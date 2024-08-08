Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.39K Followers

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCQX:ZURVY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jon Hocking - Head, IR
Mario Greco - CEO
Claudia Cordioli - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Sinclair - Bank of America
Michael Huttner - Berenberg
Peter Eliot - Kepler Cheuvreux
Elena Perini - Intesa Sanpaolo
Ismael Dabo - Morgan Stanley
Andrew Ritchie - Autonomous
William Hawkins - KBW
James Shuck - Citi
Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca
Dominic O'Mahony - BNP Paribas
Will Hardcastle - UBS

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Zurich Q2 2024 Results Conference Call. I am Alice, the Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] The conference will now be recorded for publication or broadcast.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Jon Hocking, Head of Investor Relations and Rating Agency Management. Please go ahead, sir.

Jon Hocking

Thank you very much and good afternoon, everybody. And welcome to Zurich Insurance Group's half year 2024 results Q&A call. On the call today is our Group CEO, Mario Greco; and our Group CFO, Claudia Cordioli. Before I hand over to Mario for some introductory remarks, just a reminder for Q&A, if you could keep it to two questions that would be much appreciated. Mario?

Mario Greco

Thank you, Jon. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining us today. I'm here, as Jon said, with Claudia Cordioli, our group CFO. Before Claudia and I answer your questions, I wanted to provide you with a few remarks on our results.

We have achieved excellent results in the first half of the year, a performance, which positioned us well to exceed all of

Recommended For You

About ZURVY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZURVY

Trending Analysis

Trending News