The market has swung wildly in recent days, with DJIA dropping by over 1,000 points this past Monday and followed by a 300 rise the next day, and another drop on Wednesday. If bipolar is one word to describe the market, then this week would be the one to say it.

One of the key drivers behind the volatility is fear around an economic slowdown due to lackluster job growth in July, making a September rate cut all the more likely.

While a cooling labor market may be unwelcome news for growth-heavy stocks trading at very high valuations, the resulting lower interest rates can actually be a great thing for dividend stocks, which compete with Treasury Bonds for investors.

Lower yields on bonds make dividend stocks more attractive, particularly those that have high-quality assets that are poised to produce strong returns well into the future.

This brings me to Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), which I last covered in detail in January, highlighting its competitive advantages and attractive valuation. It appears the market hasn't yet agreed, with the stock declining by 10% since my last piece (-8% total return including dividends).

In this article, I revisit the stock and discuss why ARE remains a great income and value pick that's poised for a rebound in price, so let's get started!

Undervalued And Poised For A Breakout

Alexandria Real Estate fits the bill of a high quality REIT, due to its strategy of owning life science office properties in innovation clusters in high barrier to entry markets, including New York City, Greater Boston, Seattle, SF Bay Area, San Diego, Maryland, and RTP of North Carolina. This helps to ensure that ARE's tenants get a steady pool of highly educated talent from nearby research universities.

ARE's properties are mission-critical to life science, biotech, pharmaceutical companies, and government institutions. It's broadly diversified within its circle of competence, with 92% of its top 20 tenants being investment grade-rated or large cap companies. As shown below, ARE has demonstrated strong occupancy since at least 2007, with it never trending below 93.8% over this timeframe that includes the Great Financial Crisis and the 2020 pandemic.

Investor Presentation

This, combined with the pricing power of its valuable real estate has translated into strong total returns for its investors. As shown below, ARE's total return has surpassed that of the S&P 500 (SPY) for much of the past 10 years until its stock price fell over the past 18 months. Nonetheless, it's still produced a 99% total return, surpassing the 78% of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

ARE Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Meanwhile, ARE continues to demonstrate strong operating performance, with total revenue and NOI growing by 7.4% and 9.4% YoY, respectively, during Q2 2024. FFO per share also grew by a respectable 5.4% YoY to $2.36. This was driven in large part by strong leasing activity reflecting high demand, in which rental rates on new and renewal leases grew by 26% on a GAAP basis and 15% on a cash basis.

It's worth noting that ARE enjoys sticky tenant relationships due to the hard to replicate core locations of its properties. This is reflected by the fact that 79% of its leasing activity over the trailing 12 reported months came from its existing deep well of 800 tenant roster.

Management is guiding for a respectable 5.6% FFO per share growth for the full year 2024 to $9.47 at the midpoint of range. One of the drivers behind growth this year is expected to come from strategic capital recycling, as ARE seeks to dispose non-core assets to fund the development and redevelopment pipeline. It's made good progress thus far, having completed $912 million in sale transactions so far this year, representing 59% of its guidance range for dispositions and sales.

This fits as part of management's 'mega campus' strategy in which it targets going from 74% of rental revenues stemming from mega campuses this year to 90% over the next few years, further supporting its moat-worthy status as a desired destination for tenants.

Importantly, ARE carries a strong balance sheet with BBB+ and equivalent credit ratings from S&P and Moody's. It also has $5.6 billion in available liquidity and a low net debt + preferred stock-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.1x and strong fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.5x. Most of ARE's debt (97%) is held at fixed rates and it has one of the longest average remaining debt terms in the REIT industry at 13 years.

ARE currently yields an attractive 4.6% and the dividend is well-covered by a 55% payout ratio. It also has 13 years of consecutive dividend growth and a 5-year dividend CAGR of 5.6%. As shown below, ARE's dividend yield currently sits at one of the highest levels over the past 10 years.

(Note: The following graph shows TTM yield. Forward yield is 4.6%)

YCharts

I continue to find ARE highly appealing at the current price of $112.29 with a forward P/FFO of 11.9, sitting far below its historical P/FFO of 17.0, as shown below.

FAST Graphs

Compared to peers, while ARE isn't the cheapest of the healthcare bunch, growth and profitability are where it shines, with 'A' and 'B' grades, as shown in the Quant Factor Grades below.

Seeking Alpha

Over the long-run, I would expect for ARE to be able to achieve mid to high-single digit FFO per share growth. This could be realized in a lower interest rate environment coupled with the realization of mega-campus strategy, furthering the appeal of ARE's properties to its tenants. Combined with the 4.6% dividend yield, ARE could achieve market-beating total returns, and a reversion to its mean valuation could be a potential bonus.

Risks to the thesis include higher interest rates, which would raise ARE's cost of funding for its development and redevelopment pipeline. In addition, drug price reform could result in challenging economics for pharmaceutical companies, which comprise a large subset of ARE's tenants, and a recession cute mute demand for properties at least temporarily.

Investor Takeaway

Alexandria Real Estate presents a compelling investment opportunity due to its high-quality life science office properties located in key innovation clusters, robust tenant base, and strong operating performance.

With a well-covered dividend and a forward P/FFO significantly below its historical average, ARE is poised for a rebound, especially in a favorable lower interest rate environment. All in all, ARE's solid financials, attractive dividend yield of 4.6%, and strategic focus on mega campuses position it for potential market-beating total returns from its current discounted valuation.