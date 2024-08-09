Forget AI Stocks, Buy These 2 Big Dividends Instead

JuSun

Co-authored with Hidden Opportunities.

The financial markets are complex institutions, with human emotions being the biggest source of complexity. In pretty much every financial transaction, you see people chasing bargains, sales, and discounts - except in the stock market, where people often chase what is becoming more expensive.

What Were You Thinking? A Reminiscence of the DOTCOM Bust

Here is what Mr. McNealy, the former CEO of Sun Microsystems, had to say about overpaying for growth after the DOTCOM bust, a period during which his company experienced both a boom and a bust.

At 10 times revenue, to give you a 10-year payback, I have to pay you 100% of revenue for 10 straight years in dividends. That assumes I can get that by my shareholders. That assumes I have zero cost of goods sold, which is very hard for a computer company. That assumes zero expenses, which is really hard with 39,000 employees. That assumes I pay no taxes, which is very hard. And that assumes you pay no taxes on your dividends, which is kind of illegal. And that assumes with zero R&D for the next 10 years, I can maintain the current revenue run rate. Now, having done that, would any of you like to buy my stock at $64? Do you realize how ridiculous those basic assumptions are? You don't need any transparency. You don't need any footnotes. What were you thinking?" - Scott McNealy, former CEO of Sun Microsystems in 2004.

Numbers Under the Hood Don't Lie

The bull thesis can be very appealing, and it can look like the market potential for your stock has no limits. Companies are making massive investments in AI with the expectation that these will pay off richly. But how much are you willing to pay today for what is likely to be years away from becoming profitable? We note that OpenAI, a prominent name in the field, is set to lose $5 billion in 2024 due to high capital expenditure on cloud infrastructure.

High Throws, High Stocks: Gravity's Reality Check

No matter how forcefully you throw a ball, its velocity will decrease, and it will drop back down. It may not come back to your hand, it could land on the rooftop of a building, or a house, or perhaps get stuck on a tree. The level it drops to depends on the environment and the obstacles in its path. This concept applies in the realm of investing as well. Similar to how the laws of physics enforce limits on the movement of objects, the financial markets are governed by inherent forces that periodically deflate unrealistic valuations.

While predicting the exact moment when this correction occurs is notoriously difficult, the inevitable return to equilibrium is a natural outcome. Investors who chase after unsustainable highs often find themselves caught off guard when the market corrects, underscoring the importance of making investment decisions based on fundamentals rather than euphoria.

Look at the promising electric vehicle sector since the interest rate hikes.

And the post-pandemic performance of vaccine superstars.

And those cryptos, fintech, and e-commerce superstars.

Obviously, every market action is different. It isn't possible to predict what the future holds, but consider the price being paid for some of the most popular AI stocks and the margin of safety you have in these investments.

Instead, why not focus on things where you can see the demand, the profits, or the cash flows today? We know Big Tech is investing in AI and has projected higher capex in 2H 2024. We also know that these technologies are quite energy-hungry. Microsoft's (MSFT) power consumption has more than doubled between 2020 and 2023, which means that some industries are generating massive cash flows from the AI boom.

In that spirit, let us look at two picks that are well-positioned to keep up their monthly payments to us.

Pick #1: UTG - Yield 8.1%

Tech giants are investing heavily in new facilities. Microsoft and OpenAI are in discussions to build a new data center with an AI supercomputer, and the estimated cost for this facility is over $100 billion.

Amazon (AMZN) AWS plans to invest $11 billion in a data center complex in Indiana, the largest capital investment in the state's history. Google (GOOG) also plans to spend $2 billion in Indiana to develop a data center and another $1 billion to expand its existing facilities in Virginia. Prime Data Centers is building a $1.3 billion turnkey data center campus in Austin, Texas.

Data centers, particularly those running AI infrastructure, are power-hungry facilities. A ChatGPT-powered search sucks up 10 times as much electricity as a basic search on Google. As such, Goldman Sachs (GS) expects data center power demand to surge 160% by the end of the decade.

Data center expansion means a new catalyst for utility demand growth. Together with the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, we see the need for substantial energy infrastructure investment and earnings growth for utility companies.

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) provides diversified exposure to utility, telecom, and energy companies, some of the biggest beneficiaries of rate cuts due to their inelastic business models and the overall reputation of being bond proxies. Along with this, the industry has several catalysts to spur growth for the next decade. UTG is well-positioned, with its largest holdings being prime beneficiaries of data center growth. Source.

UTG Fact Card

During 1H 2024, UTG generated $24.4 million in NII and $65.7 million in realized capital gains. Together, these fueled the distributions to shareholders. Consistent with these numbers is UTG's estimated breakdown of YTD distributions, showing 25.5% from NII, ~72% from capital gains, and <3% from ROC (Return of Capital) up to June 30, 2024. At the end of April, UTG reported $121 million in unrealized gains, adequate to support the shareholder distributions for eight months.

UTG operates with a ~20% leverage as a percentage of net assets at a weighted average interest rate of 5.99% (as of April 30, 2024). The CEF's leverage carries floating rates of SOFR + 0.65%, which is quite a bargain in comparison with margin rates at popular brokerage firms. At the brink of interest rate cuts, UTG offers leveraged access to a stable sector with predictable cash flows, positioning shareholders well for steady distributions.

UTG is a monthly income-payer, distributing $0.19/share, calculating to an 8.1% annualized yield. The CEF has maintained steady distribution growth since its inception in 2004 and is well-positioned to continue its uninterrupted growth streak in the years ahead.

This summer, whether people are using their A/C, streaming their favorite shows, or taking a road trip in an EV, UTG will make sure that a slice of all that spending flows directly into your pocket.

Pick #2: ARDC - Yield 9.5%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) is a credit-focused CEF (Closed-End Fund) that invests in a range of credit instruments, including high-yield bonds, leveraged loans, and other credit-related assets. The fund primarily seeks to generate income through its diversified credit portfolio, holding 283 instruments from 241 issuers with an average position size of 0.35%.

ARDC maintains $526 million in managed assets and its portfolio sports an 8.9% weighted average coupon. CLO securities represent ~29% of the invested assets, while ~40% comprises loans and ~33% bonds. The weighted average YTM for these three asset classes is 10.95%, 7.75%, and 7.05%, respectively. Source.

Fact Card

We note that 64% of its assets are invested in floating-rate instruments, and the overall portfolio carries an effective duration of 1.07 years. The floating-rate side is composed of individual loans, as well as both CLO Equity and CLO Debt securities. Before you see the higher exposure to floating-rate investments and run away due to concerns about interest rate cuts, consider the following:

Lower interest rates will reduce the financial strain on underlying borrowers, positioning them better to stay current on their debt obligations and reducing defaults. This will enhance the overall performance and stability of the fund, leading to better NII safety and NAV gains.

Lower interest rates can lead to a more stable environment for fixed-income securities because the price fluctuations of these assets tend to decrease as rates fall. This stability occurs because the value of existing bonds with higher coupons becomes more attractive compared to new issues at lower coupons. For ARDC, this means that the value of its bond holdings may experience less dramatic price swings, lowering the interest rate risk and offering aggressive total returns.

Investors seek meaningful yields when rates decline, making the case for ARDC's assets to be more sought-after. Today, ARDC trades almost at par with NAV, and is a likely candidate for premium valuations in a market with shrinking yields.

Rates are unlikely to drop to near-zero levels anytime soon. But even during the pandemic years, when the Fed lowered rates to near-zero levels, ARDC was paying out $0.0975/share every month. At current market prices, this would be a 7.9% annualized yield, well above the 6.8% lows for this CEF since its inception.

The CEF's 10-year average yield stands at ~8.6%, making its current yield a bargain to seize before rate cuts.

ARDC operates with a 36% leverage, with almost 20% of this from term-preferreds with a weighted average interest rate of 2.81% and staggered maturities between 2026 and 2028. Source.

The Globe and Mail

The remaining 17% of the CEF's leverage is funded by its credit facility. We see ARDC to be in a strong position to deleverage with rising NAV through rate cuts. While the distribution may see a downward revision if rate cuts get too aggressive, we expect the CEF to deliver strong total returns due to the factors listed above.

ARDC is actively managed, which means that management has numerous levers to pull to optimize the fund to deliver in its operating environment. Its composition of fixed/floating assets can be modified. For example, at the end of June 2021, ARDC's portfolio was an even split (50-50) into fixed and floating rate assets. The CEF can also increase its exposure to higher-yielding CLO equity and debt. During 1H 2021, ARDC had a 33% exposure to CLOs.

ARDC's NII is fully sourced from interest income from its holdings and has consistently covered 100% of its distributions.

With exposure to securities at the highest end of the corporate capital structure and supported by strong long-term performance across rate climates, ARDC offers an attractive investment opportunity to benefit from moderate interest rate cuts.

Conclusion

Whenever you are buying something with the intent to see capital gains from new market opportunities, it is important to understand there is a degree of speculation and hope involved. There is speculation involved while estimating the Total Addressable Market, and you hope that the company you invest in can acquire significant market share, it does that fast and keeps innovating to stay ahead of the competition. Recently, we saw much hype over COVID-19 vaccines, electric vehicles, and several other promising sectors.

Retirement plans shouldn't be built on speculation and hope. If they are, you will experience significant stress during the eventual market correction, which occurs every few years, damaging your ability to sustainably draw income to pay for your lifestyle.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we do things differently. Instead of buying assets and hoping to sell them for a higher price, we buy assets that pay us while we stay invested. Our model portfolio is built with over 45 securities, targeting a +9% yield. Additionally, our holdings are diversified across various market sectors, with several positioned to benefit from different economic cycles. An even-split $10,000 investment in the two picks discussed today, UTG and ARDC, made in January 2022, would have produced $1,852 in distributions to date, and the combo is well-positioned to keep delivering steady income for the foreseeable future.

With an entire portfolio of such holdings, we stand to generate rich cash flows, regardless of what the Federal Reserve decides to do (and when). My holdings generate rich cash flows and pay me generously. This is the beauty of the Income Method, the cornerstone of our approach to income investing.