NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2024 12:45 PM ETNRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.39K Followers

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Cole - Head, Treasury and IR
Larry Coben - Chairman and CEO
Bruce Chung - Chief Financial Officer
Rob Gaudette - Executive Vice President, NRG Business
Rasesh Patel - Chief Operating Officer
Chris Moser - Senior Vice President and Head, Competitive Markets and Policy

Conference Call Participants

Shahriar Pourreza - Guggenheim
Angie Storozynski - Seaport
Antoine Aurimond - Jefferies
Steve Fleishman - Wolfe Research
Neil Kalton - Wells Fargo
Durgesh Chopra - Evercore ISI
Dave Arcaro - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the NRG Energy, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Kevin Cole, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kevin Cole

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to NRG Energy’s second quarter 2024 earnings call. This morning’s call will be 45 minutes in length. It will be broadcast live over the phone via webcast, which can be located in the Investor section of our website at www.nrg.com under Presentations and Webcasts.

Please note that today’s discussion may contain forward-looking statements, which are based upon assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Actual results may differ materially. We urge everyone to review the Safe Harbor in today’s presentation, as well as the risk factors in our SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of future events, except as required by law.

In addition, we will refer to both GAAP

Recommended For You

About NRG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NRG

Trending Analysis

Trending News