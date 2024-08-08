jimfeng

So far, this Q2 earnings season, upside surprises have been few and far between. Zillow Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:Z) big Q2 earnings beat came as a huge relief, especially as the company typically suffers major earnings setbacks as investors focus on weak Premier Agent results in the wake of a soft real estate industry.

But this time, Zillow shot up more than 15% after reporting Q2 results, owing in large part to accelerating revenue growth in the Rentals business. Still, Zillow remains down nearly 13% year to date, which to me signals an attractive buy for patient long-term investors who are able to stomach some short-term volatility.

Data by YCharts

Zillow is positioned to win in the post-NAR ruling world

I last wrote a bullish article on Zillow in June, when the stock was trading at similar low-$40s levels. Since then, after assessing the company's tremendous Q2 results plus getting clarity on the outcome of the NAR ruling that will take effect in August, I'm reiterating my buy rating on this stock.

We get into the nuances of Zillow's most recent results later in the article. First, a reminder about the new rules that will take effect in U.S. real estate transactions in August as a result of a class action lawsuit against the National Association of Realtors, or NAR. The rules are complex and the ultimate impact on the markets and real estate commissions is still unknown, but these are the key changes that investors should be aware of:

Home listings can no longer advertise commission fees for buyers' agents

Home buyers will now be required to sign a buyers' agency agreement - previously, home buyers worked with buyers' agents on a looser basis

The spirit of the ruling is to encourage more home buyers and sellers to negotiate commissions with their agents (instead of indiscriminately accepting the 6% fee share that has become common practice in the industry, or 4-5% for more expensive luxury homes). Aside from the potential of lowering fees, I think it's also notable that buyers will start to pay for their agent's compensation out of pocket, rather than having these fees "hidden" from them and coming out of the seller's closing proceeds. It's almost a foregone conclusion that more and more buyers will choose to forego agents altogether, or use an agent/real estate lawyer only to assist in the final documentation of the sale.

To me, this indicates a major benefit to Zillow, which for years has reigned supreme among DIY home researchers. Even if brokerages take a hit and Zillow's Premier Agent business suffers an adverse impact, I expect a flood of traffic from DIY buyers to come into Zillow, creating new monetization opportunities for the company.

Beyond this, here is my full long-term bull case for Zillow:

Zillow Group has a broad portfolio of platforms across Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow has built an ecosystem rich with real estate data that has become the forefront of online real estate for users, whether they are looking to buy, rent, or sell. Traffic across these websites exceeds two billion visits per quarter.

Zillow has built an ecosystem rich with real estate data that has become the forefront of online real estate for users, whether they are looking to buy, rent, or sell. Traffic across these websites exceeds two billion visits per quarter. Tremendous inbound traffic is nearly all organic. Management cites that 80% of Zillow's inbound traffic is organic, indicating that the company doesn't have to do much in the way of advertising to draw eyeballs to its varied sites.

Management cites that 80% of Zillow's inbound traffic is organic, indicating that the company doesn't have to do much in the way of advertising to draw eyeballs to its varied sites. Multiple routes to monetization across these sites, especially if more DIY buyers without agents rely on Zillow for their home research. With all this traffic, Zillow's ability to generate tertiary revenue is broad. Currently, the majority of Zillow's business comes from advertising fees paid by real estate agents, but the company is also expanding into distributing mortgage products as well. In the future, Zillow could offer a full suite of "after-market" home add-ons, including house insurance, moving services, furnishing/interior decoration services, and more.

With all this traffic, Zillow's ability to generate tertiary revenue is broad. Currently, the majority of Zillow's business comes from advertising fees paid by real estate agents, but the company is also expanding into distributing mortgage products as well. In the future, Zillow could offer a full suite of "after-market" home add-ons, including house insurance, moving services, furnishing/interior decoration services, and more. Surge in Rentals revenue. Even when home sales are declining, Zillow's massive growth in Rentals revenue proves that the company is somewhat insulated from the U.S. real estate market cycle. Whether consumers are buying or renting, Zillow can monetize it.

Stay long here: in my view, Zillow's post-Q2 earnings rally is a positive step toward a much longer rally for this stock.

Q2 download

Now, let's go through Zillow's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Zillow Q2 earnings summary (Zillow Q2 shareholder letter)

Zillow's total revenue grew 13% y/y to $572 million, well ahead of Wall Street's expectations for just $538 million (+6% y/y).

We'll start with the residential segment first, which contains the Premier Agent business that has always been Zillow's biggest driver of revenue. As a reminder for investors who are newer to Zillow, the company primarily earns revenue by giving real estate agents "advertising space" on their website, and home shoppers are often shown links to brokerages and agents as they conduct their search. Zillow is typically compensated either by impressions made or (as has been the case more recently) by successful transactions closed.

Residential revenue grew 8% y/y to $409 million, or 71% of the company's overall revenue. In the chart below, it's helpful to see that residential revenue trends have seen two straight quarters of sequential improvement after hitting a bottom in Q4 of 2023:

Zillow residential trends (Zillow Q2 shareholder letter)

The company also notes that the real estate industry had 3% y/y growth in total transaction value in Q2, so as has been the case over the past several quarters, Zillow's revenue growth is outpacing the weaker performance in the real estate industry.

Where Zillow continues to impress, however, is in its tertiary non-residential revenue categories. In particular, Rentals saw revenue surge 29% y/y to $117 million, accelerating eight points over 21% y/y growth in Q1.

Here, Zillow noted recently that multifamily property owners are increasingly turning to Zillow to market their vacancies (see the discussion of the Rentals business in the Q2 shareholder letter). There are now over 44,000 multifamily property owners on the Zillow site, and revenue from multifamily advertising grew 44% y/y.

Also, worth noting: Mortgages revenue grew 42% y/y, also accelerating sharply versus 19% y/y growth in Q1 despite high interest rates and weak mortgage origination trends. The company's new feature set and more prominent positioning of Zillow Home Loans have helped drive higher mortgage attach rates for Zillow users. Per new Zillow CEO Jeremy Wacksman's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

To further capture buyers' attention, we've also launched innovative tools through Zillow Home Loans to help them more accurately understand what they can afford. In Q2, we introduced a feature called BuyAbility, which gives buyers a personalized, real-time estimate of the home price and monthly payment that fit within their budget, powered by mortgage rates through Zillow Home Loans and available to check regularly in the Zillow app. Our efforts have accelerated purchase mortgage growth, with $756 million in purchase loan origination volume in Q2, a 125% year-over-year increase. We expect continued purchase mortgage growth for Zillow Home Loans as we launch more Enhanced Markets and continue to improve our go-to-market integration with our Premier Agent partners.

On the profitability side, Zillow's adjusted EBITDA also jumped 21% y/y to $134 million, at a much faster pace than revenue; while adjusted EBITDA margins of 23% improved by one point y/y.

Risks and key takeaways

Of course, there are risks to consider. The impacts of the August rule changes are still unknown - they could have the adverse impact of damaging agents who pay to be featured on Premier Agent, offsetting any traffic benefits that Zillow gains from DIY buyers. Additionally, buyer's agents may start to specialize more in private-market sales to prove their value (where homes are sold only via word of mouth and bypass listings on the MLS and on Zillow), where Zillow's data can't penetrate.

This being said, a lot of factors are pointing in the right direction for Zillow. The expectation of interest rate cuts later this year may unleash a wave of pent-up demand for home-buying, providing a boost to Zillow Premier Agent alongside continued success in marketing rentals. Zillow also may have new monetization opportunities if a flood of traffic comes in from DIY buyers. Stay long here and hold out patiently for a broader rally in Zillow.