Intel: Here's My Strategy After The Big Plunge

Aug. 08, 2024 2:38 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC) Stock
Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
13.06K Followers

Summary

  • Intel stock plunged from $30 to $19 after the Q2 earnings miss.
  • Management credibility issues and potential downside risks are highlighted.
  • Potential positives include a turnaround plan, foundry business, and onshoring trend, but earnings estimates and balance sheet raise concerns.

intel headquarters in santa clara

maybefalse

My last article on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was written in June 2024, and I was bullish and wrong. Back then, the stock was trading for $30, but after the company released Q2 earnings for 2024, the stock plunged to about $19 per share. Fortunately, I only

This article was written by

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
13.06K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News