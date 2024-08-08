Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sam Mynsberge - VP of IR
Kim Ryan - President & CEO
Bob VanHimbergen - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities
Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson
Jeff Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets
John Franzreb - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Hillenbrand Third Quarter Fiscal Year '24 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. The question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I'll now turn the conference over to Sam Mynsberge, Vice President, Investor Relations. Mr. Mynsberge, you may now begin your presentation.

Sam Mynsberge

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Hillenbrand's earnings call for our third quarter of fiscal year 2024. I'm joined by our President and CEO, Kim Ryan, and our Senior Vice President and CFO, Bob VanHimbergen. I'd like to direct your attention to the supplemental slides posted on our IR website. They'll be referenced on today's call.

Turning to slide three, a reminder that our comments may contain certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results could differ materially. Also, during the course of this call, we will be discussing our results on a continuing operations basis, which excludes any impact from the discontinued operations of Batesville. As well as certain non-GAAP operating performance measures, including organic comparisons for our segments, which exclude the impact from acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign currency exchange rates. I encourage you to review the appendix in slide three of the presentation, as well as our 10-Q, which can be found on our website, for a deeper discussion of non-GAAP information, forward-looking statements, and the risk factors that could impact

