Comparing The 5 Publicly Traded Class I Railroad Companies

Pgiam

A Brief History Of The Railroad Industry

Railroads were first built in the US in the 19th century, rapidly and everywhere: by 1916, there was a peak of 254,037 miles of rail, and 1,200 railroad carriers, which collectively employed 1.7 million workers in the US. However by the 1920s - 1930s, automobiles became popular as road construction was subsidized, and in the 1950s - 1960s the rise of jet airlines both competed with (and won against) passenger rail in the US, leaving just freight rail standing. Additionally, the rise of trucking competed directly with freight rail, pressuring freight rail margins. Additionally, the Interstate Commerce Commission (established in 1887) regulated maximum rail rates, further damaging the railroad businesses.

To compensate for competition, regulation, and rising costs, in the 1960s the railroad industry underwent substantial merger & acquisition activity to consolidate smaller carriers into larger more robust businesses. In 1970 Congress passed the Rail Passenger Service Act, which created the National Railroad Passenger Corporation, also known as Amtrak. It is a public-private company that consolidated many of the remaining passenger rail lines and receives subsidies to make up for operating losses. In 1980 Congress passed the Staggers Rail Act, which substantially reduced federal regulation of railroads, with the main result being carriers were given freedom to determine their own rail rates.

Finally, in the 1980s deregulatory merger mania hit, and the railroads were no exception. As a result of a massive wave of industry consolidation, today there are just 7 Class I railroad companies left in North America: Amtrak (not publicly traded), Canadian National Railway Company (CNI), Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP), Burlington Northern Santa Fe (a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway), CSX Corporation (CSX), Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), and Union Pacific Corporation (UNP). As you will see further down in this article, the mergers also resulted in geographically consolidated rail networks, which is important for the safety of each surviving company's profit margin. The US freight rail network today spans 140,000 miles and carries 1/3 of all US exports and 40% of long-distance freight volume.

If you'd like to learn more, you can watch the two videos (35 minutes total) I'm summarizing here: History of American Railroads: Explained in 20 Minutes, and Why US Freight Trains Are So Much Better Than Passenger Rail.

Why I Like The Railroad Business

The railroad business is inherently a natural monopoly: here's how it works. Once a railroad route is built between two destinations, it possesses the first-mover advantage because it strongly excludes the possibility of a competitor building a line along the same route. The first reason is capital intensity: railroads represent very expensive physical capital, and a challenger needs to justify to financiers the need to duplicate that capital spending or have that capital on hand already. The second reason is that competition along the same trip reduces profits for both the incumbent and the challenger - as a general rule it's not wise to actively seek competitive situations in business if you want stellar returns. This means that once a railroad line is built, it naturally excludes competition. This is the common moat that all major railroad companies possess.

This is all good in theory, but what does the actual freight rail industry look like geographically? The following is a map:

CNBC: Why US Freight Trains Are So Much Better Than Passenger Rail

Note that this map from 2021 is slightly out of date; in 2023 Canadian Pacific acquired Kansas City Southern. Anyway, if you take a moment to try to visually separate the different colours of the networks, you'll notice the geographic blocs formed by the networks. This is the outcome of industry consolidation in an environment where railroads are uniquely exempt from the two major antitrust laws, the Sherman, and Clayton Acts. In general, for any given location there is only one rail line nearby from which to transport bulk goods away. Because of the geographical separation of rail networks and the sparsity of rail stations, each individual rail company is in practice a monopolist.

I found a document online titled "Rail Competition And Antitrust Enforcement" by the American Public Power Association that may be very enlightening; it describes from the rail customer's perspective how they interact with railroads.

The reason this monopoly is important is this guarantees each railroad their profit margin into the future, which translates directly into returns on equity, dividends, share buybacks, and share appreciation. This is why I am so interested in the railroad companies: their moats allow us to extrapolate from the past and into the future. And that's what I'll do next.

The Five Class I Publicly Traded Companies

Let's first go right to the heart of the question and plot the returns on equity for CNI, CP, CSX, NSC, and UNP:

Data by YCharts

Starting around 2000, there has been a clear upward trend in their return on equity as a class. Currently, the average return on equity is centered on about 25-30%, though as the graph shows, in any given year there can be large fluctuations in their return on equity, causing the relative rankings in any given year to vary widely. This means that railroads are about twice as profitable as banks, which tend to have a return on equity of 15%. In fact, railroads are one of the most profitable sectors of the stock market - as the data provided by Prof. Aswath Damodaran shows. The trend is the first quantitative measure of their moats: the railroads operate as near monopolies within their geographic regions. While we can't expect returns on equity to rise endlessly, their moats protect their ROEs against competition. Let's take a look at their share counts next.

Data by YCharts

I've plotted the share counts of CNI, CP, CSX, NSC, and UNP on a log scale to equalize the differences in the magnitudes of the numbers. Unfortunately, there is some noise in the data. However, as the chart clearly shows, all 5 railroads except for CP have been aggressively buying back shares starting around 2006. In the past 18 years, the companies that have been doing buybacks have approximately halved their number of shares outstanding. This means that anyone who bought and held a railroad stock starting in 2006 would have doubled their stake in their companies without having to lift a finger. What enables this aggressive return of capital is their high return on equity, which is the result of the moat - structurally low competition. Because this moat is practically permanent, we have reason to believe that their profitability and buyback activity can continue to extend into the future.

Another way the railroad companies return capital is by paying dividends:

Data by YCharts

Historically, the most aggressive dividend raisers are a tie between NSC and UNP, followed by CNI. CSX and CP lag far behind them. This information may be of interest to you if you're an income-oriented investor (and maybe not if you're a total return investor). This doesn't paint the whole picture though, we still need to see the dividend yields and payout ratios:

Data by YCharts

For the income-oriented investor there are a few takeaways here:

The dividend yield for all 5 railroad companies is quite modest, in the region of 1 - 2%. But they differ widely in how much of their net income they choose to pay out.

NSC and UNP have the highest payout ratios, while CNI, CSX, and C choose to return less capital in the form of dividends. Their dividend policy seems to be the most conservative.

Total return tells us how much an initial amount of capital invested into a stock is worth if dividends are always reinvested. It can be regarded as the sum of dividends, share price appreciation, and share buybacks. Below is a plot of the total return over time (August 2001 - today) of the 5 remaining Class I publicly traded rail companies:

Data by YCharts

The winner of the total return derby is UNP, followed by CP, then CSX, then CNI, and finally NSC. We can also annualize the total return as a CAGR number:

Railroad Total Return CAGR (August 2001 - August 2024) UNP 15.48% CP 15.20% CSX 14.69% CNI 14.20% NSC 13.86% Click to enlarge

Note that the small differences in CAGR are enough to make the big differences in total return over a long period of time (23 years in this chart).

Next, let's take a look at their profit margins. Railroads earn freight (and other) revenues and have compensation & benefits, fuel, purchased services and materials, equipment & other rents as operating expenses, and suffer from depreciation. What is left is operating income, and after interest payments and taxes are paid we are left with net income, which is for profit and tax purposes only. Here we start to see differences between the railroads.

Data by YCharts

Even though the market treats the five as largely interchangeable, the market is masking over differences in their profit margins, perhaps due to effects we haven't figured out yet. Their profitabilities seem to diverge around 2023, so let's do a deep dive into their income statements and see if we can find out why in the breakdown.

All figures below were taken from their 2023 10-K filings (if US company), or annual reports (if Canadian company). Note that due to differences in reporting, some of these figures represent aggregates of multiple raw figures from any one income statement.

2023, figures in millions CNI ($CAD) CP ($CAD) CSX ($USD) NSC ($USD) UNP ($USD) Operating Revenues Freight Revenues 12,281 22,571 Other Revenues 274 1,548 Total Operating Revenues 16,828 12,555 14,657 12,156 24,119 Operating Expenses Compensation & Benefits 3,150 2,332 3,024 2,819 4,818 Fuel 2,097 1,681 1,377 1,170 2,891 Purchased Services & Materials 2,254 1,988 2,764 2,070 2,616 Depreciation & Amortization 1,817 1,543 1,611 1,298 2,318 Equipment / Materials & Other Rents 359 623 354 832 947 Other 554 0 (34) (Gains on Property Dispositions) 1,116 (Eastern Ohio Incident) 1,447 Total Operating Expenses 10,321 8,167 9,096 9,035 15,037 Operating Income 6,597 4,388 5,561 2,851 9,082 Other Income, net 613 (6,670) (expenses associated with the acquisition) 139 191 491 Interest Expense 722 771 809 722 1,340 Income Before Income Taxes 6,488 (3,053) 4,891 2,320 8,233 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 863 (6,976) (benefit associated with the acquisition) 1,176 493 1,854 Net Income 5,625 3,923 3,715 1,827 6,379 Click to enlarge

Normalizing each of the expense accounts as a % of revenue yields:

2023 Income Statement Items CNI CP CSX NSC UNP Revenue 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Compensation & Benefits -18.72% -18.57% -20.63% -23.19% -19.98% Fuel -12.46% -13.39% -9.39% -9.62% -11.99% Purchased Services & Materials -13.39% -15.83% -18.86% -17.03% -10.85% Depreciation & Amortization -10.80% -12.29% -10.99% -10.68% -9.61% Equipment / Materials & Other Rents -2.13% -4.96% -2.42% -6.84% -3.93% Other -3.29% 0.00% 0.23% -9.18% -6.00% Other Income, net 3.64% -53.13% 0.95% 1.57% 2.04% Interest Expense -4.29% -6.14% -5.52% -5.94% -5.56% Income Tax Expense / Benefit -5.13% 55.56% -8.02% -4.06% -7.69% Net Income 33.43% 31.25% 25.35% 15.03% 26.45% Click to enlarge

There are several takeaways about railroad profitability in 2023 from this:

CNI had the smallest interest expense in 2023 as a percentage of revenues.

CP had the highest interest expense and fuel expense in 2023 as a percentage of revenues. It also had expenses and tax benefits attributable to its merger with Kansas City Southern that almost exactly cancel each other out.

CSX had the highest tax expense as a percentage of revenue in 2023.

NSC's low profit margin in 2023 can be attributed to the Eastern Ohio Incident. This incident was a train derailment that caused a large fire and chemical spill & release that was very costly to manage. If you are interested in further reading about it, there is an extensive Wikipedia page on this incident.

UNP had the smallest purchased services & materials account and depreciation & amortization account.

If you expect these findings to be reflected in their share valuations, you'd be quite wrong. I will pick price to tangible book value as the metric:

Data by YCharts

All of these events were smoothed out by the noise in the market's valuation of these companies. This strongly suggests to me that while this sort of accounting digging may be fun (albeit tedious) to do, any one year's random events and fluctuations are likely to be smothered by the hand of the market. This means that while I could in theory repeat this analysis for all the other years for which I have annual reports available, I won't, for my sanity and yours.

Let's take a snapshot of their cash flows in 2023 by comparing their cash flow statements, so we can see a cross-section of their capital allocation decision making. All figures below were taken from their 2023 10-K filings (if US company), or annual reports (if Canadian company). Note that in order to combine 5 different statements into one, I had to merge some accounts in certain statements together into the "other" category, and rename some other accounts to make everything fit together.

2023 (figures in millions in their respective currencies) CNI CP CSX NSC UNP Operating Activities Net Income 5,625 3,923 3,715 1,827 6,379 Depreciation & Amortization 1,817 1,543 1,611 1,298 2,318 Pension Income & Funding (418) (306) - - - Gain On Disposal Of Property (129) - (34) (49) - Deferred Income Taxes expense (recovery) (288) (7,885) 140 (49) 117 Changes In Operating Assets & Liabilities, net (53) - 122 368 (303) Other Operating Activities, net 411 6,862 (5) (216) (132) Operating Cash Flow 6,965 4,137 5,549 3,179 8,379 Investing Activities Property Additions (3,187) (2,499) (2,281) (2,349) (3,606) Business Acquisitions & Combinations (390) 298 (31) - - Proceeds From Disposal Of Property 129 57 52 86 - Other Investing Activities, net (20) (25) (76) - (61) Investment In Government Securities - (267) (104) (124) - Proceeds From Settlement Of Government Securities - 274 153 205 - Investing Cash Flow (3,468) (2,162) (2,287) (2,182) (3,667) Financing Activities Issuance of Debt 2,554 - 600 3,293 1,599 Repayment of Debt (250) (2,395) (153) (1,334) (2,190) Change in Commercial Paper, net 908 1,095 - - Bridge Financing & Other Fees - - - - Settlement Of Foreign Exchange Forward Contracts On Debt 38 - - - Issuance Of Common Shares 49 69 - - Withholding Taxes Remitted On The Net Settlement Of Equity Settled Awards (51) - - - Repurchase Of Common Shares (4,551) - (3,482) (622) (705) Purchase Of Common Shares For Settlement Of Equity Settled Awards (4) - - - Purchase Of Common Shares By Share Trusts (28) - - - Dividends Paid (2,071) (707) (882) (1,225) (3,173) Other - (17) 50 3 (156) Financing Cash Flow (3,406) (1,955) (3,867) 115 (4,625) Click to enlarge

There are several things to take away about capital allocation decisions:

One-third to two-thirds of operating cash flows are used for additions to property - in other words, capital expenditure. Railroads are capital-intensive businesses (but we knew that already).

Canadian railroad companies (CNI & CP) have pensions to fund while US railroad companies (CSX, NSC, UNP) don't have pensions to fund. It is a substantial cash flow but not game-breaking for investing in Canadian railroad shares.

CNI and CSX have share repurchases that vastly outsize dividends paid; it is the other way around for NSC and UNP. CP barely pays a dividend at all and didn't buy back shares; 2023 was when they acquired Kansas City Southern for $31 billion which explains some unusually large amounts in some accounts.

CNI and NSC effectively issued debt in order to buy back shares while keeping their cash flows balanced. Issuing debt to buy back shares appears to be a common practice among these railroad companies. A quick glance at a few older cash flow statements for these companies shows that in recent years, CNI did this in 2022, CP did this in 2020, CSX did this in 2018, 2019, and 2022, NSC did this in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and UNP did this in 2018 - 2022 as well. I believe that the railroads can get away with this practice because of the moat that allows them to support incremental debt incurred this way.

Speaking of debt, finally, we quickly compare their leverage levels over time:

Data by YCharts

The railroads as a class have rather low debt levels, with debt-to-equity ratios of 0.201 - 0.362. They all look very healthy by this measure.

Market Valuation Of Shares

There is a relationship between Price to Book Value and Return On Equity; it's quite simple, the more that each dollar of equity returns, the more each dollar of equity is worth. I manually mined YCharts for the data on ROE and P/B ratios on Dec. 31 of each year from 2002 to 2023 for each of the 5 railroads mentioned above, and created a plot:

YCharts, graph by Stephen Nemo

I've included the table of raw data that went into this plot as an Appendix at the end of the article. There is a clear pattern here: the higher the return on equity of a railroad, the higher the price-to-book value ratio is. The scatter is roughly linear and holds true regardless of the identity of the stock. And there we have a rule:

For every 1% of return on equity, a railroad company produces, assign it a 0.185x price-to-book ratio value.

In statistical language, the very high R-square value of 0.941 tells us that TTM return on equity alone is enough to explain 94.1% of the variance in market valuations at the end of each fiscal year.

How To Invest In Railroads

The simplest way to invest in railroads is to simply hedge your bets and invest in all of them. You might choose to weight your bets differently, such as by weighting them according to their recent raw ROE figures, with higher ROEs given more weight.

The main takeaway is that instead of focusing on trying to select the one best railroad, you should invest in all 5 of the mentioned railroads in general because freight railroads win as a class. Because of the permanence of their moats, we can extrapolate past performance into the future and be reasonably sure that the extrapolation will turn out to be correct.

Risks To Investing In Railroads

There are certain risks to investing in single railroad stocks, as well as railroads as a class. Derailment is always a risk of running a railroad, and it happens on a relatively constant frequency across all railroads. NSC was lucky that their Eastern Ohio Incident did not cause any fatalities. However, that is probably not going to be the case for every future train derailments, which can have a higher severity. It is possible that any one railroad can suffer such a severe derailment that it will scar the balance sheet so much that it shows through on the stock price. The natural answer to this is to simply diversify your bets across railroad companies as a class.

The second risk affects all Class I freight railroads in general: regulation, so this one cannot be diversified away. There does exist sentiment that railroads have too much pricing power:

And etc. However, the issue of railroads' market power is not in mainstream political discourse and is only really spoken of by interest groups that have an economic stake in the issue. So this suggests to me that it is unlikely that further regulation of railroads will be passed as legislation in the future.

Appendix