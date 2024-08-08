WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2024 2:27 PM ETWhiteHorse Finance (WHF), WHFCL
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.4K Followers

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Brinberg – President-Rose & Company
Stuart Aronson – Chief Executive Officer
Joyson Thomas – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bryce Rowe – B. Riley
Sean-Paul Adams – Raymond James

Operator

Good morning. My name is Jamie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the WhiteHorse Finance Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

Our hosts for today's call are Stuart Aronson, Chief Executive Officer; and Joyson Thomas, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being recorded and will be made available for replay beginning at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The replay dial-in number is (402) 220-5395, no passcode is required. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Robert Brinberg of Rose & Company. Please go ahead.

Robert Brinberg

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone for joining us today to discuss WhiteHorse Finance's second quarter 2024 earnings results. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements which are not based on historical facts made during this call, including any statements relating to financial guidance, may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, these are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

WhiteHorse Finance assumes no obligation or responsibility to update any forward-looking statements. Today's speakers may refer to material from the WhiteHorse Finance second quarter 2024 earnings presentation

Recommended For You

About WHF Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WHF

Trending Analysis

Trending News