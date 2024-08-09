My 'Win-Win' Strategy: 3 Dividend Stocks For Any Market

Aug. 09, 2024 7:30 AM ETCBOE, LMT, RSG
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Hemingway’s quote on bankruptcy reflects stock market risk: it builds gradually, then hits suddenly. Recent market volatility caught many by surprise, highlighting this pattern.
  • Corrections are normal, occurring regularly. They offer opportunities to buy quality stocks at better prices. My "win-win" strategy benefits from both market rises and dips.
  • I recommend careful stock selection, focusing on strong fundamentals. Avoid high-risk stocks and invest in companies with proven performance for a resilient portfolio.

Holzmann schläft mit einer Decke aus 100-Dollar-Scheinen.

Olena Yefremkina/iStock via Getty Images

(A Very Lengthy) Introduction

How did you go bankrupt?” Bill asked.

Two ways,” Mike said. “Gradually and then suddenly.”

The quote above is from the book "The Sun Also Rises," written by

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
33.86K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CBOE--
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
LMT--
Lockheed Martin Corporation
RSG--
Republic Services, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News