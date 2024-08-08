txking

Introduction

Back in 2016, I wrote about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) shifting its brand strategy, as the storied but ever-evolving company strove to stay relevant in an increasingly fluid marketplace and initiated my coverage with a “Buy” rating. The piece focused on the firm’s acquisition of Boulder Animation to expand its reach beyond just toys into digital gaming and entertainment. This was part of a larger strategy to become a force in all areas of entertainment, not just for kids but for all audiences. Hasbro, in other words, was trying to reinvent itself from a “toy maker” to a top-tier storyteller in its own right. My piece also featured details on Hasbro’s partnerships with juggernauts such as Disney, as well as the challenges of evolving a brand while keeping those major partnerships in place.

Flash forward to the present day, and Hasbro is still one of the leading brands in the entertainment and toy industries. In this report, I’ll be looking at Hasbro’s latest earnings results for Q2, 2024 to see how the company has fared in the years since those branding challenges back in 2016. Specifically, I'll explore what the latest financials tell us about performance, and what all this points towards for investors in the future.

Thesis

The shift to digital gaming and entertainment is making Hasbro a great company again. Hasbro announced a Non-GAAP EPS of $1.22, beating estimates by $0.46.

Revenue was announced at $995.3 million, beating estimates by $51.91 million.

With a 13% gain last month, investors are jumping on board. Is this the end of the story, though? Traditional toy sales are slipping, and the consumer products segment is facing challenges. These issues make me wonder if they can keep up this growth long-term.

Q2 Highlights

We see in Hasbro’s latest earnings that it’s exceeding market expectations and has the potential for long-term growth. They reported earnings per share of $1.22 versus a forecasted $0.76, beating estimates by a significant $0.46. Revenue also exceeded projections by $51.91 million. In the face of increasing market challenges, Hasbro is still showing growth thanks to the rapid acceleration of its gaming and digital licensing segments.

Clearly, Hasbro knows who its market is and how to innovate: Monopoly Go! and Magic: The Gathering, especially the Modern Horizons 3 set, all break new ground. Modern Horizons 3 was the fastest-selling set in MAGIC’s history.

To put it into better perspective, Modern Horizons 2 sold well for 30 months. They expect Modern Horizons 3 to do the same. Currently, Lord of the Rings is the top-selling set. Modern Horizons 3 might give it a run for its money, but its sales will stretch out over time. Unlike Lord of the Rings, which had a quick sales burst, Modern Horizons 3 will get reprints over a few years. This is good news as it could keep sales steady into 2025 and 2026.

Meanwhile, Hasbro’s gambles on digital gaming look like winners. Monopoly Go! and Baldur’s Gate 3 are generating heaps of cash and attracting new players into the Hasbro fold. Digital games can command much higher profit margins and provide steadier revenue streams. And $3 billion in licensing revenue from the mobile Monopoly Go! alone indicates that strategic licensing of well-known brands across multiple platforms continues to generate serious money.

Looking forward, Hasbro is pursuing PC, console, mobile, and casino licensing via its robust IP, confirming a Q2 licensing deal with Digital Eclipse for an arcade Power Rangers game, as well as the recent Transformers/Overwatch 2 crossover. Hasbro is also investing in digital gaming through both partnerships and self-publishing.

IP licensing in gaming is a key moneymaker. Companies use popular brands and characters to draw in a wide crowd and strategic deals, like those for Monopoly Go! or the Transformers Overwatch 2 crossover, are raking in serious cash and expanding their brand reach.

While Hasbro stands to gain in the global gaming market, which is estimated to grow to $397.21 billion in 2029 – up from $244.22 billion in 2024 – with a compound annual growth rate of 10.17%, tech advances are making games better and more fun to play. AR, VR, cryptocurrency, and NFTs are growing trends that are changing games.

E-sports and console gaming are still huge, especially socially and commercially in the Asia-Pacific region, where tech and mobile gaming are expanding.

Looking ahead, Hasbro raised its 2024 outlook. They expect Wizards revenue to dip 1% to 3%, better than the previous 3% to 5% drop. Strong digital licensing boosted this forecast. Monopoly Go! should pull in about $105 million, and Baldur's Gate 3 around $30 million, mostly from the first half. Digital licensing may slow in Q3, but Q4 should stay steady. MAGIC revenues might shrink due to release timing. Wizards' operating margin is now pegged at 42%, up from 38% to 40%. Consumer Products revenue will drop 7% to 11%, slightly better than before. Q3 may see a small dip, but Q4 should bounce back. They plan to keep cash levels steady while investing, paying dividends, and cutting debt.

Valuation

At the time of my analysis, the stock was trading at $63.10 per share, and at this level, Hasbro looks fairly priced. So with a P/E of 19.33x, it's not overvalued. The earnings yield of 5.17% and a dividend yield of 4.44% might be appealing for income seekers, but the 1% growth rate in earnings is a bit concerning. Shifting towards the fair value ratio of 10.49x, well below the usual P/E of 20.00x, also suggests the stock might be undervalued.

Fast Graphs

With Hasbro’s market cap at $8.80 billion and a TEV of $11.74 billion, this points to significant debt levels. The BBB credit rating is decent but reflects the company's 67.28% debt-to-capital ratio. This level of debt isn't an issue currently, but it's worth noting that if we shift toward a tougher economic climate, that is, if consumer spending drops, Hasbro might feel the heat.

Risks & Headwinds

Revenue growth has been weak, getting an “F” grade. This is a big difference from the modest growth in the consumer discretionary sector. Hasbro is falling behind its competitors in growing revenue. A steep 18.34% year-over-year revenue decline is concerning.

Seeking Alpha

EBITDA and EBIT growth metrics aren't great, sitting around a “C” grade. Hasbro's earnings power is clearly under pressure. Negative growth rates compared to the sector median highlight operational inefficiencies or rising costs cutting into profits.

Seeking Alpha

Although we're talking about headwinds, there are some positives in the data. The company's forward EPS GAAP growth looks strong with an “A” grade, hinting at a big rebound in earnings per share. This suggests Hasbro might be in the middle of a strategic turnaround. The forward long-term EPS growth, with a 33.11% CAGR, is also a good sign of potential recovery and future profitability.

Seeking Alpha

But Hasbro has problems too. Even after the positive headlines, revenue was down by 18% year-over-year. If you exclude the eOne sale, it's still down 6%. The consumer products segment tanked, down 20%. Most of that is due to lower closeout volumes, a smaller entertainment lineup, and the company’s decision to jettison several brands. They are betting big on success with Monopoly Go! and Magic: The Gathering, which might not be wise if those don’t hold up. The entertainment segment was down by 90% after the sale of the eOne film and TV business. Even without that sale, the segment was still down 30% due to timing issues.

Finally, Hasbro's toy segment is still struggling, with Q2 sales dropping like they did in Q1. For me, this raises doubts about their recovery strategy since management is expecting margins to be tight in the second half, especially in the Wizards segment. Last year’s Baldur's Gate 3 launch set a high bar, and there’s a lighter schedule for MAGIC sets. Hitting their long-term goal of a 20% EBIT margin looks difficult, with no solid promise of getting there before 2027.

Rating: Hold

Hasbro stock gets a “Hold” rating. Digital gaming and entertainment segments are growing fast. Earnings are beating expectations. But traditional toys and consumer products are slipping. This could mean long-term success isn't sustainable. Revenue growth is weak, and debt levels are high. It's better to wait before making a big investment move.