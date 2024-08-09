What I Wish I Knew Before Investing For Financial Independence

designer491

Investing for financial independence is a great thing to do as it provides a lot of motivation for saving and investing intelligently. It also provides a long-term perspective for investing. If you are simply investing to try to get rich, it would be very tempting to chase high-flying speculative names in the hopes of hitting it big overnight, like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) or NVIDIA (NVDA). However, taking a more long-term and patient approach and focusing instead on long-term investing in value stocks and dividend growth stocks (SCHD) helps you focus on the passive income stream that your investments generate. Measuring that against your expected long-term annual expenses will let you know once you have achieved financial independence. It also helps you hold up during market volatility because even if your portfolio value takes a 10, 20, or 30% haircut, as long as your passive income stream remains relatively stable and grows over time, you know that you will continue to progress towards your long-term objective. With that being said, there are several important lessons that I wish I had learned before I embarked on my dividend investing journey.

Lesson #1

The first lesson is the importance of emphasizing the sustainability of the income stream versus the quantity of the income stream. Just as chasing high-flying stocks can be very risky and ultimately hazardous to one's journey toward financial independence, so is chasing high-yield stocks. Just because a stock offers a high yield does not mean that it accelerates your journey towards financial independence. If that dividend gets cut or even eliminated, it will set you back further than if you settled for a lower yield that is sustainable and likely to grow over time.

A recent example of this is Lumen Technologies (LUMN), a stock that was offering a double-digit dividend yield for a long time. However, it went from offering a $1.00 per share dividend to suddenly eliminating its dividend, which left shareholders holding the bag as the stock plummeted. While it has recently surged higher again due to its involvement in artificial intelligence and marketing, the dividend has been eliminated. If you had been counting on that dividend, the elimination and subsequent stock plunge would have forced most income investors to sell the stock, leaving them with a small fraction of their initial principal and no income.

Lesson #2

This brings me to my next lesson, which is that the balance sheet and durability of the business model are far more important than a coverage ratio for the dividend. Just as Lumen’s dividend was fully covered by earnings and cash flow, its balance sheet was in such bad shape and its business was shrinking so rapidly that it had to cut its dividend. Other examples of this include AT&T (T) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN), both of which were also fully covering their dividends but had balance sheets at risk of losing their investment-grade credit ratings, forcing them to slash their dividends to focus on their balance sheets.

Another example would be the disgraced mall REIT, CBL & Associates Properties (CBL), which had a very high dividend yield that was well covered by funds from operations. However, the malls were in death spirals due to the influence of e-commerce from forces such as Amazon (AMZN) and were unable to compete with higher quality malls like Simon Property Group (SPG). This led them to ultimately cut and then eliminate their dividends before going bankrupt.

Lesson #3

The third lesson that I wish I had learned before investing for financial independence is that sometimes a step backward is a step forward. While focusing on your income stream is important, and total returns can be fleeting in the market, there are times when it pays off to invest in a lower-yielding stock that you have high conviction in and that you are investing in on a value basis rather than a high-yielding stock. Sometimes it even makes sense to sell a higher-yielding stock to buy a lower-yielding one if it improves your portfolio diversification and, ultimately, your total returns. You can always sell the lower-yielding stock once it soars higher and recycle the capital back into buying a higher-yielding stock, thereby increasing your passive income stream over time.

An example of this was when I bought Blue Owl Capital (OWL), an asset manager, instead of its underlying BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC). Even though OWL at the time offered a dividend yield that was less than half of what OBDC offered, OWL seemed to be very cheap relative to its incredible growth prospects, and its dividend was still quite high compared to the broader market. This advanced my income agenda while providing a great leap forward opportunity that enabled me to reinvest the proceeds into higher-yielding stocks later on. This turned out to be the case, as the stock soared well over 50% from when I bought it to when I sold it, allowing me to recycle the proceeds into higher-yielding opportunities and provide a massive boost to my dividend income relative to if I had just bought OBDC to begin with.

Lesson #4

The fourth lesson that I wish I had learned before investing for financial independence was not to underestimate the importance of dividend growth. Dividend growth is important because it ensures that your income stream can keep up with or even exceed inflation over time, which the last few years have taught us is extremely important to account for when planning for passive income to cover your living expenses. Additionally, dividend growth indicates that the business can not only support its current dividend, but can also continue improving and strengthening its business model by growing it. As the saying goes, if you are not growing, you are dying, and buying dividend growth stocks is a great way to help weed out many potential yield traps. Just because a dividend stock is growing does not mean it is not a yield trap, but it is one more filter that helps to reduce the risk of this happening.

On top of that, dividend growth tends to push the stock price higher over time because the market often views income stocks as bond proxies. Therefore, when the dividend yield goes up, so does the stock price in general. A classic example of this is Realty Income (O), which has delivered phenomenal long-term total returns on top of its impressive dividend growth:

Data by YCharts

This can also help ensure that you may have an opportunity to do some capital recycling if your dividend growth stock appreciates a lot relative to other high-yielding opportunities. You may be able to sell part or all of the stock and recycle it into even higher-yielding opportunities over time, thereby further accelerating your dividend income stream.

Investor Takeaway

As these lessons show, focusing on passive income instead of chasing the highest possible returns by going after high-flying stocks can actually lead to outsized returns over the long term. This has been my experience, as my focus on investing in high-yielding dividend stocks has actually beaten the S&P 500 soundly over time. It is also a simpler approach because it keeps your focus on underlying fundamentals, especially the dollars or cash flow that a stock is able to put into your pocket each month, quarter, or year, instead of chasing what can prove to be very fleeting and finicky market sentiment. Ultimately, the best part about it is that once you reach a certain passive income number, you can breathe a little easier knowing that your livelihood is no longer dependent on your paycheck but instead is being largely or even entirely supported by the passive income that comes from your portfolio.