Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

T.C. Robillard - VP of IR
Stephen Bratspies - CEO
Scott Lewis - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jay Sole - UBS
Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo
Brandon Cheatham - Citi
David Swartz - Morningstar
Tom Nikic - Wedbush
Paul Kearney - Barclays
William Reuter - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Hanesbrands Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to T.C. Robillard, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

T.C. Robillard

Good day everyone, and welcome to the Hanesbrands quarterly investor conference call and webcast. We are pleased to be here today to provide an update on our progress, after the second quarter of 2024. Hopefully, everyone has had a chance to review the news release we issued earlier today.

Beginning with second quarter results, we have reclassified our Global Champion business and our U.S. outlet store business to discontinued operations and we have realigned our segment reporting. This was not contemplated in our initial second quarter guidance back on May 9. Therefore, second quarter results from continuing operations are not directly comparable to our previous guidance or the current consensus estimates.

In addition to our earnings release and FAQ document, we have provided two additional documents today. One is a supplemental financial packet with recast historical financials. The other is an earnings handout that provides an overview of the go-forward business, as well as a bridge from second quarter results to our prior guidance. All documents, as well as the replay of this call can be found in the Investors section of our hanes.com website.

