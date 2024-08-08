Hippo Holdings, Inc. (HIPO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hippo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Olson - Director, Corporate Communications
Richard McCathron - President, CEO & Director
Stewart Ellis - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Yaron Kinar – Jefferies
Tommy McJoynt - KBW
Pablo Singzon - J.P. Morgan Hippo

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Hippo Holdings Second quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Aida, and I will be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions].

I will now hand you over to, Mark Olson to begin. Please go ahead.

Mark Olson

Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you for joining Hippo's 2024 second quarter earnings call. Earlier today, Hippo issued a shareholder letter announcing its Q2 results, which is available at investors.hippo.com. Leading today's discussion will be hit by President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard McCathron, Chief Financial Officer, Stewart Ellis. Following management's prepared remarks, we'll open the call to questions.

Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that our discussion will contain predictions, expectations, forward-looking statements and other information about our business that are based on management's current expectations as of the date of this presentation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to Hippo’s expectations or predictions of financial and business performance and conditions and competitive and industry outlook.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from historical results and/or from our forecast, including those set forth in Hippo's Form 10-Q filed today and our Form 10-K filed earlier this year. For more information, please refer to the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in Hippo's SEC filings in particular in the section entitled Risks Factors in our Form 10-Q and Form 10-K. All cautionary statements are applicable to any forward-looking statements we make whenever they

