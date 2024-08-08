Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kendall Peck - Head of IR
Joshua Kobza - CEO
Sami Siddiqui - CFO
Patrick Doyle - Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer & Co
David Palmer - Evercore ISI
John Ivankoe - JPMorgan
Lauren Silberman - Deutsche Bank
Dennis Geiger - UBS
Andrew Charles - TD Cowen
Danilo Gargiulo - AB Bernstein
Katherine Griffin - Bank of America
Pratik Patel - Barclays
Jon Tower - Citi
Gregory Francfort - Guggenheim
Christine Cho - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Restaurant Brands International Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I will now like to turn the conference over to Kendall Peck, RBI's head of investor relations. Please go ahead.

Kendall Peck

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Restaurant Brands International's Earnings Conference Call for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024. As a reminder, a live broadcast of this call may be accessed on the Investor Relations webpage at rbi.com/investors, and a recording will be available for replay.

Joining me on the call today are Restaurant Brands International's Executive Chairman, Patrick Doyle; CEO, Josh Kobza; and CFO, Sami Siddiqui.

Today's earnings call contains forward-looking statements which are subject to various risks set forth in the press release issued this morning and in our SEC filings. In addition, this earnings call includes non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the press release and trending schedules available on our website. As a reminder, following our acquisition of Carrols Restaurant Group, which closed on May 16, 2024, we introduced a sixth reportable segment, Restaurant Holdings. This segment includes results from operations of the Burger King restaurants

