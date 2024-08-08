Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2024 2:14 PM ETRoyalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.4K Followers

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

George Grofik – Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
Pablo Legorreta – Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Marshall Urist – Executive Vice President, Head-Research and Investments
Chris Hite – Executive Vice President, Vice Chairman
Terry Coyne – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Shibutani – Goldman Sachs
Hardik Parikh – J.P. Morgan
Terence Flynn – Morgan Stanley
Michael DiFiore – Evercore
Michael Nedelcovych – TD Cowen
Di Zhao – UBS

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Royalty Pharma Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

I would like now to turn the conference over to George Grofik, Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Communications. Please go ahead, sir.

George Grofik

Good morning, and good afternoon to everyone on the call. Thank you for joining us to review Royalty Pharma’s second quarter 2024 results. You can find the press release with our earnings results and slides of this call on the Investors page of our website at royaltypharma.com.

Moving to Slide 3. I would like to remind you that information presented in this call contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these statements I refer you to our 10-K on file with the SEC for a description of these risks.

All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Royalty Pharma, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Non-GAAP liquidity measures will be used to help you understand our financial performance. The reconciliation of these measures to our non-GAAP to our GAAP financials is provided in the earnings press release available on our website.

