024.

As for the rising price of copper, concerns that the supply of the red metal is insufficient amid growing demand as the commodity is used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, power transmission and AI data centres, created upward pressure that pushed the pound higher by almost 13% from the start of 2024 to the second quarter of 2024.

These upside factors for the price of gold and copper were revealed by Yoel Minkoff, Seeking Alpha News Editor, on May 21.

On a consolidated basis, ≈80% of Centerra's profitability depends on the development of the gold price.

Centerra's gold and copper plants in operation: Öksüt Mine and Mount Milligan

The recovery of Turkish gold doré bar production at the 100% owned Öksüt Mine (48 km South of Kayseri, Turkey) follows the mercury contamination at the facility in 2022.

Mount Milligan gold/copper 100% owned producing facility in British Columbia (155 km Northwest of Prince George) is delivering improved yield following a record annual average mill throughput of 60,927 tonnes per day (“tpd”) achieved in Q4 2023. The operational improvement of Mount Milligan is a result of previous expenditure on metallurgical studies aimed at increasing recovery and unlocking potential, and conditions are set for further growth in the coming quarters.

In the last quarter Q2-2024, for which Centerra announced its financial and operating results on August 1, 2024, assets developed as follows:

Öksüt produced 51,219 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2024, recovering from 20,503 ounces in the second quarter of 2023, as the asset has increased crushing, stacking and processing activities following the full resumption of its operations, which were halted in 2022 due to mercury contamination incident. The positive effect of ramp-up activities was stronger than the impact on production activities from significant deviations of rainfall amounts from what is considered normal in this area for the season, although some scratches in the form of increased costs could not be prevented.

Mount Milligan produced 38,609 ounces of gold and 13.5 million pounds of copper in the second quarter of 2024, slightly lower than in the second quarter of 2023 when it produced 41,119 ounces of gold and 13.8 million pounds of copper. The slightly lower production was due to a quarterly average mill throughput of 58,520 tpd (a 5% year-on-year decrease), representing a small setback from the full-year 2023 reported annual average of 60,927 tpd. This setback was likely due to Centerra slowing its operations in anticipation of selling lower volumes of metal due to the timing of shipments.

The costs of unlocking the potential of Mount Milligan and facilitating the recovery of the Öksüt mine initially involved the sustainment of higher costs, and then, as planned, began to cool off offset by the economic benefits of rising ounces and pounds. There was a slight increase in costs in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter, with consolidated gold production costs of $870 per ounce (vs. $746/oz in Q1-2024) and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") as a by-product basis of $1,179 per ounce (vs. $859/oz in Q1-2024). It should also be noted that these were also driven by exogenous factors as seen earlier, and on a year-over-year basis, however, represent huge improvements: in Q2-2023, consolidated gold production costs were $1,066 per ounce and AISC as a by-product basis was $1,711 per ounce.

Sales, Earnings and Cash Flow

Thanks, largely to higher gold and copper prices – including hedging strategies and an agreement with Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) – Centerra reported Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23, beating guidance by $0.08/share on revenue growth of 53% year-over-year to $282.3 million, but missing guidance by $17.5 million.

The agreement with Royal Gold includes that Royal Gold has the right to purchase 35% of Mount Milligan's gold production at $435/ounce and 18.75% of Mount Milligan's copper production at 15% of the spot price of delivered copper.

Cash flow from operating activities was only $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 and free cash flow was a deficit of $27 million, “mainly impacted by statutory tax and royalty payments at Öksüt” said Centerra.

However, despite a slight deterioration compared to the previous quarter, the company managed to maintain its overall liquidity at a robust level.

Solid Financial Condition to Meet Various Expenditures

The total liquidity of $992.4 million per June 30, 2024 (down 5.2% from $1,046.9 million as of Q1 2024), consisted of cash of $592.4 million (vs. $647.6 million in Q1 2024) and $400 million in available funds under a corporate credit facility (versus $399.3 million as of Q1-2024). The balance sheet is not burdened by long-term debt. Excluding operating cash flows, which are well-positioned given promising metal prices and production prospects, the balance sheet looks robust in relation to the liquidity requirements for operating the facilities, for their improvement and growth projects.

The financial condition looks solid as appears from these 2 indicators:

12-month interest coverage ratio of 182.1x, calculated as a 12-month operating income of $236.7 million divided by 12-month interest expense of $1.3 million: This ratio means that Centerra has no trouble resorting to third-party capital to finance its operations when needed.

In addition, the Altman Z-score of 3.16 indicates that Centerra Gold's balance sheet is in the safe zone, meaning that the probability of bankruptcy problems is zero. Scroll down this webpage to the “Risk” section. The value has improved from 2.81 in the previous article. The Altman Z-score predicts the probability of bankruptcy within two years: A value below 1.8 indicates a high risk of bankruptcy, while values ​​above 3 are associated with an unlikely bankruptcy.

The situation is solid enough to implement buyback programs, pay dividends and make capital expenditures to secure gold and copper production and also keep costs within forecast.

Under the Centerra share repurchase plan, 1,439,700 shares of common stock were repurchased in the second quarter of 2024 for a total amount of $9.8 million paid to shareholders.

A $0.05/share cash quarterly dividend was paid on 08/29/2024, leading to an annualized payout (TTM) of $0.21 for a Div Yield (TTM) of 3.23% versus the S&P 500 yield of 1.36% at the time of writing.

Total capital expenditures are targeted to range between $108 million and $140 million for the full year 2024, of which $53.1 million has already been allocated in the first half of 2024. Total capital expenditure is allocated to additions to property, plant and equipment as well as sustaining capital expenditure. The latter expenses for a tailings' storage facility, equipment overhaul, explorations at Mount Milligan, as well as capitalized stripping and heap leach pad expansion activities at Öksüt. Of the total CapEx, 90-91% will be sustaining CapEx, while the rest will be growth capital.

Looking Further Ahead

Öksüt production in Q2 2024 was affected by significant variations in rainfall compared to what is considered normal for the season, but for the full year 2024, the forecast for Öksüt production of gold is unchanged.

Activities at the Öksüt mine consist of the simultaneous mining of the two pits of the main Keltepe mine and the small satellite Güneytepe mine, both of which have been in operation since the beginning of the third quarter of 2019. According to the mining project of the company, the entire metal mine will be in operation until 2029 and will have produced a total of 895,000 ounces of gold from 2019 to 2029.

Mount Milligan's sales volumes of both gold and copper are expected to increase in the second half of 2024, contributing approximately 60% of annual sales.

The Mount Milligan Mine is currently permitted for an average throughput of 60,000 tpd per calendar year at the processing plant. The mine life has been extended (by two years recently) to 2035 as the target is to exploit 510 million tonnes of mineral resources including reserves. The two-year mine life extension is part of a recently signed additional agreement with Royal Gold that includes a strategy to unlock the potential of these assets through further exploration drilling and optimization programs.

For the full year 2024, on a consolidated basis, Centerra targets production of 370,000 to 410,000 ounces of gold (the company has already produced 201,000 ounces in the first half of 2024) and 55 to 65 million pounds of copper (the company has already produced 28 million pounds in the first half of 2024).

Gold production costs will be in the range of $800 to $900/oz versus $802/oz in H1-2024, while AISC (on a by-product basis) will be in the range of $1,075 to $1,175/oz versus $1,001/oz sustained in H1-2024.

The Gold and Copper Price Outlook

The metal price will remain supportive.

Due to well-known macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, higher gold and copper prices are expected in the coming months. These are the analysts who have recently made corresponding forecasts:

Analysts at Morgan Stanley (MS) expect the price of the yellow metal to be at $2,650 per ounce in the fourth quarter of this year, up 11% from the price of $2,395.65 per ounce at the time of writing.

Also for UBS Group AG (UBS), there is still room for improvement for the yellow metal:

The bank expects the gold price to reach $2,600/ounce by the end of the year and $2,700/ounce by mid-2025. For investors, an allocation to gold within a portfolio can be an attractive diversifier and a hedge, it added."

Due to fears of too little copper supply amid rising demand for copper as a key component for electrification, AI data centres, energy transition, and the development of renewable energy sources, the price of copper will face upward pressure, which bodes well for the profitability of Centerra and other operators. According to Trading Economics, the price of copper has been in an uptrend mode since the beginning of 2024, and Trading Economics analysts expect the price to be at $4.14/lb by the end of this quarter. Looking ahead, they estimate the red metal to trade at $4.35/lb in 12 months. At the time of writing, the price of copper was $3.9425/lb.

The Stock Price: Is More Attractive Since Last Hold Rating, But Lower than This Level Is Possible

At the time of this writing, Centerra shares were trading (under the ticker symbol CGAU) at $6.39/share, representing a market cap of $1.35 billion. Shares appear significantly more attractive than the last “Hold” rating, but these levels are not the lowest relative to recent trends: shares are not completely below the MA ribbon, and the share price is still beyond the midpoint of the 52-week range of $4.47 to $7.51/share.

The 14-day Relative Strength Indicator of 42.48 suggests there is plenty of room to the downside for shares to trade at more attractive prices than they are currently. Levels that investors should therefore seek to maximize their returns, as this stock is particularly well-suited to benefit from the cyclicality of commodities.

There are two instances where shares could be caught in a further pessimistic mood:

First instance: market participants are nearly sure the Fed will pivot in September. Indeed, Fed rate traders now believe that US central bank policymakers will cut interest rates by 50 basis points (63.5% probability as of this article), not just 25 basis points (36.5% probability as of this article) at the September meeting, as in their eyes, the labour market cooled dramatically last week, perhaps giving the signal Fed policymakers had long awaited: U.S. nonfarm payrolls were at their lowest level in three months and the U.S. unemployment rate rose to 4.3% from earlier 4.1%.

However, it is not said that the Fed will cut rates in September: It is unlikely that the Fed was completely unaware of the fresh figures on the labour market that were released just a few days after the meeting of monetary policymakers if the task entrusted to the Fed is so important that it had to cut interest rates as early as July, or as some believe there is a need to intervene between these dates, as was the case during the covid-19 crisis. But COVID-19 was an exceptional situation with completely unpredictable consequences for the economy – something that happens perhaps once every 100 years – while monetary policy has already been implemented several times in recent decades and its consequences for the economy are still predictable, of course with a certain margin of error.

For the Fed, unemployment remains low according to the latest minutes, and after its rise to 4.3% from 4.1% previously, it may still not be enough, assuming a benchmark could be the historic US unemployment rate of 5.69 percent.

On top of this is the inflation situation: The Fed admitted that some progress has been made in the disinflationary process toward the committee's target of 2% annual inflation over the medium term. But for the top US monetary authority, inflation remains somewhat elevated, despite annual US core consumer price inflation of 3.3% in June falling from 3.4% in the previous month. The Fed kept interest rates unchanged on July 31 while the latest core inflation data was released on July 11.

If the Fed doesn't cut rates in September, it will trigger big disappointment for gold forecasters targeting higher prices in the short term, and due to the positive correlation with the yellow metal the shares of Centerra could be significantly affected.

It should be said that compared to two days ago, referring to another gold stock analysis, the probability of a rate cut of 50bps has already moderated quite significantly: two days ago, a rate cut of 50 basis points in September had a probability of 85.5%.

Second instance: The risk of a recession is mounting. This is shown by two indicators:

According to the Sahm rule, which has successfully predicted the last nine recessions in the US since 1970, there is a real risk of a recession in the coming months. Although economist Claudia Sahm believes that the US economy is not currently in recession thanks to robust consumption, she does not rule out that the situation could take a turn for the worse in three to six months.

The inverted yield curve indicator (three-month US Treasury yields are currently higher than ten-year US Treasury yields: 5.225% versus 3.942%), developed by Duke University professor and Canadian economist Campbell Harvey, signals strong headwinds looming for the US economy. Since World War II, this index has reliably predicted a recession 8 out of 8 times.

Although a recession in the U.S. is likely to have a positive impact on the price of the yellow metal and Centerra's profitability, as demand will strengthen with investors flocking to the traditional safe-haven qualities of the yellow metal, Centerra shares will initially face downward pressure. We have seen in recent days that a moderate deterioration in the employment situation was perceived as the US slipped into recession, triggering massive selling activity among panicked investors and traders, not sparing gold stocks either. The VanEck Gold Miners ETF is down 6.5% over the past 5 days at the time of writing.

This is because a gold mining company's shares are initially indistinguishable from the rest of the market in the event of a sell-off amid panicked market operators. When the US recession takes hold, the negative winds will also hit Centerra's shares, and perhaps also remarkably based on a more than proportional 24-month Beta market coefficient of 1.40x (scroll down this web page to the section “Risk”).

Centerra shares may provide an opportunity to increase positions, but until then, investors should stick to the Hold rating.

The same considerations apply to shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG:CA), traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with a price of CA$8.59 apiece and a market capitalization of CA$1.86 billion, as of this article. The 52-week range was at CA$6.07 to CA$10.25/share, shares were trading not completely below compared to MA Ribbon, and a 14-day RSI of 36.34 indicated shares could still hit lower levels.

The stock is characterized by the following daily trading volumes on both markets, which are not high volumes, but not too low either: Over the past 3 months, an average of 613,003 shares have traded on the NYSE market (scroll down this Seeking Alpha page to the “Trading Data” section), while on the TSX, an average of 931,404 shares changed hands (scroll down on this Seeking Alpha page to the “Trading Data” section).

Against shares outstanding of 212.72 million, there is a total of 212.33 million shares that make up the float which is freely tradable on the stock exchanges' open market, and institutions hold 86.18% of the float.

With the above stock volumes traded daily, there is still a potential problem that if the position is too fat, it may not be easy to bring to the desired volume if circumstances suddenly demand it.

Conclusion

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold and copper mining and exploration company with two production sites, one in Turkey and the other in British Columbia. The company's financial position is solid enough to meet various obligations as well as to finance asset optimization, dividend payments and buyback programs.

Not only is there plenty of liquidity available, but operations are also geared to generate robust cash flow as the company is on track to meet its production targets and keep costs within the guidance range, while the outlook for gold and copper prices is very bright.

Although stock prices are no longer so high, they could still fall significantly (as indicated by certain technical trends) if the Fed does not cut interest rates in September as widely expected or if the US economy officially enters a recession. The price of these shares could become cheaper, but for now, investors should continue to hold shares of Centerra Gold Inc.