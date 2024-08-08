JBBB: Time For A Pause?

Nikada

I initiated coverage on the Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) last October with a cautious article, as I feared a worsening in credit defaults would translate into widening credit spreads and a headwind for the JBBB ETF. Although I was correct initially, the JBBB ETF bottomed in late October/early November following signs of the Fed's dovish pivot, which spurred risk-taking by investors and has allowed the JBBB ETF to deliver a solid 9.3% total return despite elevated credit defaults (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - JBBB has returned 9.3% since early October 2023 (Seeking Alpha)

However, in recent days, we have seen signs that the economy may be slowing, and credit spreads are starting to widen as investors re-price credit risk.

A true-up of credit spreads to the current rate of credit defaults may require further pain for JBBB and other credit-sensitive investments. I recommend caution and reiterate a hold recommendation on the JBBB.

Brief Fund Overview

For those who are new to the JBBB ETF, the Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF gives investors a convenient way to invest in floating-rate Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CLO") debt tranches. This domain was traditionally reserved for institutional investors like pension funds and hedge funds, so it is encouraging to see product innovation bringing access to retail investors.

Although the JBBB ETF was only incepted in early 2022, it has already accumulated over $1 billion in net assets, demonstrating the attractiveness of its asset class (Figure 2). The JBBB ETF charges a modest 0.49% net expense ratio.

Figure 2 - JBBB overview (janushenderson.com)

Simplistically, investors can think of CLOs as bundles of loans extended to hundreds of businesses across the economy. Historically, CLOs have performed very well, even during the 2008/09 Great Financial Crisis (CLO 1.0 vintage), as hardly any CLO debt tranches defaulted because they were protected with asset over-collateralization and cash-flow waterfalls (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - CLOs have strong track records (guggenheiminvestments.com)

Readers who want to know more about the mechanics of CLOs and the JBBB ETF can refer to my initiation article.

CLOs Still Susceptible To Mark-to-Market Swings

Although CLO defaults are rare, CLO fund net asset value ("NAV") does move around, because the NAVs are directly tied to the ebb and flow of credit spreads. The simplest way to show how credit spreads affect the JBBB ETF is to plot JBBB's market price, which is closely tied to its NAV, against the ICE BofA US High Yield Credit Spread (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - JBBB's NAV is inversely related to high-yield credit spreads (Author created using stockcharts.com)

We can see empirically that as credit spreads widened in 2022 and parts of 2023, JBBB's market price and NAV declined. What we have observed prior to this week was a collapse in credit spreads, from ~4.5% when I wrote my cautious article in October 2023 to cycle lows of ~3.0%. Readers should also note that 3% is basically 'as good as it gets' in terms of high-yield credit spreads and represents a 1 standard deviation below the historical average spread of 4.2% over the past 5 years.

Wide Divergence Between Credit Spreads And Defaults

Taking a step back, perhaps the collapse in credit spreads is a result of the strength of the U.S. economy, which has surprised pundits and stayed remarkably robust in the last few quarters (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - U.S. GDP has stayed robust (BEA)

However, when we look at the details, we see high-yield defaults have been rising since early 2023 and are projected to stay elevated through year-end 2024 (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - High-yield defaults have risen and are expected to stay elevated through 2024 (S&P Global)

This creates a troubling divergence between investors' pricing of credit risk (credit spreads) and the rate of actual defaults. Historically, these two series are closely linked together, since credit spreads are meant to compensate investors for bearing credit defaults.

Could Sahm Rule Be The Trigger To Re-price Risk?

In recent days, I believe credit markets may have reached an inflection point, with investors suddenly forced to 'true-up' their pricing of credit risk to the pace of actual defaults as recent economic data has been weak.

First, on August 1st, the July ISM Survey was surprisingly weak, with a manufacturing PMI of 46.8, a 1.7 pt MoM decrease, and missing analyst consensus which had expected 48.8 (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - July ISM Manufacturing Survey was weak (Institute for Supply Management)

Compounding the weak Manufacturing PMI print was the July Non-Farm Payrolls report, which showed a spike higher in unemployment to 4.3% and a big miss in jobs, with only 114k jobs created vs. a consensus forecast of 176k.

Perhaps most worrisome for investors was the triggering of the 'Sahm Rule recession indicator with the July jobs report (Figure 8). The Sahm Rule indicator says that a recession has started when the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate rises by half a percentage point from the cycle low.

Figure 8 - Sahm Rule triggered in July (St. Louis Fed)

While many economists, including Claudia Sahm herself, have been pushing back against reading too much into one indicator, the rapid rise in unemployment is concerning and does highlight a deterioration in the labor market and a potential weakening of the U.S. economy.

Nonetheless, what we do know is that credit spreads have been surging in the last few days, to 3.93% as of August 5th. Furthermore, if we map the current level of credit defaults to historical periods, the current default rate of ~4.8% is similar to early 2021 or late 2015 (Figure 9), when high-yield credit spreads were much higher (Figure ). This suggests if credit markets were to 'true-up' to reality, there is potentially more pain for credit-sensitive investments like the JBBB ETF.

Figure 9 - Current default rate is similar to early 2021 and late 2015 (S&P Global) Figure 10 - More pain is expected if credit spreads return to historical levels consistent with current defaults (St. Louis Fed)

Risks To Cautious Call

Of course, as we have seen from October 2023 to July 2024, credit markets can ignore reality for quite a long time. If the carrot of a potential September Federal Reserve rate cut can placate troubled credit investors (Figure 11), credit spreads may return to cycle lows and the latest bout of volatility may become a distant memory.

Figure 11 - Investors now widely expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates in September (CME)

While I am not advocating investors panic-sell their credit investments, I do recommend investors high-grade where they can and be prepared for some normalization of credit spreads and performance as economic risk rises.

Conclusion

JBBB investors have enjoyed the tailwinds from credit spreads collapsing to cycle lows in the last few months, creating a wide divergence compared to credit defaults, which have been trending higher. However, recent weak economic data has raised recession fears and may cause a rapid 'true-up' of credit spreads to reality. This may cause mark-to-market pain for credit investments like the JBBB ETF. I believe caution is warranted and would recommend investors take some chips off the table. I reiterate my hold rating on JBBB.