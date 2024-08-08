Apple, Inc. (AXGN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Harold Tamayo - Vice President-Finance and Investor Relations
Karen Zaderej - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
Nir Naor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Pasquale - Nephron Research
Michael Sarcone - Jefferies
Catlin Cronin - Canaccord Genuity
Jayson Bedford - Raymond James
Dave Turkaly - Citizens JMP

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the AxoGen, Inc. Reports 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Harold Tamayo, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Thank you, Harold. You may begin.

Harold Tamayo

Thank you, Maria. Good morning, everyone. Joining me on today's call is Karen Zaderej, AxoGen's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Nir Naor, Chief Financial Officer. Karen will discuss the second quarter of 2024 financial results, and Nir will provide an analysis of our financial performance and guidance and discuss our outlook for the year, followed by a question-and-answer session. Today's call is being broadcast live via webcast, which is available on the Investors section of the AxoGen website. Following the end of the live call, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company's website at www.axogeninc.com.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that during this conference call, the company will make projections and forward-looking statements, including our financial guidance, our expectations regarding our ability to expand our markets and expand revenue from core accounts, anticipated growth for revenue categories, marketing opportunities with nerve repair applications associated with breast, OMF protection and the surgical treatment of pain and new products; our expectations regarding the

