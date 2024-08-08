Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.38K Followers

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Emma Murray - VP, Investor Relations
Randy Smallwood - President and CEO
Gary Brown - SVP and CFO
Haytham Hodaly - SVP, Corporate Development
Curt Bernardi - SVP, Legal and Corporate Secretary
Wes Carson - VP, Mining Operations

Conference Call Participants

Richard Hatch - Berenberg
Martin Pradier - Veritas
Tanya Jakusconek - Scotiabank
Ralph Profiti - Eight Capital

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Wheaton Precious Metals' 2024 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. I will now turn the conference over to Emma Murray, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Emma Murray

Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for participating in today's call. I'm joined today by Randy Smallwood, Wheaton Precious Metals' President and Chief Executive Officer; Gary Brown, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Haytham Hodaly, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development; and Wes Carson, Vice President, Mining Operations. Please note that, for those not currently on the webcast, a slide presentation accompanying this conference call is available in PDF format on the Presentations page of our website.

Some of the commentary on today’s call may contain forward-looking statements and I would direct everyone to review Slide 2 of the presentation, which contains important cautionary notes regarding forward-looking statements. It should be noted that all figures referred to on today’s call are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. With that, I’d like to

Recommended For You

About WPM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WPM

Trending Analysis

Trending News