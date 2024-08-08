Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Szablewski - Head of Capital Markets
Scott Smith - Chief Executive Officer
Corinne Le Goff - Chief Commercial Officer
Philippe Martin - Chief R&D Officer
Doretta Mistras - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ashwani Verma - UBS
Ekaterina Knyazkova - JPMorgan
David Amsellem - Piper Sandler
Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI
Balaji Prasad - Barclays
Bhavin Patel - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Viatris Q2 2024 Earnings Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please also note today's event is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Bill Szablewski, Head of Investor Relations and Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Bill Szablewski

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Q2 2024 earnings call. With us today is our CEO, Scott Smith; CFO, Doretta Mistras; Chief R&D Officer, Philippe Martin; and Chief Commercial Officer, Corinne Le Goff

During today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements on a number of matters, including our financial guidance for 2024 and various strategic initiatives. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.

We will also be referring to certain actual and projected non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to today's slide presentation and our SEC filings for more information, including reconciliations of those non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

When discussing 2024 results, we will be making certain comparisons to 2023 results on a divestiture adjusted operational basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency rates and also excludes the proportionate results from the divestitures that closed in 2024 and 2023 from the 2023 period.

When discussing

