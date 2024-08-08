jamesbenet

I last covered Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) in March; I put out a Hold rating at the time, and since then, the stock has lost around 19% in price. Now, I believe the shares are moderately undervalued. SIMO is the world leader in NAND and SSD storage solutions, and it has continued to innovate effectively. Its long history of success and substantial moat in patents and experience position it for continued success. Furthermore, its stability in consistent earnings beats presents a favorable long-term outlook for the company to meet guidance and Wall Street estimates. As a result of my analysis and my conclusion that SIMO is moderately undervalued, I consider it a Strong Buy and think it could achieve up to 50% returns over the next 12 months.

NAND Controller Pioneering, SSD Controller Supplier, And 3D NAND

The company's expertise in NAND controller technology is the foundation of its operations. It has 20 years of experience in developing specialized processor ICs for managing NAND components. The technology ensures high-performance storage solutions for data centers, PCs, smartphones, and industrial applications. As a result of its head start and pioneering initiatives, SIMO is the world leader in NAND flash controllers.

Furthermore, SIMO is the world leader in the supply of client SSD controllers, a position it has held due to its ability to ship over 731 million SSD controllers since 2014. These SSD controllers are used in PCs, enterprise and data center applications, and in smartphones and IoT devices. SIMO continues to innovate to retain its leading position with high-density portable SSDs in AI-enabled devices and gaming consoles through its ultra-fast SM2322 single-chip controller.

In addition, SIMO innovates in 3D NAND, with the proprietary technology developed by Silicon Motion improving the performance and endurance of 3D NAND, making it suitable for AI, gaming, and enterprise storage. Its NANDXtend technology approximately doubles data throughput at the end of the SSD's life compared to competing products, providing a moat and long-term reliability and loyalty.

SIMO's patent portfolio includes over 3,900 patents and applications, covering advanced error correction codes, high-speed interfaces, and low-power design methodologies. These patents not only improve SIMO's market position but also provide it with the ability to license patents to other companies to provide a steady revenue stream, funding further R&D and innovation in a positive feedback loop.

SIMO is arguably the world leader in the development and supply of NAND flash controllers and SSD controllers—this makes for an extremely strong investment in a company that has developed a large moat over decades of market penetration and experience. As a result, SIMO is a Buy from the operational front, in my opinion.

Valuation Analysis, Fundamental Growth Estimates, And 1Y Price Target

As I mentioned, SIMO is currently moderately undervalued, a stark contrast to my last analysis when it was significantly overvalued.

Most notably, we are looking at a discount over 5 years in its PS ratio of 35%, as well as a significant contraction in its PFCF ratio over the time frame of 16%. Its PE ratio is down a more moderate 9.8%.

SIMO's forward GAAP PE ratio is 20, which is significantly lower than its current GAAP ratio of 25. This indicates strong future growth, which is also made evident by its PEG non-GAAP ratio of just 0.58, which is 67% lower than the sector median (Quant factor grade A+).

Compared to peers of similar market cap, which also work in semiconductors, SIMO is relatively attractively valued, especially considering that it has reported profitability every year of the past 10, albeit with some volatility. In my opinion, SIMO is attractively valued both compared to its historical valuation multiples and against the wider industry. To further elucidate this point, SIMO's forward P/E GAAP ratio is 25% below the sector median.

In my opinion, the valuation is the primary reason SIMO is a Buy, especially when we consider that on Wall Street, SIMO is expected to achieve 53.19% YoY EPS growth for FY 2024 and 36% for FY 2025. The reason that the valuation contracting is warranted is because growth next year is less than this year, but the contraction is welcomed by value investors like me. In my opinion, this is a time to buy SIMO stock at a valuation that is fair for long-term holding. YoY revenue growth is expected to contract more significantly, with 28% achieved in FY 2024 and only 10% forecasted in FY 2025. Due to these contractions in growth rates, SIMO could still be considered a falling knife, but it is now suitably valued for long-term holding, based on my analysis.

In my opinion, due to SIMO being moderately undervalued, I expect its PS ratio and PFCF ratio to expand somewhat over the next 12 months. However, its P/E non-GAAP is currently an expansion from the 5Y average, so I believe, in a base case, this will stay steady at around 18.5. As a result of this, if the Wall Street EPS estimate of $4.74 is achieved for December 2025, the stock will be worth $87.70 in a year if the market prices this into the stock a few months early, indicating a potential 50% 12-month price growth.

Despite this, SA's Quant system still shows a C+ momentum grade, even though the revisions grade is A-. Therefore, my theory that this is still a falling knife is essentially true. It is up to investors if they are comfortable tolerating some downside volatility before the stock picks up or would prefer to buy in once upward momentum has become prevalent.

Q2 Earnings

SIMO reported revenue of 50% YoY growth in Q2, and net income increased to $30.8M from $11M in last year's quarter. Operating margins also increased from 8.3% to 16.5% YoY.

Silicon Motion Q2 Earnings Presentation

Growth was driven by increased market share in NAND flash, with the trend of NAND flash makers outsourcing controller solutions rather than developing them in-house being very accretive. 60% of total revenue was from NAND flash, growing nearly 15% sequentially. Moving forward, management mentioned in the earnings call that the MonTitan platform (a data center and enterprise storage solution) is expected to be a big revenue generator, as well as the company's PCIe Gen5 (a new generation of SSD controller) and UFS 4.0 (the latest iteration in the Universal Flash Storage standard) controllers catering to high-performance markets such as AI PCs and automotive, which are expected to deliver high growth.

SIMO remains confident it can achieve its full-year revenue growth outlook, and this was further affirmed by it beating the normalized EPS estimate of $0.95 by $0.01, indicating it is likely to deliver in-line with expectations moving forward if its trajectory continues. It has managed earnings beats for the past 4 quarters, leaving me confident in continued outperformance to provide stable growth in the stock price now that it is more fairly valued.

Supply Chain Disruptions, Regulation Controls, And Innovation Risks

Trade disputes between the U.S. and China could lead to export restrictions, which would impact the availability of critical components—this could be further exacerbated by the heightened prevalence of wars, making SIMO vulnerable because it is heavily dependent on supply chain management for efficient fulfillment of orders and production. If extensive issues with its supply chain do emerge, this can increase the costs of components and raw materials and put pressure on SIMO's profit margins, as well as potentially causing revenue loss if the company cannot meet demand.

The semiconductor industry is also under heightened government and regulatory scrutiny because it has become one of the integral components of national security and economic stability. The U.S.-China "chip war" has led to export controls and sanctions that affect semiconductor equipment and technology. Further unfoldments here might mean SIMO is restricted in where it can operate, impacting revenue. This creates medium-term strategic uncertainty and should be considered one of the most significant risks, in my opinion.

SIMO also has to continue to innovate. It has a long history of pioneering initiatives under its belt; however, rapid advancements due to AI and automation are creating catalysts for emerging new leaders in traditional semiconductor markets. SIMO may find that new storage solutions emerge which it has not developed the patents for. In my opinion, this risk is also significant, but it is less likely in the near future. I believe this could become more prevalent over a time span of 10+ years because capabilities from AI and cheaper manufacturing have not scaled to a level yet where smaller companies can compete with the established moats of semiconductor companies like SIMO.

Conclusion

SIMO is now moderately undervalued, based on my analysis. In addition, it had a formidable Q2 report, showing continued strength and beating the consensus yet again. As a result of its continued leadership in memory storage, I think SIMO is a Strong Buy, with potentially 50% price growth in 12 months if the market prices in FY 2025 results a few months early. Despite this, there are medium-term risks for long-term holders, including supply chain vulnerabilities and innovation competition with rising AI and automated manufacturing capabilities on the horizon.



