Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.4K Followers

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Madeleine Wagner - Investor Relations
Jamie Welch - President & Chief Executive Officer
Trevor Howard - Chief Financial Officer
Kris Kindrick - Senior Vice President, Commercial

Conference Call Participants

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo
Jeremy Tonet - JP Morgan
Tristan Richardson - Scotiabank
Spiro Dounis - Citi.
Keith Stanley - Wolfe Research
Theresa Chen - Barclays
Neel Mitra - Bank of America
Jackie Colitis - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for attending today's Kinetik Second Quarter 2024 Results Call. My name is Jennifer and I'll be your moderator today. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to pass the conference over to Maddie Wagner, Director of Investor Relations. Maddie, please proceed.

Madeleine Wagner

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Kinetik's Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Our speakers today are Jamie Welch, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Trevor Howard, our Chief Financial Officer. Other members of our senior management team are also in attendance for this morning's call. The press release we issued yesterday, the slide presentation and access to the webcast for today's call are available at www.kinetik.com.

Before we begin, I would like to remind all listeners that our remarks, including the question-and-answer section will provide forward-looking statements and actual results could differ from what is described in these statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and assumptions.

We may also provide certain performance measures that do not conform to U.S. GAAP. We provided schedules that reconcile these non-GAAP measures as part of our earnings press release. After our prepared remarks, we will

Recommended For You

About KNTK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KNTK

Trending Analysis

Trending News