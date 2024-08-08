Erik Khalitov

Warner Bros. Discovery Investment Thesis

The story at Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) continues to become more challenging, causing the stock to plunge to all-time lows. The large media company has failed miserably to transition to a DTC video streaming platform, and a lack of content spending is likely holding back results now. My investment thesis remains more Neutral on the stock, with Warner Bros. entering value trap territory.

Source: Finviz

Sputtering Along

Warner Bros. doesn't really have a strong segment now, leading to the company reporting a Q2'24 revenues miss on declining sales, as follows:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The media company has been sputtering for years now following the merger with AT&T (T) and eventually spin off into Discovery. Now as the combination with Discovery surpasses the two-year milestone, investors are seeing the full picture of the business disaster.

The company has no segment, providing strength based on the following Q2 numbers:

Studios - revenues of $2.45 billion, down 5% YoY

Networks - revenues of $5.27 billion, down 8% YoY

DTC - revenues of $2.57 billion, down 6% YoY

The Theatrical business is about the only segment with growth. The segment reported growth reaching 19% ex-FX in the quarter. The Networks business decline is expected, but the real problem is that the DTC segment isn't actually growing despite being the future of the business.

The company did grow key distribution and advertising areas within DTC mainly due to the advertising revenues doubling from last Q2 to $240 million. Key domestic subs continue to slide to only 52.4 million in the quarter as the streaming sector continues to hike prices. ARPU was up almost $1 from last Q2 to $12.08, but the higher prices likely caused the reduction in subs.

Source: Warner Bros. Q2'24 shareholder letter

The only bright spot is the growth in international subs. Warner Bros. grew those subs by 3.9 million from Q1 to 50.8 million, but these subs only offer a minimal ARPU of $3.85, providing only ~30% of the value of a domestic sub.

The DTC business cut the adjusted EBITDA loss to only $107 million in the quarter and still forecasts upward of $1 billion in positive EBITDA in 2025. One really has to wonder if the profit boost next year isn't somewhat due to the lack of spending on content.

Excluding sports rights, Warner Bros. is far down the list on content spending. HBO Max will have a hard time competing with other leading streaming platforms trailing so far on new content spend.

Source: Filmtake

HBO was the premium platform expected to compete with Netflix (NFLX), but now it's almost an after run following Disney (DIS) and increasingly Amazon (AMZN) Prime, amongst others. CEO David Zaslav famously slashed the spending on the Warner Bros. side after the merger when the company needed more effective spending, not reduced spending.

The fear here is that DTC profits are being boosted via not investing for the future. In essence, Warner Bros. will get to next year and suddenly need to spend in order to remain competitive, and the EBITDA profits could disappear.

Not to mention, the improvement in DTC EBITDA profits isn't currently offsetting declines in the Networks segment. Total Q2 EBITDA was down 16% YoY to $1.8 billion

WBD's Crushing Debt Load

Warner Bros. ended the quarter with net debt of ~$38 billion with net leverage of 4.0x. The problem here is that free cash flows were cut in half during Q2, though part of the difference was lower content costs last year from the WGA strike boosting the prior year numbers.

The market value has slumped to only $17 billion leading to an EV of ~$55 billion. Warner Bros. is down 9% to new lows after weak results.

The biggest problem is the competitive position of Warner Bros. going forward. The large media company has weak financials and a weak competitive position via lower content spending, which works for the Discovery properties, but not so much premium streaming services like HBO Max and Turner Sports.

Warner Bros. is set to lose out on NBA rights, leaving Turner Sports without this major asset starting in the 2025-2026 NBA season. The media rights were excessive at $76 billion over 11 years with Amazon paying $1.8 billion just for the Thursday night games, but Warner Bros. has to find a replacement or the company will just lose more viewers and Turner Sports won't have much of a sports business.

The stock is likely a value trap here, meandering around the current lows until a business plan is derived to extract value from strong studio franchises and content spending is elevated compared to peers. The key domestic HBO Max franchise isn't growing anymore, and their competition position is slipping.

If anything, media valuations continue to compress due to the large tech push into the space. Warner Bros. now trades at only 6x forward EV/EBITDA targets, but the valuation isn't likely to change much with the large debt load and concerns about growth.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Warner Bros. has a brutal path ahead as results continue to struggle. The large media company is trapped in a position of trying to contain content spending while large tech players and other media companies pushed forward.

Investors should watch the stock from the sidelines until the company takes a different direction, or media peers find a way to reduce the competitive race in the DTC streaming world.