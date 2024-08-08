BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Aly Bonilla - Vice President of Investor Relations
Brian O'Toole - Chief Executive Officer
Henry Dubois - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Burns - Sidoti & Co.
Edison Yu - Deutsche Bank
Max Michaelis - Lake Street
Scott Buck - H.C. Wainwright
Dave Storms - Stonegate
Josh Sullivan - The Benchmark Company
Daniel Hibshman - Craig-Hallum Capital Group
Chris Quilty - QuiltySpace.

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to BlackSky Technology's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Aly Bonilla, BlackSky's Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Aly.

Aly Bonilla

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Today, I'm joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Brian O'Toole; and our Chief Financial Officer, Henry Dubois. On today's call, Brian will provide some highlights on the quarter and give a strategic update on the business. Henry will then review the company's second quarter financial results and outlook for 2024. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the line for your questions.

A replay of this conference call will be available from approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time today through August 22. Information to access the replay can be found in today's press release. Additionally, a webcast of this earnings call will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website, at www.blacksky.com. In conjunction with today's call, we have posted a quarterly earnings presentation on the Investor Relations website that you may use to follow along with our prepared remarks.

