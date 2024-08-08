carterdayne

During times of volatility, it's comforting to hold an ETF like the SPDR® Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL). When markets were in turmoil earlier this week, it traded the same old 0.4% range from $91-91.8.

BIL Sharp Price (Seeking Alpha)

Furthermore, there are no indications on the fund page of any impending changes to distributions. The yield is still reported as 5.25%.

BIL Yield (State Street)

However, that is all about to change and this article highlights what is likely to happen to the yield.

BIL Explained

BIL provides exposure to publicly issued U.S. Treasury Bills with remaining maturities between one and three months. It is similar to other very short-term UST- focused funds which are attractive due to their high yields, monthly distributions and stable price.

Dividend Yields (Seeking Alpha)

BIL currently holds 24 Bills with the following characteristics.

Fund Characteristics (State Street)

A closer look at the maturities shows all the Bills will mature in September or October, with the last holding due to mature on 29th October.

Holdings (State Street)

Rebalancing

The portfolio is rebalanced on the last business day of the month, at which point the Bills due to mature in September will be sold and replaced with Bills maturing in October or November. The next re-balancing is due on 30th August, just ahead of the FOMC meeting on 18th September, which is expected to deliver a 50bps cut. Three-month Bills are already reflecting this likelihood.

US03M Yield (TradingView)

At the moment, the one-month yield is still steady, but that is because the meeting is 41 days away. The yield will drop likely drop slowly towards the upper band of the expected rate as the meeting gets closer.

FFR September (CME Gorup)

It's true rate cuts keep being pushed back (they were expected in March, then June), but the current growth scare means a 25bps cut is almost guaranteed and 50bps is more likely. The Fed will not want to make a surprise hold with the current economic backdrop and market expectations.

All this means the August rebalancing will be adding Bills with lower yields. The yields in the September rebalancing will be lowered still. BIL will follow the Fed Funds Rate with a slight lag of a few months due to the mix of existing and newer holdings.

Data by YCharts

In short, distribution cuts are almost certainly coming for BIL. The share price will remain stable, but the yield will drop.

How Far Will it Drop?

The market has suddenly panicked over growth and the labour market, which is odd as anyone who watched the unemployment rate climb from 3.4% to 4.1% and the multiple signs from other data such as consumer data, PMIs and Unemployment Claims, will have already shown the US economy was slowing. The jump in unemployment from 4.1% to 4.3% is a concern, but the market reaction looks overdone.

This overreaction has been a feature in bond markets since late last year. During December '23, expectations were overly dovish, pricing in five cuts starting in March. Fast-forward to the spring and following some hotter data, "higher for longer" rate expectations were back, and the market was overly hawkish. Quite likely, it is now overly dovish again. A rate of 3.25-3.5% is expected at the June '25 meeting.

June '25 Expectations (CME Group)

This is quite possible if the US economy does roll over into a recession. However, a few months of better data would alter the picture quite significantly.

Clearly, the market can get it very wrong and tends to overreact. I do think rate cuts are very likely and the Fed could make three or four cuts this year, but that should lead to a pause if the economy stabilizes.

Four cuts would take BIL's yield down to around 4.2%, which is still decent. What I particularly like is the lag between the Fed's moves and the change in BIL's yield provides some time to assess and make changes to your holding. Here is how it acted in the last cutting cycle.

Data by YCharts

BIL has excellent liquidity and is a convenient place to park spare cash in your brokerage account. There is no need to panic or rush changes to your position, but do expect lower yields going forward.

Conclusions

The Fed is very likely to cut three or four times this year, and BIL's yield will follow the Fed Funds Rate lower with a slight lag. Its share price should remain steady, however.

While the lower yield will make BIL less attractive, it could still yield over 4% going into 2025 and current expectations for Fed easing could be another overreaction. Prepare for lower yields, but there's no need to rush out of positions. I still rate BIL a "hold."