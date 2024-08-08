Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE:STR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ross Wong - Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations
Chris Conoscenti - Chief Executive Officer
Carrie Osicka - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities
Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers Investment
John Vinh - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Betty Zhang - Barclays

Operator

Hello everyone, and a warm welcome to the Sitio Royalties Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Emily and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator instructions]

I will now turn the call over to our host, Ross Wong, Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance. Please go ahead.

Ross Wong

Thanks operator and good morning everyone. Welcome to the Sitio's Royalties second quarter 2024 earnings call. If you don't already have a copy of our recent press release and updated investor presentation, please visit our website at www.cydio.com or you will find them in our regressive relations section.

With me today to discuss second quarter 2024 financial and operating results is Chris Conoscenti, our Chief Executive Officer, Carrie Osicka, our chief financial officer and other members of our executive leadership team. Before we start, I'd like to remind you that our discussion today may contain forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures. Please refer to our earnings press release, investor presentation and publicly filed documents for additional information regarding such forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Chris.

Chris Conoscenti

Thanks Ross. Good morning and thank you for joining Sitio's second quarter 2024 earnings call the momentum from our strong start to the year continued in the second quarter as the company set several operational and financial records, closed on acquisitions of approximately 15,000 net royalty acres, and announced return of capital

