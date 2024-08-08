PM Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund's stated objective is “to track the investment results of an index composed of U.K. equities.” The fund offers exposure to large and mid-sized companies that are based in the United Kingdom.

As Q2 was coming to a close, I reviewed British stocks and saw little to love. This continues to be a dividend and value play, but I simply saw little chance of a fund like EWU out-performing in the short term. Looking back on this call, it turns out I was mostly correct with my thinking:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

With quite a bit happening in the last few months, I thought it was time to give EWU another chance. However, after consideration, I still think British equities lack a strong buy signal now. While the Bank of England has started a rate cutting cycle and a new government is in place, I don't see these as very bullish catalysts. As a result, I will be putting new money to work elsewhere, and will be reiterating my “hold” rating on this fund. I will explain the rationale behind this decision in detail below.

Why Look Outside The US?

To begin, I will take a moment to consider why investors would even be looking outside US borders at all. The reason — beyond simple diversification — is complacency. What I mean by that is investors seem to have gotten too complacent with the US model out-performing. The Mag 7 dominated headlines and drove indices higher, and foreign money has flowed consistently into US markets. This has been a boon to be sure, but as the past few weeks showed us, even US markets can tank swiftly.

So how did we get to this point? One reason is that both investors and corporate leaders forgot about “fear”. What I mean is, they stopped worrying about a recession and instead got caught up in an AI frenzy. This was evident through earnings calls over the past few quarters. Mentions of a “recession” fell almost off the charts, while discussions about Artificial Intelligence began dominating earnings calls:

Shift In Focus (US Corporations) (LPL Financial)

What I am trying to illustrate here is that US corporate leaders took their eye off the ball a bit when it came to preparing for more difficult times ahead. This gave investors perhaps too much confidence to keep pumping liquidity into indices that were clearly getting a bit ahead of themselves. And, of course, the inevitable correction had to take place to even things out a bit.

The takeaway for me is that this was reinforcement to stay diversified because even the most quality of names (like large-cap US stocks) are prone to volatility and that means having a well-rounded portfolio can act as a bit of a portfolio buffer. This could mean through British stocks, and EWU by extension, or any number of alternatives. But it explains why non-US ETFs remain top-of-mind for me presently, and will stay that way going forward.

What's Been Happening In Britain?

Moving into British stocks specifically, let's now discuss what has been going on in that nation since my last article. There have been a couple of big macro-developments, the first of which is the Bank of England's decision to cut its key interest rate for the first time in over four years. This is in stark contrast to the Federal Reserve here in the US, as well as other central banks, that have not made that decision to cut borrowing costs for their respective economies.

To visualize it, see the graphic below. It shows lowering of the benchmark lending rate by a quarter-point. This puts it at 5% in the UK — which is still elevated on a historical basis:

Central Bank Rate vs. CPI (UK) (Office of National Statistics (ONS))

The conclusion to me is a bit of a mixed bag. Can lower interest rates help equities? Yes, they can. But it isn't a “sure thing.” So while some investors may view this as a bullish buy signal, I'm not so sure.

The reasoning behind my thinking is multifold. For one, central banks often lower rates because of macro-concerns. So if the environment is softening and/or declining to the point where the Bank of England feels compelled to act, perhaps all is not well under the surface. This means that a cut could be a tailwind, but then it could be offset by other headwinds — such as declining investment or economic growth. This balancing act is key to why I don't always view rate cuts favorably.

Further, rates remain high on a historical basis (for the past two decades) and I believe that will continue. The decision to cut rates by .25 basis points was made with a 5-4 majority. This suggests plenty of disagreement among committee members on whether the recent move was warranted or not. I read into this with the outlook that further cuts will be unlikely in the short term. If there was split (almost) disagreement on this first cut, then I imagine the hurdle will be higher for the next one. That is my own personal prediction, but I don't see a rapid move lower in rates — which is what investors are looking for.

To sum this up, I don't see a quarter-point move as a bullish catalyst in the sense that it doesn't change things fundamentally. If you like British stocks here, then certainly buy. But if you don't, or, like me, you are hesitant to add to your current positions, I don't view this move by the central bank as compelling enough to change my mind. This supports my “hold” view for now.

A New Regime: Labour Party Dominates Elections

The second big change since my May article was the nationwide election. This saw a surge in support for the Labour Party, ousting the Conservative government after a very long stretch in power:

UK Election Results (The Economist)

Investing based on politics can often be a fool's errand, but it is definitely something to keep an eye on this time around because of the magnitude of this victory. Labour now has a significant majority in London, and that is something investors should take seriously going forward. Their proposals have a strong chance of passing, so their “wish-list items” will need to be top-of-mind.

One item of particular note is the “windfall” tax idea. This is typically put forth by politicians when one particular company or sector is making a lot of profit during difficult economic times. In this case, the target is the Energy sector, which often performs well during periods of stress because oil can spike in price when the equity market is rattled by geopolitical events (such as military conflicts, supply chain issues, etc.)

To understand my concern, let's look at Labour's own proposals. The party wants to bring in additional revenue through several means, but one of the biggest line items is the use of taxes on oil and gas companies:

Revenue Plan (Labour Party Website)

This is not an insignificant idea for owners of EWU. While this is a diversified fund, it holds quite a bit of Energy shares — representing almost 13% of total fund assets, as shown below:

EWU's Sector Breakdown (iShares)

The way I interpret this is that the current government is about to get less business-friendly. This may be good for the consumer or the country as a whole, that remains to be seen. But, all things being equal, a higher tax burden hurts companies and their investors because that leaves less after-tax profit to be distributed to the owners of the firm.

This is common-sense, and I don't love the idea of targeting successful companies with windfall taxes, especially when they make up a good chunk of a country's index. For these reasons, I am in a wait-and-see mode regarding how Labour is going to impact the investment climate.

The FTSE Does Remain Relatively Under-Valued

So far in this review, I have discussed why I am not too excited about the prospect of British stocks, despite some major changes since my last article. But this doesn't make me an outright bear, either. I do own EWU and I will search for opportunities to put more cash to work there — but the timing has to be right, and I don't believe it is right now.

But that doesn't mean there isn't merit to owning or even buying this fund here. One reason why has to do with valuations. Post-Brexit, British stocks have been cheap and that story hasn't gone away. While corporate earnings have held up, investor enthusiasm has not. This has led to as a massive discount for British shares compared to the globe, and especially the S&P 500:

Index Valuations (FactSet)

With equity volatility on the rise, this could potentially lead to some investors rotating to value plays for their perceived safety to the downside. EWU could fill this void because it tracks the FTSE index that holds stocks priced well under the world and US averages. This in no way guarantees out-performance (or even positive returns) but it can provide some peace of mind. This makes it something to at least consider going forward.

Dividend Keeps Growing

My final point is a simple, but important, one. This concerns the fund's income potential, and so far, in 2024, I like what I see. Holders of this ETF will know that it pays out twice a year (rather than quarterly), so a focus on the June distribution is all we have to work with right now.

The good news is this payout saw a nice bump from last year. On a year-over-year basis, the gain was just under 10% — not too shabby!

EWU's Distribution History (iShares)

There is not much to say about this metric apart from I like the growth rate and the yield above 4% sets it apart from other national indices (including the S&P 500). It is fair to say that those looking for some stable dividend income could find it with this ETF, and that is central to why I continue to own it in my portfolio.

Bottom line

EWU has seen its share of ups and downs in the past, and I believe that is a story that will continue. I don't see iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, or British stocks as a whole, providing much shelter if the broader market takes a turn for the worse. Further, I don't believe the rate cut or the change in government are bullish catalysts in the short term. This means I am going to stay patient and see if a better buying opportunity emerges in the future. Therefore, I am keeping my “hold” rating in place and I urge my followers to enter new positions very selectively at this time.