SVOL Just Passed A Massive Test, We're Big Buyers

Aug. 08, 2024 10:03 AM ETSimplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL)
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
4.15K Followers

Summary

  • SVOL is an interesting high-yield ETF, and we like how the fund is structured to produce income over time.
  • In theory, SVOL should be somewhat susceptible to spikes in the VIX, and this has prevented us from getting 'too large' in the name in the past.
  • Monday, we got our first look into how the ETF would perform during a spike in volatility, and it did incredibly well.
  • The ETF fared far better than expected as a result of its unique hedging mechanism, and we're much more comfortable investing larger sums into the fund going forward.
  • We upgrade SVOL to a 'Buy'.

woman on rollercoaster

MGP/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In the past, we've written two articles about the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF, also known as NYSEARCA:SVOL.

In our first article, we talked about the fund's unique composition and how we prefer the ETF's long-term

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
4.15K Followers
Stop Investing In The Dark. Our goal is to help individual investors achieve better results in the market by publishing unique, differentiated research that’s easy to understand and simple to use. Income, Energy, Compounders, Tech, Real Estate, Options, Consumer, Macro - we cover everything to find you the most alpha-packed opportunities out there. Looking for the next big move? Supercharge your portfolio by giving us a follow and turning on article notifications.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SVOL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SVOL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SVOL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SVOL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News