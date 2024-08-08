Delmaine Donson

A Secondary Accompanied By A Primal Panic

Investing in the future of Africa is not for the faint of heart. Despite reporting on-trend financial results and reaffirming guidance for the year, African e-commerce company Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) suffered a massive 53.8% post-earnings loss. This collapse came on the heels of a 5-month rally that saw JMIA increase nearly 5x after an earnings report that delivered proof-positive of a turn-around for the company. Now, the company faces one of its biggest challenges yet: winning back investor confidence after the company announced a large secondary offering along with the earnings report.

JMIA collapsed under the pressure of the announcement of a large secondary offering. (TradingView.com)

In my latest post-earnings discussion with CEO Francis Dufay, I got right to the question weighing heavily on the minds of investors: why now and why this much just one quarter after insisting that the company had sufficient liquidity? Given the rapid reduction in losses and improving performance metrics, JMIA on paper looked like it was trending to breakeven status in the near future. However, Dufay is looking beyond sustenance existence. With the company restructured and working efficiently, he is now turning his attention to fueling and funding growth. Dufay explained:

“We have the opportunity to accelerate…we’ve done a lot of the heavy lifting to be a lot more efficient in operations…to get more supply, to get the right thing in the right place and to reach out to customers wherever they are in the small cities. Now we have something that’s starting to look pretty good…Now is the time to accelerate on [our] strong fundamentals.”

Moreover, the macroeconomic environment in Jumia’s African markets remains volatile. This economic reality makes it difficult to invest in JMIA. This same reality also compels Dufay to be conservative and seek cushion against an uncertain economic future (also a reason for the conservative guidance). Dufay emphasized “we don’t know what happens to the world or to Africa in six months.” The secondary provides the company cushion against the volatility and the uncertainty. One only need to observe the stresses around the globe caused by the current deleveraging from the carry trade in financial markets to appreciate Jumia’s difficult operating environment.

So how will Jumia spend the money once the secondary ends? Dufay referenced three strategic pillars: 1) customer acquisition, 2) accelerating supply, 3) expansion beyond the capital cities. He summed up with conviction: “I’m deeply convinced this is the right thing for the long run.”

Customer Acquisition

Jumia has 2M customers in countries with a total population of 600M. After a strategic decline from pulling back on money-losing marketing, the active customer base is stabilizing. With a more efficient marketing engine, Jumia is ready to spend on marketing judiciously to begin acquiring more customers in this 600M market. With a product offering that is more relevant to the populations in its African markets and with the supply relations to deliver these products reliably and at a reasonable price, Jumia is ready to achieve maximum leverage from its marketing spend. These customer acquisition metrics will be an important performance metric for investors to track going forward.

Currently, Jumia is showing significant and promising retention rates. For example, during the conference call, Dufay described the success in the Ivory Coast with a 46%, 90-day repurchase rate from Q1 ’24 new customers. Dufay expects to see overall repurchase rates improve as the company expands its efforts across all its markets using Ivory Coast as a model.

Accelerating Supply

The second area for investment from the secondary is accelerating supply. Dufay noted that he has explained many times that “a lot of our growth is purely driven by better supply…nothing will make up for better supply in Africa. No marketing budget will make up for it.” For example, Jumia currently has 60 employees sourcing electronics from Shenzen, China. The supply for other product categories sits in other regions. Jumia now needs to scale up in those regions as well.

Dufay explained the importance of creating a supply flywheel in the context of Jumia’s successful Anniversary Sale. Delivering a better proposition to customers creates more volumes. More volumes generates more leverage with suppliers. Those suppliers are happy to provide better pricing because they are confident in Jumia’s ability to sell those products. Better access to supply attracts more customer (pent-up) demand. On the other hand, if supply is poor, the entire virtuous cycle falls apart.

Market Expansion

A third area is the expansion of Jumia’s reach beyond the capital cities. Dufay plans to make further technology investments in vendor platforms and marketing (SEO, CRM) that will accelerate growth prospects for Jumia. I discuss the market expansion further in the section below on “country stories.”

Key Financial Results

There are several metrics that show Jumia’s business uptrends remain intact. The most telling slide from the earnings presentation shows the dramatic turnaround in year-over-year growth metrics for customers and orders. The change in active customers is on the verge of turning positive with consistent to-date sequential improvements. Order growth turned positive in Q1 and further improved in Q2. In constant currency terms, GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) growth was over 20% for the third consecutive quarter.

Jumia's improving customer and order metrics remain on-trend. (Jumia Technologies Q2 2024 investor earnings presentation)

Other highlight puts and takes include:

Revenue up 15% year-over-year (constant currency)

Loss before income tax from continuing operations up 1% year-over-year (constant currency)

Adjusted EBITDA loss down 11% year-over-year (constant currency)

Liquidity position down $8.7M from Q1 to a total $92.8M

Year-over-year Jumia Pay transactions up 31%, moving them from a 32.0% share of transactions to 39.1%. Total payment volume ("TPV") soared 49% in constant currency terms.

Fulfillment expense as a percentage of GMV fell from 5.9% to 5.5% while fulfillment expense as a percentage of orders increased 13% on a constant currency basis.

Country Stories

Ivory Coast comes up a lot as a model market where Jumia proves out strategies for adoption in other countries. In this earnings conference call, Dufay provided details on Ghana and the distribution network in Ivory Coast and Nigeria. These details were great context for explaining the 6 of 11 countries where Jumia experienced GMV growth vs 5 in Q1.

Ghana saw amazing growth in GMV. GMV in the country grew 116.4% year-over-year in constant currency. Dufay explained that this success is part of the company’s playbook where “the right execution meets big demand.” Jumia shut down the grocery-delivery business to focus on e-commerce. The company built efficient distribution for a rebuilt assortment of affordable products selected specifically for the Ghanaian market. This success story is particularly notable given Ghana suffered some of the worst ravages of inflation in Africa in 2023.

The earnings presentation provided a schematic of the extensive network of roads that the Ivory Coast and Nigeria have revamped. This important infrastructure makes Jumia’s supply distribution even more efficient and cheaper. These improvements are helping drive up the growth rate of orders in these countries according to Dufay. The share of orders from outside of major Nigerian cities like Lagos and Abuja expanded by 413 basis points year-over-year to 50%.

The expansion beyond capital cities continues apace overall. As Dufay explained in the conference call, “smaller cities are a major opportunity for growth and acceleration because the supply is even more underserved than in capital cities.” The mix of orders in these “secondary” cities has reached 53% versus 48% a year ago and 5% in Q1. Importantly, 73% of the orders in secondary cities went through pickup stations ("PUS"). These 3rd-party partners are key to Jumia’s asset light model and efficient logistics. As Dufay explained “these pickup stations…cut down on fulfillment and delivery costs while offering a central location to increase customer engagement.”

On an important side note, with relief, Dufay shared during the interview that Jumia and its partners avoided damage or casualties from recent widespread protests in Nigeria. The company is well-experienced and well-prepared for volatile situations. In this case, Jumia suspended deliveries in certain cities. The protests were widespread and garnered an extensive response from the government. President Bola Tinubu addressed the nation including a long list of economic reforms and initiatives underway by his government. If some of these initiatives bear fruit, they would greatly benefit the nation. However, Peter Obi, a contender for president in last year’s election, responded curtly “I respectfully reiterate that the President should declare a war on insecurity, the economy, poverty, unemployment, and the power sector.”

Moving Past the Primal Panic

While Jumia will benefit over the long-term from this large secondary offering of 20,227,736 ADSs, the timing was unfortunate in several ways. First of all, the imminent sale creates an overhang on to the stock until the sale is complete. Next, the deleveraging in the market that is hitting emerging markets particularly hard has investors and traders selling first and asking questions later. That poor sentiment contributed to the excessive and panicked selling in JMIA. This collapse also comes on the heels of celebrating the validation of my Jumia investment thesis from Benchmark’s recent $14 price target on the stock. At the time I cautioned that the stock was rapidly approaching what I saw as a short-term valuation ceiling (based on price/sales relative to the last few years). I of course did not contemplate the stock risked hitting a complete reset as it has done now. JMIA now trades at just 2.6 times forward sales with an even lower EV/sales ratio of 2.0. These bargain basement levels price in a lot of risk.

This wild cycle of euphoria followed by abrupt panic has truly been humbling. Needless to say, you have firmly believe in the future African commerce to stick with JMIA. Fortunately, the company has in Francis Dufay a CEO who looks up to the challenge.

Given what will likely be on-going volatility in the stock, I must discuss potential trading strategies in addition to the investment thesis.

In comments on my last JMIA post, I discussed with readers potential options when a stock gets to uncomfortably high levels, especially at a rapid pace. I suggested establishing a core position and trading around that position. With the stock back to low levels, this kind of strategy can be even more attractive for long-term investors. Buying trading positions at low prices greatly reduces the downside risks and increases the odds that sometime in the near future you can sell those shares to pay down the cost of the core position. Going forward, I will be adding trading strategies to my core position (I also wrote about aggressive trading strategies in the early manic days of JMIA after its IPO like selling calls covered by shares).

For now, one step at a time. JMIA is the damaged stock of an intact company. Nothing about the business or the investment thesis changed after this latest earnings report. In fact, the business prospects look incrementally better. Jumia Technologies is a “battle tested” company getting ever more fit for the rigors of conducting ecommerce in African countries. While the risks surrounding the business are largely out of the company’s control, the company’s ability to tap into pent-up demand and to deliver the right supply at the right prices will be a powerful combination as the company scales over time.

Be careful out there!