Topline Summary and Update

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) made a rare splash in oncology by propelling itself from a phase 1 developmental biotech to a late-stage entity in one fell swoop earlier this year. This led to a surge in market interest and valuation, as well as confidence from me about the investment thesis. Since then, they've experienced declines and gains but have generally held relatively steady since my first article. Today, they're a company with a near-approval, sitting at $700 million in market cap. Let's have another look to see how the story is shaping up.

Pipeline Updates

Taletrectinib

NUVB's main project is pursuit of approval for a novel ROS1 inhibitor, taletrectinib, acquired as part of their purchase of AnHeart Therapeutics. As I mentioned in my previous article, this vaulted the company from an early-stage biotech to one on the precipice of filing an NDA, putting them tantalizingly close to commercial stage.

I detailed what we knew about taletrectinib pre-ASCO 2024 before, but as a reminder, ROS1 is an uncommon driver mutation in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with three approved therapies in the frontline setting.

The promise of taletrectinib is its high response rates observed in the TRUST-II study, both in patients with no prior ROS1 inhibitor exposure, as well as in patients who had progressed on prior anti-ROS1 therapy. Given that oncologists tend to ask "when," not "if" progression will occur with targeted therapy, novel options that can help overcome resistance are a constant unmet need.

At ASCO 2024, the company presented findings from TRUST-I, which enrolled patients in China and showed high tumor shrinkage rates, consistent with the TRUST-II study. NUVB has guided that they will present more mature data from both TRUST-I and TRUST-II at the upcoming ESMO and World Lung meetings in September, and they intend that these data will be the basis of a New Drug Application with the FDA for ROS1-positive NSCLC.

Other pipeline projects

In my first outing on NUVB, I gave some details on the company's varied projects in other disease areas. These include the IDH1 inhibitor safusidenib, the BET inhibitor NUV-868, and a drug-drug conjugate called NUV-1511. I detailed how these are supposed to work and the disease areas of interest for each in the past, and NUVB's latest guidance has only been that the work continues with each of these in various stages of development.

Financial Overview

In the latest quarterly report, NUVB disclosed $34.3 million in cash and equivalents, as well as another $542.9 million in marketable securities. They recognized $1.4 million in revenue, but this was almost totally offset by costs incurred to fulfill customer contracts. They had operating expenses of $45.4 million for the quarter, up year over year from $26.1 million in Q2 2023.

They also recognized a one-time acquisition expense of $425.1 million related to acquiring taletrectinib. At this cash burn rate, the company's estimated cash runway is between 12 and 13 quarters.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Cash sufficient to support the company through an NDA application

With upwards of three years of cash before entering into some kind of crisis, NUVB is able to be completely focused on execution of their main goal: get taletrectinib approved. And with response rates like the ones we're seeing out of TRUST-I and II, I suspect that accelerated approval is very much within grasp, barring some kind of heretofore unseen toxicity. We have not yet entered a new generation of ROS1 inhibitors, and taletrectinib may just be the first entry in that area, giving NUVB the opportunity for an important niche.

Importantly, the cash to fund the acquisition did not come from the company's coffers, but rather the issuance of class A shares and non-voting convertible preferred stock and warrants. This means that the dilutive pain from the acquisition will not affect the cash runway, and it is not an ongoing risk for would-be new shareholders.

Risk - Taletrectinib is supposed to be a better ROS1 inhibitor, but we still don't know that

No matter how good the phase 2 data are, NUVB cannot demonstrate that taletrectinib should be used before other approved ROS1 inhibitors, which are now quite firmly established in the standard of care. This leaves them to focus, at least for the time being, on that post-progression setting, which limits the potential market size and makes it difficult to predict what the sales of taletrectinib could be.

Bottom-Line Summary

With a lot of momentum, a lot of cash, and a lot of upcoming data, NUVB is a highly de-risked, late-stage clinical entity that I don't feel is being valued as such. Of course, there's no predicting how the market would react to a drug approval for the company, but the likes of Turning Point Therapeutics were taken out for over $4 billion mainly on the basis of the promise of a single ROS1 inhibitor's success. It's not hard to imagine that NUVB could be worth a significant fraction of that market cap themselves upon approval, and the fact that ROS1 remains a relevant niche makes me continue to feel optimistic.

There are, of course, risks of delays and failure, so the current valuation does not say to me that this is a "red-hot" opportunity, per se. Rather, I think they've got a strong shot at success, and if successful that the ceiling is a good deal higher. To me, that is a continued "Buy" sentiment.