Village Farms International (VFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.39K Followers

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael DeGiglio - President and Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ruffini - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Ann Gillin Lefever - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners
Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum Capital Group
Michael Regan - Excelsior Equities
Doug Cooper - Beacon Securities
Frederico Gomes - ATB Capital Markets
Scott Fortune - ROTH Capital Partners
Mohammed Hossain - Zuanic & Associates

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Village Farm International’s Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. This morning, Village Farms issued a news release reporting its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. That news release, along with the company's financial statements, are available on the company's website@villagefarms.com, under the investors heading.

Please note that today’s call is being broadcast live over the internet and will be archived for replay, both by telephone and via the internet, beginning approximately one hour following completion of the call. Details of how to access the replays are available in today’s news release.

Before we begin, let me remind you that forward-looking statements may be made today during or after the formal part of this conference call. Certain material assumptions were applied in providing these statements, which are beyond our control. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements.

A summary of these underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties is contained in the company’s various securities filings with the SEC and Canadian regulators, including its Form 10-K and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023, and 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which will be available on EDGAR

Recommended For You

About VFF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VFF

Trending Analysis

Trending News