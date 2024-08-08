Morsa Images

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) released its earnings report for its second-quarter 2024 earnings. Investors should look into this name because Cabometyx has been holding strong in treating patients with Renal Cell Carcinoma [RCC]. Matter of fact, U.S. net product revenues grew by 16% quarter over quarter. Furthermore, a 7% growth of this was attributed year over year as well. Revenue for this franchise is coming along so well that it was able to receive a $150 million sales-based milestone payment from Ipsen. The drug has been approved for other cancers beyond this indication only. It has also already received regulatory approval to treat patients with thyroid cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma [HCC].

Even with revenues coming in strong, I believe that there is massive potential to see additional gains regarding this drug. The first way could possibly be with the expansion of this drug towards the targeting of another cancer indication. How so? Well, the FDA not only accepted its supplemental New Drug Application [sNDA] of Cabometyx for the treatment of patients with advanced neuroendocrine tumors [NET], but gave a PDUFA date of April 3, 2025. This is quite some time away, but that doesn't mean that investors don't have another catalyst to consider meanwhile.

It is expected that updated results from the phase 3 CABINET study, which used Cabometyx for the treatment of patients with advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors [pNET] and extra-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors [ep-NET], will be released at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology [ESMO] 2024 medical conference. This is going to include updated progression-free survival data from this late-stage study. Plus, Cabometyx isn't the only possible drug from the pipeline to treat NETs. That's because another drug by the name of zanzalintinib is intended to be developed to treat these patients as well. The phase 3 STELLAR-311 study using this drug to treat these patients is expected to begin in the 1st half of 2025.

Supplemental New Drug Application Of Cabometyx Could Provide Further Boost

As I noted directly above, Exelixis is already doing well in terms of sales for its lead drug Cabometyx. It is still continuing to grow revenues quarter-over-quarter [QoQ] and year-over-year [YoY]. The thing is that there is potential for it to expand the revenues that can be generated with these drugs based on a possible label expansion opportunity. This would be regarding the positive data achieved from the phase 3 CABINET study, which used Cabometyx to treat patients with advanced pNET and epNET.

Before going over this study, plus any catalysts to come out of this program, I believe that it is important to go over what pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors [pNETs] are. Pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors or pNETs, are tumors that occur as a result of the hormone-producing cells of the pancreas becoming cancerous. These patients are in dire need of new treatment options, especially since this type of cancer remains an unmet medical need. Current treatment options for patients are not ideal. They include somatostatin analogues such as everolimus, sunitinib, and Lu-177. Plus, even sometimes chemotherapy is deployed for these patients. Regardless of what is used for these advanced pNET and epNET patients, they still have a poor prognosis. Not only that, but current options are not indicated for the various forms of NET.

To see if Cabometyx would be able to treat patients with advanced pNET and/or ep-NET, it deployed the phase 3 CABINET trial. This late-stage study recruited a total of 290 patients in the United States that were randomized in a 2:1 fashion to receive either Cabometyx or placebo over an 8-year period. One thing to note is that such randomization of drug or placebo was done in two separate cohorts, as follows:

93 pNET patients

197 epNET patients.

The primary endpoint of each of these cohorts was the progression-free survival [PFS] rate per RECIST 1.1 by retrospective blinded independent central review [BICR]. What makes this program highly ideal, plus why I believe that the sNDA should be granted, would be because of what happened with this phase 3 study. That is, the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board [DSMB] unanimously recommended that the trial be halted early. Why was that? Well, it is because of the overwhelming evidence of efficacy that was observed at the interim analysis point. It was noted that the PFS rate that was achieved at such an interim time point was as follows:

pNET patients — PFS of 11.4 months for the Cabometyx treated group versus only 3 months for the placebo group

epNET patients — PFS of 8.3 months for the Cabometyx treated group versus only 3.2 months for the placebo group.

What makes this data remarkable is because these weren't 1st-line patients. In order for patients to have been recruited into this phase 3 CABINET trial, they had to have already progressed on one FDA-approved prior therapy apart from somatostatin analogs.

The positive interim analysis was good news at the time, but it has led and will lead to several catalysts. The first of which is that the final PFS data from the phase 3 CABINET study is expected to be released at the upcoming ESMO Congress 2024. This medical conference is expected to take place between September 13th — 17th of 2024. The other catalyst would be the PDUFA date established on April 3, 2025, by which the FDA will decide whether Cabometyx should be approved to treat patients with advanced neuroendocrine tumors [pNET and epNET]. This PDUFA date was established for review by the FDA based on positive data achieved from the CABINET study.

As I stated previously above, there is another shot on goal in the pipeline to develop a clinical drug for the treatment of patients with NETs. This would be with the advancement of the company's next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor [TKI] known as zanzalintinib, which is being developed for this patient population as well. It is expected that the phase 3 STELLAR-311 trial, will compare the use of this next-generation TKI to everolimus in patients with pNET and epNET. This late-stage study is expected to start in the 1st half of 2025.

What's even better is that there is a possible chance for Exelixis' next-generation TKI zanzalintinib to be used for the treatment of another cancer patient population. It is developing the use of this drug in combination with PD-1 inhibitor Tecentriq [atezolizumab] compared to Stivarga [regorafenib] in patients with metastatic refractory colorectal cancer that is not microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient. Why should investors care about this phase 3 program specifically? That's because preliminary results from this phase 3 STELLAR-303 study are expected to be released in 2025.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Exelixis had $1.47 billion of cash on its balance sheet as of June 28th, 2024. This is so much cash that it decided to return some of this capital to shareholders. Having said that, it completed its $450 million 2024 stock repurchase program. It repurchased 20.3 million shares of its common stock. Plus, there was the announcement of another $500 million stock repurchase agreement plan set out for the end of 2025 as well. With sales of Cabometyx remaining strong, this also led to the company receiving $150 million as a sales-based milestone payment.

This payment is expected to be received in Q3 of 2024. Sales of this drug remain strong, especially when looking at the U.S. market, where Q2 2024 net product revenues grew by 7% year over year. Its cash burn is $361.3 million per quarter.

Exelixis states in its 10-Q SEC Filing that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations, or cash runway, for at least the next 12 months and thereafter. With enough cash on hand to buy back its stock, I don't believe that there is a risk of it needing to raise cash.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Exelixis. The first risk to consider would be regarding the PDUFA review date of Cabometyx for the treatment of patients with advanced pNET and epNET. The FDA is set to review and decide whether Cabometyx should be approved for these patient populations on or before April 3rd, 2025. There is no assurance that the sNDA of this drug for the treatment of these patient populations will be granted. However, because the late-stage CABINET trial was stopped early due to its remarkable efficacy, I believe there is a good chance of it being approved.

The second risk to consider would be regarding the final release of the PFS number from the phase 3 CABINET study. That's because this final number will be presented at the upcoming 2024 ESMO Congress. There is no way of knowing whether the market will react appropriately to the newly released PFS number. Nor, any other safety and efficacy data to be released then.

The third risk would be the development of its next-generation TKI zanzalintinib, which is being developed for the treatment of patients with pNET and epNET. Even though the first-generation TKI from the company Cabometyx has shown to work for these patient populations, it doesn't automatically guarantee that this next-generation type will yield similar or superior data compared to it. The phase 3 STELLAR-311 study is expected to get underway in the first half of next year. Upon completion of this trial, there is no assurance that the primary endpoint for it will be met with statistical significance.

The fourth and final risk to consider would be in terms of the revenues to be generated by the company. Currently, the growth of Cabometyx remains on track for sure, especially when you consider that revenues for it are still growing at a steady rate. The risk here is that there is no assurance that the earnings to be reported in the coming quarters will continue to show such growth in revenues. Plus, there is no assurance that if the FDA grants the sNDA that this will automatically yield the ability to generate substantially more revenues in the coming years.

Conclusion

Exelixis has been able to have its sNDA of Cabometyx accepted for review by the FDA. A PDUFA date of April 3, 2025, has been set by which the U.S. agency is set to decide whether this drug should be approved to treat patients with advanced NETs.

As I have stated above, there is another chance to target this very same tumor type with the use of its next-generation TKI zanzalintinib in the phase 3 STELLAR-311 trial. However, this is not expected to start until the 1st half of next year. Plus, the hope is that this drug might also be capable of helping patients with metastatic refractory colorectal cancer that is not microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair deficient. Preliminary results from this are expected to be released in 2025.

With the potential to expand Cabometyx to the pNET and epNET patient populations with the sNDA, plus several catalysts on the way for investors to look forward to, I believe that Exelixis, Inc. investors could benefit from any potential gains made.