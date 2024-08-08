Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2024 11:04 AM ETVital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.39K Followers

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Q2 2024 Results Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ron Hagood - Vice President, Investor Relations
Jason Pigott - President and Chief Executive Officer
Katie Hill - Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities
Zach Parham - J.P. Morgan
Paul Diamond - Citigroup
Noah Hungness - Bank of America
John Abbott - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Vital Energy, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Dee and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be conducting a question-and-answer session after the financial and operations report. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

It is now my pleasure to introduce to you Mr. Ron Hagood, Vice President, Investor Relations. You may proceed, sir.

Ron Hagood

Thank you. And good morning. Joining me today are Jason Pigott, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bryan Lemmerman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Katie Hill, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; as well as additional members of our management team.

During today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements, including those describing our beliefs, goals, expectations, forecasts and assumptions are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results may differ from these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, many of which are beyond our control.

In addition, we'll be making reference to non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are included in the press release and presentation we issued yesterday afternoon. The press release and presentation can be accessed on our website at www.vitalenergy.com.

Recommended For You

About VTLE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VTLE

Trending Analysis

Trending News