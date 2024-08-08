Morsa Images

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) is a takeover target. The company received an $8.00 per share bid from Cycle Pharmaceuticals. It also received an upwards-revised bid of $8.50 to $9.00 from Future Pak, that included up to $260 million of potential contingent value right payments, bringing the total consideration to $12.77-$13.27 a share. Despite these two bids, the market did not feel great confidence in either one being accepted, as the stock price never exceeded $7.00 while these bids were on the table. That proved to be correct, as the company rejected these deals without even meeting with the prospective buyers, citing that the valuation was too low. I have seen the opinion of market cynics who assume that VNDA management wanted to keep the gravy train going for itself, while also seeing bulls state that if a potential suitor comes back with a more serious offer in the $20 range, it has a greater probability of being accepted.

The stock price has sunk below $5.50, just slightly above where it was before the bidding war of June took place. That leaves the company trading just over a $300 million market cap, less than the $345 million in working capital on the balance sheet as of June 30th, 2024. A biotech trading below its net cash wouldn't be unusual after a recent late-stage trial failure, while the company was pre-revenue. However, for a biotech that garnered $50 million in revenue across three product lines, this is highly unusual. Even if revenue growth in the second quarter is due to the acquisition of PONVORY in late 2023, while HETLIOZ revenues are eroding, as generic brands eat away at its market share.

I view this as an ideal level to go long VNDA, regardless of how some shareholders feel about the management team. VNDA scores a B+ on Seeking Alpha's valuation grade, despite having no meaningful data on the earnings multiples nor on metrics with enterprise value as the numerator due to its negative number. This speaks to the highly undervalued nature of its price-to-sales and price-to-book ratios, which are 25%-50% of the sector median:

VNDA's net loss is $9 million for the first six months of the year, while operating cash flow is positive $0.6 million. Given the very high amount of cash on the balance sheet relative to the burn rate, I don't see any reason to expect dilution any time soon, other than stock compensation. As VNDA is hiring a sales team to grow the newly acquired PONVORY in order to get back to consistent revenue growth, there is a risk that the burn rate will increase in the near term until/or if the increase in sales cover those added expenses.

I don't believe the bidding war is over. Potential suitors can claim they will walk away, but I expect that others will come and that they will be more aggressive than these first two. The next bid that takes place might be a shareholder-led one.

Shareholder letters set up a potential hostile takeover

While the takeover bids were being made public, two institutions that held shares encouraged the company to take the offers seriously. Shareholder Capital LLC, holding over 200,000 shares and Butler Hall Capital LLC, holding over 350,000 shares, each wrote public letters addressing the Board of Directors and other Vanda shareholders. Both letters made claims of cronyism and misspending. Shareholder Capital dedicated an entire section of its letter to it:

Butler Hill pointed out that Board member Phaedra S. Chrousos was reinstated as a Board member despite receiving less than 50% of the vote for re-election. She received 20,071,828 in favor of, compared to 22,780,322 against. Chairman Mihael Polymeropoulos received 33,976,239 votes for, compared to 8,943,623 votes against the re-election of his Board seat.

So while the two institutional investors going public in support of any reasonable takeover bid represent less than 1% of the 58 million shares outstanding, there is clearly demand from shareholders to shake things up. The Butler Hall Capital letter ended particularly cryptically:

It is our opinion that the outcome of a future proxy vote will not only reflect the actions of the Board today, but likely will be a referendum on the poor equity performance in recent years. We urge the Board to act now and begin a formal sales process.

Vanda was quick to introduce a poison pill after Future Pak's initial offer in April. A penalty will be imposed upon any entity that acquires a beneficial ownership of 10% or more of the common shares without the prior approval of the Board. That will put a damper on a direct hostile takeover attempt by a single entity, but shouldn't discourage shareholders from other activities. Such as buying shares and garnering more votes for a future proxy battle.

What is the play for individual retail investors?

I believe that VNDA is undervalued in two ways. First, with the company trading below net cash and with its low revenue multiple, it clearly represents a traditional value play. The second way is to look at VNDA stock as a free call option, betting on institutional shareholder discontent. Any form of proxy battle or attempted takeover will likely result in upward pressure on the stock price.

My play on this is an option on an option. $5 and $6 call option premiums currently have an implied volatility in the 50-60% range. If there is an attempted coup, the implied volatility on options will almost certainly rise along with the stock price. So I believe that those traders who pick up call options expiring several months out while the stock is relatively quiet and implied volatility is low, they have a decent chance at an outsized profit.