illumin Holdings, Inc. (ILLMF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.4K Followers

illumin Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:ILLMF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Simon Cairns - CEO
Elliot Muchnik - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

[Call Starts Abruptly] Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Please refer to the cautionary statement and risk factors identified in our filings with SEDAR for a more detailed explanation of the inherent risks and uncertainties that could affect such forward-looking statements. Following the presentation, we will conduct a Q&A session.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Simon Cairns, Chief Executive Officer.

Simon Cairns

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining today's second quarter 2024 earnings call. Today, I'll start with a brief recap of highlights from the quarter, talk about where we did well such as our illumin self-service business and the steps we're taking to reposition ourselves in areas where we see opportunity for future revenue growth, like our managed services business. Then I'll turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Elliot Muchnik, who will walk you through the highlights of our second quarter 2024 financial and operating results. After that, we'll be happy to take your questions.

For the second quarter, we reported total revenue of $29.2 million, which include illumin self-service revenue of $8.8 million, a 61% increase compared to Q2 2023. At the same time, total operating expenses were 14% lower year-over-year even as adjusted EBITDA rose 11% compared to the same period in 2023. The second quarter was extremely strong for illumin self-service business. As I already mentioned, during the quarter, illumin self-service revenue grew substantially by 61% compared to last year's second quarter. It also accounted for 30% of total revenue compared to

Recommended For You

About ILLMF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ILLMF

Trending Analysis

Trending News